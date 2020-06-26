Q AND A: Rod doesn’t sweat the small stuff

‘I can’t help it, I am always losing focus and moving on to other things.’ Rod Ritchie

This week we hear from president of Cooroy Area Residents Association Rod Ritchie.

1. What is something you really resent paying for?

I don’t enjoy paying for a poor quality meal in an expensive restaurant.

2. What is the best advice you ever received?

I’ll always remember my oncologist once told me, ‘don’t have not to have any preconceived notions about medical matters.’

3. What do you do to relax?

I enjoy anything outdoors away from my computer, or better still, plan and prepare a delicious dinner.

4. What is one thing you would struggle to quit?

Honestly, it would be very hard to give up a lovely glass of wine with dinner.

5. What do you wish you knew when you were young?

Don’t sweat the small stuff, it is just not worth it. And be patient, play the long game in life.

6. What is the worst injury you’ve had and how did it happen?

Thankfully, I have not had any really bad injuries. But I have had two strokes and two cancers. I am all good now, which I am forever grateful for.

7. What would your friends say is your worst habit?

Among other things, probably my inability to focus on one topic for more than 30 seconds. I can’t help it, I am always losing focus and moving on to other things.

8. What is the nicest thing someone has ever done for you?

I am most grateful that those closest to me have accepted my eccentricities. I’m most happiest when loved ones call up or gather around to celebrate life’s biggest moments and milestones.

9. If you could write a new law, what would it be?

My new law would be to introduce hefty fines for politicians breaking their election promises.

10. What do you do when you have 30 minutes free?

Try to answer my emails or text messages, or even better, take a power nap.

