Q&A: Mailman recalls dice with death

THERE are so many truly remarkable people in the Noosa region.

Each and every one of us has a lifetime of achievements, thoughts, beliefs and lessons learned.

The Q&A feature is an opportunity to showcase some of the exceptional people in our proud region.

This week we hear from rural postie Ken Coleman.

1.What is something you really resent paying for?

Anything that is substandard compared to the price I pay for it. Quality should commensurate the price you pay.

2.What is the best advice you ever received?

My father told me, but also showed me by example, that the two most important words in life are 'never quit'. It took me forty years to realise I had missed the third word 'trying.'

3.What do you do to relax?

In my personal time,I read. Books are a sanctuary for me. But a weekend relaxation for me would involve cars, preferably old ones with V8 motors.

4.What is one thing you would struggle to quit?

I have to pick one? Okay, I recently started a podcast, where I interview people who have achieved extraordinary things, but are not famous, because their achievements aren't on a massive scale. I love it so much, I wish I could do it full-time.

5.What do you wish you knew when you were younger?

I wish I had known that my parent's values were already deeply ingrained in me, so I could have achieved a sense of purpose in life far earlier.

6.What is the worst injury you've had and how did it happen?

I was run over by a car as a very small boy. I ran in front of a family member's car as they were about to drive away. Luckily I was in the middle, away from the wheels. I had head injuries which took a long time to heal.

7.What would your friends say is your worst habit?

I talk too much and laugh too loud. It probably contributes to my paucity of friends.

8.What is the nicest thing someone has ever done for you?

I have been fortunate to have good, caring people around me. Some things I have sworn never to tell, but the nicest thing I think is having my wife agree to marry me.

9.If you could write a new law, what would it be?

That the most vocal and bitter of political opponents are forced to sit and confront each other's point of view, until they realise that politics, like life, is a series of compromises and that all the hatred and vitriol will not bring anyone closer to anyone else.

10.What do you do when you have 30 minutes free?

As a rural mailman, we are so busy lately that 30 minutes free means sleep. Normally, though, it's a chance to sit and read, preferably something historical. I never stop learning.

Who would you like to see take part in our Q and A feature? Send contact ­details to matt.collins@ scnews.com. au or phone 5440 8030.