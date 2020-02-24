Q AND A: Bob loves his ‘boot’iful wine

THERE are so many truly remarkable people in the Noosa region.

Each and every one of us has a lifetime of achievements, thoughts, beliefs and lessons learned.

The Q&A feature is an opportunity to showcase some of the exceptional people in our proud region.

This week we hear from Noosa Rotary Club member Bob Birkhead.

1. What is something you really resent paying for?

The charges that get levied by local government bodies. I often think about the way local government goes about raising money in areas other than rates, like parking fines or putting signs on the road.

2. What is the best advice you have ever received?

Make it happen. Don’t just sit back and procrastinate about things. I firmly believe if you live in a community then you’ve got to do things in that community that make a difference.

3. What do you do to relax?

I love drinking nice bottles of wine. I also enjoy swimming and I get a lot of relaxation watching basketball games.

4. What is one thing you would struggle to quit?

My love of travel. I’m 77 and I would hate to think that one day I would have to stop travelling.

5. What do you wish you knew when you were younger?

I got a lot of my values in life through sport. It teaches you about relationships with people, as well as the benefits of friendship and teamwork.

6. What is the worst injury you have had and how did it happen?

The worst injury I’ve had is probably what I’ve got now. I ripped my achilles tendon about two weeks before Christmas. I have developed a really strong relationship with my friend, I call Mr Boot. I’m really looking forward to parting company in the not too distance future.

7. What would your friends say is your worst habit?

I can be a little bit overbearing. I do have a very strong opinion on most things. My wife would undoubtedly back that up.

8. What is the nicest thing someone has ever done for you?

Apart from being married for 54 years, a very good mate of mine, who lost his son in an attack, said to me, ‘Bob, I don’t know if I could have survived without the guidance you have given me.’

9. If you could create a new law what would it be?

I would really like to see something done more effectively in the field of domestic violence.

10. What do you do when you have 30 minutes free?

I like to sit down with a nice glass of wine and enjoy my moments of peace and tranquillity. I think about family and grandkids and the fun and joy they have brought into our lives. My grandson is eight and granddaughter is three, going on about 25.

