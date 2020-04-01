QANDA: She’s a dancing queen, but Lyn’s had her setbacks

BORN DANCER: Noosa dance instructor Lyn Fitzsimons has been a dancer since she was three.

BORN DANCER: Noosa dance instructor Lyn Fitzsimons has been a dancer since she was three.

THERE are so many truly remarkable people in the Noosa region.

Each and every one of us has a lifetime of achievements, thoughts, beliefs and lessons learned.

The Q&A feature is an opportunity to showcase some of the exceptional people in our proud region.

This week we hear from Noosa's Adult Dance Circle dance instructor Lyn Fitzsimons.

1. What is something you really resent paying for?

Private medical care. Being Scottish, I fully support the medical system the NHS in the UK. It works and it does a tremendous job of treating everyone as an equal with or without money.

2. What is the best advice you ever received?

Having been a dancer since the age of three and continuing on to graduate from The Royal Ballet School London, it has been so competitive since the beginning. But you don't always have to be the best and speed bumps and failing sometimes is part of life.

3. What do you do to relax?

Meditate.

4. What is one thing you would struggle to quit?

Dancing has been my passion my whole life.

5. What do you wish you knew when you were younger?

Too much of anything is bad for you.

6. What is the worst injury you've had and how did it happen?

Fifteen weeks of debilitating pain after a serious operation that went wrong.

A medical professional inserted something into my body without my consent or knowledge and my body rejected it.

7. What would your friends say is your worst habit?

Caring and giving too much to everyone in my life, especially my dancers and my daughter, Nina.

8. What is the nicest thing someone has ever done for you?

Putting her life on hold literally, my mother, aka Elizabeth, dedicated her life to supporting me in my professional dance career.

9. If you could write a new law, what would it be?

To ban tissue expanders used for women in breast cancer procedures after mastectomy.

10. What do you do when you have 30 minutes free? Take lots of deep breaths, smile and be light.

Who would you like to see take part in our Q and A feature? Send contact ­details to matt.collins@ scnews.com. au or phone 5440 8030.