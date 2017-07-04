Pyjama business to clothe those in need

LITTLE HELP: Scarlett and Mac modelling MadC's Sleepware when they were younger.

IT'S a pity a good-news story has to arise from a bad-news circumstance.

But for Sophie Oliver and her sister Christie, that's just the way things have turned out.

However it may contain a silver lining for some needy families.

The pair started up children's sleepwear business MadC's Sleepware in Noosaville's Venture Drive seven years ago, designing sleepwear for kids aged four to 17, and while the products have proven popular, the business has not been able to secure sales or even consignments to local retail outlets, and despite the apparent high quality of their product, they are now considering their business's future.

"We're close to liquidation,” Sophie said.

"It has always been an uphill battle - not that we're different to any other small business there - it would be nice to think there were some local retailers who might be interested in local designs by two sisters, but I respect their decisions.

"We have stock left over, already paid for; I know there are a lot of needy people in the Noosa area, so we want to do out little bit and help local families.”

So the plan is to give away free pairs of pyjamas to up to 50 struggling families in the Noosa shire region. This is on top of an annual donation the pair makes to the chaplain of Sophie's daughter Scarlett's old school.

"We are willing to donate a maximum of two pairs of pyjamas per family that is in serious financial stress,” Sophie said.

"How we can help will be determined by our stock levels of sizes, but we will do our best.”

Sophie said those, or friends or neighbours of those in such need, could contact her company by personal message through its social media page, at facebook.com/madcssleepware.

"Our decision will be final as to whom we can and will help,” she said.