Pythons still active in winter

COLD BLOOD: Luke the snake catcher has kept busy with pythons looking for warm houses to sleep in.

SOME couples run businesses together like bootcamps, cafes or market stalls but Luke Huntley and his girlfriend catch and relocate snakes.

"She's been helping me out with snake catches for the last 10 months,” the Noosa Snake Catcher said.

"This season coming up she's going to be doing quite a lot of them. Between the two of us we'll be pretty busy. It's good fun, we definitely enjoy it.”

The extra set of hands has been very helpful for Luke during an "unusually” busy last few weeks of snake catching.

Luke said snake season would have usually died down by now, but his call-outs have remained consistent.

"There hasn't really been an end of snake season,” Luke said.

"(Two weeks ago) I had five call-outs in one night, all to Noosaville. I have never had that many call-outs in one area in a row.”

A snake in the bathroom of a Noosaville house. Amber Macpherson

Luke said cold nights combined with wet weather could be the reason why pythons have been seeking shelter in not-so-welcome places.

"That night I had four call- outs, went back home, fell asleep, and then at 4am, got another phone call from a very scared man and his family in Noosaville again saying, 'we've got a 6.5ft python sitting next to our toilet',” Luke said (pictured above).

"If it's a cooler, rainier night, we get call outs. They (snakes) do go inside trying to find a warm place to sleep.

"(They like) pool pumps, hot water systems, anything inside a house. It's mainly carpet pythons in winter that need catching and relocating.”

He said most people think pythons hibernate in winter, but that's not the case for areas like Noosa with warmer climates.

"They don't hibernate, they're still here,” Luke said.

"In the winter months, pythons are the ones that are still more active. Rats and mice don't stop during winter, so pythons are still hunting them.

"Call outs to (pythons in) chicken coops, they stay exactly the same.

"Most venomous snakes will go underground during winter months. Under logs, brick piles. They're more likely to stay under there in winter.

"Through the summer months, that's when you get venomous snakes indoors. That's not to say you won't get venomous snakes inside during winter.”

Luke said with his on-call 24/7 service, he doesn't mind helping out a frightened family on a freezing night.

"If it's really cold, they're the call-outs that I'll do by myself, my girlfriend will happily stay in bed and I'll go,” Luke said.

"If someone's scared and they need me to go out, I don't even think about it. I just get up and go.”

snake

On May 18, Tracey Ryan spotted a sleepy snake enjoying a snooze next to the food court of the Noosa Civic (pictured above).

She said "the tree was bent completely under the weight of this snoozing baby”.

Call Luke the snake catcher on 0499 920 290.