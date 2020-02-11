Q AND A: Oz blinded by simple sneeze

HIGH NOTES: Oz Bayldon playing 6545m above sea level at Mera Park in Nepal.

THERE are so many truly remarkable people in the Noosa region.

Each and every one of us has a lifetime of achievements, thoughts, beliefs and lessons learned.

The Q&A feature is an opportunity to showcase some of the exceptional people in our proud region.

This week, we hear from the man behind the Noosa Come Together Music Festival, Oz Bayldon.

1. What is something you really resent paying for?

I helped out a friend who was in hospital by taking their dog for a walk. I got fined because I took the dog off the leash after it had scratched me with a stick. It was only off the leash for a few seconds, but I received a $266 fine.

2. What is the best advice you have ever received?

Keep trying to associate with people who can help move my journey forward.

And always try to follow through with what I say I am going to do.

3. What do you do to relax?

Play with my kids. That’s the only time I get and I try to lock everything else out and chill with them.

4. What is one thing you would struggle to quit?

Putting too much on my plate. I am a guy that can’t have an idea and let it sit.

5. What do you wish you knew when you were younger?

Using my time more productively. I wasted a lot of time as a kid. As a musician, I did a lot of socialising, drinking and hanging out at the beach rather than taking my talents further.

6. What is the worst injury you have had and how did it happen?

When I was about 27 I sneezed really hard and my eyesight went and I had a headache like you could never imagine.

I was in London Hospital, they thought I’d had a brain haemorrhage.

7. What would your friends say is your worst habit?

Not relaxing and having too many ideas. I find it very hard to sit still.

8. What is the nicest thing someone has ever done for you?

A guy in Noosaville has done all my websites and design work for me and he hasn’t gained anything from it. He doesn’t charge me because he believes in what I am doing.

9. If you could create a new law what would it be?

I think politics should be more local and community driven rather than nationally and with more accountability.

10. What do you do when you have 30 minutes free?

Play guitar, write songs.

