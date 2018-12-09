Q and A with Sally Hookey

Sally Hookey and Peter Heineger in their feijoa orchard ... with mini goat Emmie.

Sally Hookey and Peter Heineger in their feijoa orchard ... with mini goat Emmie.

Occupation: Farmer and Foodie, owner-operator of Hinterland Feijoas in Belli Park

Age:55

Marital status: Married

Children: 2

1. Who would you want to play you in a movie of your life?

Audrey Hepburn.

2. What is your favourite Christmas tradition?

The abundance of food and family.

3. What is the best present you have ever received?

A grandson.

Sally with newborn grandson Jali Riordan.

4. What is your earliest childhood memory?

Travelling to a crocodile-infested river with my dad and four young siblings in Papua when my mum was sick.

He let us drink soft drink for the first time and check out the crocodiles.

Plus we had a flat tyre in a very remote area and that involved some serious swearing ... which we all thought was very funny! Poor Dad!

5. What is your favourite Christmas carol?

Joy to the World.

6. What's been the best decision you've made in your life so far?

Ah, so many!

I'll say moving to the Sunshine Coast in 2004 with my two young kids, as then I got to meet (husband) Pete (Heineger) and build our family and farm life together.

Daughter and son Grace and Will Kake with Sally at Hinterland Feijoas in Belli Park.

7. What was your first car?

A red Leyland mini, with a huge steering wheel.

One day when I was driving along Coronation Drive in Brisbane going to work, a wheel fell off and 'Mini' hit the skids with lots of sparks flying, right outside the old Arnott's biscuit factory.

There was lots of laughter then some of the dock workers came out and lifted Mini onto the footpath, then gave me a lift into work in the biscuit truck.

That was the end of Mini's life with me - the axle had broken!

8. What historical period would you like to live in if you could go back in time?

I'd like to have lived in a period of no wars, but can't think of one, so am happy to be in my time.