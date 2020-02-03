Q and A: Pomona party girl’s horrific injury

Q AND A: Di Jackson at home in Pomona with her little mates, Ruby, Gemma and Coco.

THERE are so many truly remarkable people in the Noosa region.

Each and every one of us has a lifetime of achievements, thoughts, beliefs and lessons learned.

The Q&A feature is an opportunity to showcase some of the exceptional people in our proud region.

This week, we hear from Pomona party girl, Di Jackson.

1. What is something you really resent paying for?

Poor workmanship, unfriendly service and that 1kg bag of tomatoes I purchased only to find a couple of bad boys in the mix.

2. What is the best advice you ever received?

What goes around comes around. So do good.

3. What do you do to relax?

I do love to cook something delicious while enjoying some bubbles and listening to beautiful music.

4. What is one thing you would struggle to quit?

I could say Connoisseur Ice Cream, chocolate, champagne, The Bold (TV show) or Facebook, but being happy covers it all.

5. What do you wish you knew when you were younger?

Don't worry. When I was young I took everything to heart. Therefore there were situations where I overreacted. Now I'm older and care free. When the balls are thrown in the air, I'm very happy to accept wherever they fall.

6. What is the worst injury you've had and how did it happen?

One morning I woke to find myself on the bathroom floor, I had passed out and fell. My leg was twisted underneath my body, it was broken in five places. The worst part was just two months earlier I had purchased a manual MG ZX which I was no longer able to drive.

7. What would your friends say is your worst habit?

Being too honest and I have also been known to put up boundaries in place.

8. What is the nicest thing someone has ever done for you?

Many people have gone above and beyond to do nice things for me.

9. If you could write a new law, what would it be?

Cancer has affected many members of my family. I would without doubt legalise medicinal marijuana.

10. What do you do when you have 30 minutes free?

I love reading, doing dot art, rearranging my furniture working in my garden or talking on the phone.

Who would you like to see take part in our Q and A feature?

Send contact details to matt.collins@scnews.com.au or contact 54 408 030.