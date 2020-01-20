Q and A: Noosa volunteer has no time for sleep

'I worked 70 hours a week to pay off the house.' Long time Noosa volunteer Maidie Low.

This week, we hear from long time Noosa volunteer at Katie Rose Cottage and Meals on Wheels, Maidie Low.

1. What is something you really resent paying for?

At the moment, petrol prices. When we first came up here, about 20 years ago, it was 78 cents.

2. What is the best advice you ever received?

My mother said if you want something you really have to work for it. I’ve always remembered that. Especially when at about 30, I was divorced with three kids and I bought a house. I used to work about 70 hours a week to pay the house off.

3. What do you do to relax?

I play tennis, I’d never played tennis before I came up here. I used to play A grade softball and netball.

4. What is one thing you would struggle to quit?

I love my hot chips, with lots of salt. Also, the day that comes when I am not allowed to drive anymore will be tough.

5. What do you wish you knew when you were younger?

To go for whatever you want. Just go for it. If you want to travel, then travel. Just go for whatever you want.

6. What is the worst injury you’ve had and how did it happen?

I fell over at work and bulged a disc. I was just working in an office and slipped on the floor. I didn’t take any time off, I just kept going.

7. What would your friends say is your worst habit?

I don’t sleep much. I might get a few hours a night. I am always awake by about 4am

8. What is the nicest thing someone has ever done for you?

My family organised a surprise 60th birthday. I had no idea, they planned it really well. I was very embarrassed.

9. If you could write a new law, what would it be?

People need to be held accountable for their actions, and not blame someone else all the time.

10. What do you do when you have 30 minutes free?

I love gardening. It’s nice to go out in the yard and see something that pleases the eye.

