Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A Qantas flight to London has been cancelled. Picture: Che Chorley
A Qantas flight to London has been cancelled. Picture: Che Chorley
Health

Qantas cancels flight to London due to coronavirus scare

by Stephanie Bedo
4th Mar 2020 5:47 PM

Qantas has had to cancel a flight to London tonight after a passenger with coronavirus was on a recent flight.

The airline has cancelled flight QF1 from Sydney while extra cleaning is carried out.

Passengers have been moved to the next available flight.

"While Qantas Medical has assessed the risk as extremely low, we are doing some additional cleaning of those aircraft as a precaution," a Qantas spokesperson said.

The infected passenger arrived in the country on February 28 but Qantas was only told this morning after NSW Health put out the advice around people who were on a flight last week.

The spokesperson said the cleaning was an "extra precaution", done in addition to the regular cleaning which takes place after each flight.

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 editors picks qantas

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        2016 Noosa council candidate tells why he won't run again

        premium_icon 2016 Noosa council candidate tells why he won't run again

        News One former Noosa Council candidate has spoken out about the behaviour of some of the current 2020 council candidates.

        Boxer dodges jail time after nightclub knockout

        premium_icon Boxer dodges jail time after nightclub knockout

        Crime Boxer avoids jail time after nightclub punch

        What the Noosa candidates night really revealed

        premium_icon What the Noosa candidates night really revealed

        News INSIGHT: Standing room only as crowd turns out to demand answers from council...

        Noosa parks plan fire hazard burns

        Noosa parks plan fire hazard burns

        News Watch out for smoke haze tomorrow - where they are burning off.