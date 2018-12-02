Q and A with Cherry Bright

Name - Cherry Bright

Occupation - Singer, songwriter, performer, musician, entertainer, part of the Cherry Ripes duo, ukulele teacher, event manager, past president of the Majestic Theatre, retired school teacher, mother, homemaker, environmentalist and social justice campaigner.

Marital Status - Three times married. Twice widowed.

Children - one beautiful daughter Laura Jean aged 34 who lives and works in Africa.

* Who would you want to play you in a movie of your life? I would like to play myself as I don't think anyone else would be crazy enough. I enjoy doing amateur acting so this could be fun, though parts of my life story would definitely be 'R' rated.

What is your favourite Christmas tradition? As an excuse for family and friends to get together and wish others well it can be a fun time. However, I feel the buying of presents puts stress on many people. As I am an atheist, I enjoy being away from Australia, if possible in a non-Christmas country - Hindu, Buddhist, Muslim.

What is the best present you ever received? When my daughter was very small and I was a single mother after her father died, I always encouraged her to give gifts from the heart and not from a shop (we couldn't afford it anyway). She made me a bubble bath with frangipanis, candles and a glass of orange juice in a champagne glass.

What is your earliest memory? As I grew up in Stanthorpe, I remember being with my brother and sisters and parents on a very hot Christmas day sitting under a shady tree in our backyard enjoying the delicious fruit from the area - peaches, apricots, plums, cherries, watermelon with real seeds to spit out.

What is your favourite Christmas carol? My favourite is Christmas Landfill by Kate Miller-Heidke. My duo the Cherry Ripes has covered it on YouTube.

What is the best decision you've made in your life? I have three: to have a child and raise an adult; becoming a vegan to help reduce the trees chopped down for land and massive water use, just to feed animals for meat eaters; to stop drinking alcohol and have clarity of thinking to write songs.

Cherry Ripes at the Pomona Shed and (inset) Cherry, baby Laura and husband Roger in 1984.

What was your first car? I just wrote a song about this last week. My Tina Arena Cortina in the 70s.

What historical period would you like to live in if you could go back in time? I think I would like to choose the 60s and 70s before the crazy technology-driven present. Before people were obsessed with looking at a screen every minute of the day. Life was a slower pace where people actually looked at a real person to communicate with instead of sending texts all day.