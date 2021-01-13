Python takes on ‘massive’ possum in ultimate battle

Slithering into backyards across Alexandra Headland, 'Monty' the carpet snake has been a busy boy...or girl.

The python has been caught on camera several times now devouring the neighbourhood possums.

'Monty' was first discovered by the Hiller family enjoying a post-Christmas chow-down late last year.

And since then he's made himself at home, appearing in neighbours yards as well.

Dane Hiller noticed the snake when he was headed for bed.

"I heard some commotion outside the window and it sounded kinda weird, it was like a banging on the fence," Mr Hiller said.

"I (took) out the torch (and) had a proper look and I was like, 'Man, that's a huge carpet', he was wrapped around a tree and was wrapped around a possum.

"And I just thought 'that's impossible', the possum was huge, it was the size of a cat. It was so crazy"

The 32-year-old watched in horror and fascination for the next hour as the snake got stuck in to his dinner.

"I couldn't believe it, it swallowed the whole thing," he said.

"I thought it died because it went limp and it was hanging from the tree.

"It wrapped itself up again later and took off across the fence."

Locals have caught 'Monty' devouring several possums in the Alexandra Headland area lately.

Hiller's father has decided upon the moniker 'Monty' for the hungry creature who came back just two nights ago for another alfresco dining.

"My neighbour has said that he'd seen it take possums as well, so has the neighbour on the other side," Mr Hiller said.

Mr Hiller said he's seen quite enough of 'Monty' for now and will be calling a snake catcher next time he or she reappears.