Q and A with Janet Kake

1. Who would you want to play you in a movie of your life?

Meg Ryan, because she smiles with her eyes.

2. What is your favourite Christmas tradition?

As my ancestry dates back to the early settlers here, a lot of my family live close by. Our family home on Hilton Tce is where most of us would stay and at night the floors would be lined with bodies jammed in together sleeping. As kids we all spent time on the Noosa River either swimming, canoeing, sailing, jet skiing or just enjoying each other.

3. What is the best present you have ever received?

The best present I have every received is my 43-acre property with a large homestead, on Cooroy Mountain; my present from me to me and my family and friends on my 40th birthday after I had breast cancer twice. I wanted to give my daughter a country upbringing with horses, space, a good country school and a place for our family to be.

4. What is your earliest childhood memory?

One of my earliest memories is going in my grandfather's car with all my cousins heading out to Boreen Point to cut down a Christmas tree, take it home to Tewantin. Mervyn Bunney, and my grandmother Nessie were well-known and originally farmers from Kin Kin. They moved to Tewantin in 1970. I now spend time in that same home and love the energy.

5. What is your favourite Christmas carol?

Amazing Grace, and every year our family come from everywhere and we celebrate Nessie's birthday, and Christmas together. We start at the Pomona Cemetery with her and celebrate with champagne.

6. What's been the best decision you've made in your life so far?

To move back to where I was born and be a part of the community. I am a Cooroy Rotarian, President of the Noosa Chamber of Commerce and an active member of the Australian Light Horse.

Australian Light Horse member Janet Kake at the 2018 Anzac Parade.

7. What was your first car?

A convertible pink VW that I absolutely loved.

8. What historical period would you like to live in if you could go back in time?

I would have loved to be old enough to enjoy the 60's. My love of music and dancing stems from my large family life growing up as they all love to dance, mostly jive, and laugh. I still dance every weekend with my partner and believe it is a great way to connect in a relationship and also enjoy family and friends.