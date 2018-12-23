Q and A with Martin Duncan

That's not a knife... Martin with Peter Wolfe, free-ranging chef and creator of Cedar Creek Bushfood, at Eumundi Market.

1. Who would you want to play you in a movie of your life?

Johnny Depp or Ricky Martin

2. What is your favourite Christmas tradition?

Gathering up my friends and celebrating Christmas together.

The food is always amazing and we have loads of fun.

3. What is the best present you have ever received?

At seven years of age my grandparents gave me a Women's Weekly best-ever recipes cookbook.

That's when I took over Mum's kitchen.

Poor Mum. It was my start to a rich and rewarding foodie career.

4. What is your earliest childhood memory?

Watching my grandmother bake cakes.

She was an amazing baker. I was always fascinated with her self-named Glugg fruit cake - it had no eggs and every time it was always different, but seriously yum!

Unfortunately she took all her recipes with her.

I so wish I had her coconut cake recipe. I can almost taste it all these years on.

Ahhhh food memories ... so glad she took the junket recipe with her.

5. What is your favourite Christmas carol?

Just one? Really? I love carols!

White Christmas sung by Bing Crosby, even though we are all usually melting.

It makes me feel cooler and Christmassy (one day I'd like to do a white Christmas).

Little Drummer Boy and Silent Night are also big favourites.

6. What's the best decision you've made in your life so far?

Moving to the Sunshine Coast hinterland.

I love our fresh produce, the people, our beaches and the weather.

7. What was your first car?

A Skoda that had an engine in the back. It was like a car that you drew in primary school; you couldn't tell front from back lol.

My girlfriend and I would take it to the ski fields, and it never let us down, but it was so uncool.

8. What historical period would you like to live in if you could go back in time?

Early last century - if I could be upstairs rather than downstairs.

But the 1990s for me was so much fun!