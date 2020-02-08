Q&A: Noosa’s favourite theatre turns 50

AS NOOSA Arts Theatre celebrates 50 years, Noosa News spoke to current president Frank Wilkie about the group that began in 1970. They first performed from the back of a truck before installing an iron shed on site in 1974. Since then there's been many changes, but the one constant has been Noosa's love and support for live theatre.

How did you become involved with Noosa Arts Theatre?

About 20 years ago I was sitting in the theatre to review a show and had a strong sense I was meant to be taking part. Since then it's been a blur of over 50 productions, committee work, playwriting, some short films and directing. I feel blessed to be involved.

What has been your favourite show?

Charitable Intent by David Williamson, part of the inaugural Noosa Long Weekend staged at Noosa Arts in 2002. I loved Williamson's plays, so the experience of being in a Williamson play alongside both David and Kristin Williamson in the first Noosa Long Weekend was challenging, life changing and surreal. My beautiful daughter was newborn during those weeks, so emotions were amplified to an extreme degree.

What does theatre bring to a community?

Entertainment, inspiration, drama. An opportunity to strive together as a team on something greater than our collective selves, creating works that can give people so much enjoyment or move them in profound ways. I've also seen young people grow enormously as individuals.

Your favourite Noosa Arts Theatre moment?

Watching the stage-lit faces of audience members responding to every nuance of a show. I especially love our pantomimes as they embody what true community theatre is all about. People of all ages and all walks are involved and the delight experienced by young cast or audience members is the most complete you may ever see.

Where do you see the theatre scene going in the next 50 years?

Since humans first sat around fires, storytelling has helped us make sense of the world. I believe the more complicated our lives become, the more we'll crave the simple, face-to-face storytelling that live theatre can bring. Noosa Arts has never been busier, and that's with more theatre groups cropping up locally. Live theatre seems stronger than ever and that trend looks like continuing.