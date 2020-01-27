Menu
Q AND A: Mindfulness teacher Robyn Hill enjoys a meditation session.
News

Q AND A: Mindfulness teacher’s worst habit

Matt Collins
27th Jan 2020 12:00 PM
THERE are so many truly remarkable people in the Noosa region.

Each and every one of us has a lifetime of achievements, thoughts, beliefs and lessons learned.

The Q&A feature is an opportunity to showcase some of the exceptional people in our proud region.

This week, we hear from mindfulness teacher Robyn Hill from Tewantin.

1. What is something you really resent paying for?

Resent is a strong word. 'Disappointed' sits better for me. I enjoy a coffee (skinny cappuccino, extra hot, one sugar please) and am sometimes disappointed with its quality. However, this happens rarely in Noosa.

2. What is the best advice you ever received?

It is often suggested to me that I should slow down. However, at present, it is a work in progress.

3. What do you do to relax?

Reading or colouring-in is my go to for taking my mind off things and chilling out.

4. What is one thing you would struggle to quit?

I would struggle to quit moving. Whether that be cycling, walking, or going to the gym. It must be in my DNA, I was born to move.

5. What do you wish you knew when you were younger?

That it's not only OK to be imperfect, but it's our imperfections that make us unique, beautiful, and worthy of connection.

6. What is the worst injury you've had and how did it happen?

When I was 19 years old. It was in the third week of my netball scholarship at the AIS when, after taking a routine catch in a practice match, I completely decimated my right Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) and tore the Medial Meniscus. OUCH!

7. What would your friends say is your worst habit?

My husband, who is also my friend, tells me I talk too loud. Of course it has nothing to do with my partial deafness. Yeah right.

8. What is the nicest thing someone has ever done for you?

A couple of years ago I was walking in the main street of Tewantin and a total stranger gave me a compliment. It's the random acts of kindness that touch my heart the most.

9. If you could write a new law, what would it be?

To be kind to ourselves first so that we can be kinder and more compassionate to those around us."

10. What do you do when you have 30 minutes free?

A walk in nature soothes my soul.

 

Who would you like to see take part in our Q and A feature?

Send contact details to matt.collins@scnews.com.au or contact 54 408 030.

