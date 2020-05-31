Q AND A: Bernard’s three stages to life

THERE are so many truly remarkable people in the Noosa region.

Each and every one of us has a lifetime of achievements, thoughts, beliefs and lessons learned.

The Q&A feature is an opportunity to showcase some of the exceptional people in our proud region.

This week we hear from Noosa koala crusader Bernard Jean.

1. What is something you really resent paying for?

When I used to pay taxes I resented that part of them would be used to finance ludicrous retirement and health benefits to unscrupulous and corrupt politicians of the big parties when we were told that it was the end of the age of entitlement.

2. What is the best advice you ever received?

Shut my big mouth, but it’s not always easy when you are passionate for causes.

3. What do you do to relax?

Going on a walk to a Noosa National Park or playing beach volleyball with friends.

4. What is one thing you would struggle to quit?

Travelling. I worked hard all my active life and thanks to being frugal, I have been retired for 11 years. I was able to afford travelling to the places I was dreaming of when I was a young lad.

5. What do you wish you knew when you were younger?

That I shouldn’t have to be so worried about the future. There are three stages to life.

Youth, the learning age. Maturity, where you find love, have children and get very active. And older age, where you take your rewards, in my case with a lovely wife of 53 years together, two great sons and three beautiful grand daughters.

6. What is the worst injury you’ve had and how did it happen?

2019 was my injuries year. First I ruptured 2 ankle ligaments when playing volleyball on wet grass. Six weeks after I damaged the ankle, our beloved cat Clicquot (French champagne) decided to bite the top of my right hand in an unprovoked attack. The resulting infection took me 2 weeks in hospital, 2 operations and 11 weeks of antibiotics, while I was still in the moon boot.

7. What would your friends say is your worst habit?

Being late, but hey, it’s an old French habit. I have gotten better thanks to my Austrian wife, I think.

8. What is the nicest thing someone has ever done for you?

A fellow volleyball player. presented me with an ode about me and our team, written in ochre Australian and titled “Cobbers on the Beach”. It touched my soul as it was for me like a second but unofficial Australian citizenship ceremony, celebrating my belonging to the Aussie mateship. Since that day, I called myself a FRAussie (French Aussie).

9. If you could write a new law, what would it be?

For a better protection of all living creatures (including koalas of course and livestock) and our environment, in conjunction with a healthy, fair, diversified and balanced economy.

10. What do you do when you have 30 minutes free?

Watch my phone or laptop for messages or emails, or travel again through my photos, while trying to practice better and deeper breathing taught by my yogi son. Or call my sons or friends.

