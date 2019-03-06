1. Who would you want to play you in a movie of your life?

Rebel Wilson or Melissa McCarthy. Both these woman are so funny. I feel they have a real honesty in all they do and I love that. They don't change for others but show they care about people.

2. What do you think the greatest invention has been?

Film and TV. I love what TV and film can give ... escapism and an exciting journey it brings you. Being able to relax and enjoy down time, laugh, cry and share with others.

3. Do you have any lucky items, objects or traditions?

No ... life is take it one day at a time. I do love my 70 inch TV called Trevor.

4. Is there anything you wished would come back into fashion?

Desert boots. I love desert boots!

5. What three things do you think of most each day?

My son, my job running the shelter and my team that help me do that and yummy food, ha ha!

6. What's been the best decision you've made in your life so far?

Moving to Queensland and all the opportunities that has given me and being able to have a career with the RSPCA for over 25 years.

7. If you could replace one body part with a super bionic replacement what body part and what features would the new bionic replacement have?

My whole body at 54 things are not in the same position.... Give me bionic powers to work even harder, faster and for longer.

8. What was your first car? (or what would you like it to be?)

A Ford Escort. I got it when I was 18. It was a strange looking car, baby poo colour and had lights that made it look like an alien. I was very excited not having to ride my bike to work though!

9. What do you consider is the most important appliance in a house?

My hair straightener. Being able to control my crazy curly hair. Living in Queensland and the humidity work wonders, not!

10. What historical period would you like to live in if you could go back in time?

1900 with horse and carts. My luck I would end up a scullery maid not the princess...