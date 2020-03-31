'Wipe your bag': Virus cluster at airport

A coronavirus outbreak at Adelaide Airport has forced more than 100 people into quarantine after six baggage handlers tested positive for the deadly virus.

South Australia's Chief Public Health Officer Dr Nicola Spurrier confirmed the group of Qantas baggage handlers were among the 32 new cases in the state.

South Australia now has 337 positive coronavirus cases with more than 100 linked to cruise ships.

While Dr Spurrier said the original coronavirus case among the baggage handlers had not been found yet, she said Qantas had undertaken all the required sanitisation of affected areas and the more than 100 workers who used the areas were in quarantine.

Dr Spurrier advised anyone who had used Qantas to fly in or out of Adelaide Airport in the past 24 hours that "it may be worth giving your bags a wipe over and also monitoring yourself for symptoms".

Dr Spurrier said the group of six had only recently been identified.

"We're advising Qantas on the deep clean they'll need to undertake…we're currently talking to Qantas about risk mitigation and there'll be a significant number of staff who will need to go into quarantine."

Dr Spurrier said it was a serious situation and SA Health was working with Qantas to ensure there were no disruption to flights.

Passengers on the last flight into Adelaide Airport before the South Australian borders were shut in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"If you have come off a flight today or in the past 24 hours, it may be worth giving your bags a wipe over and also monitoring yourself for symptoms," she said.

Despite coronavirus "normally spread by human to human contact", Dr Spurrier said the science was still being done how exactly the virus spread.

"Just be aware that this is in an issue, don't panic but if you develop symptoms we would look at testing you," she said.

It comes as Australia records more than 4500 cases of coronavirus with 19 deaths.

As of Tuesday afternoon there were 2032 in NSW, 917 in Victoria, 743 in Queensland, 337 in South Australia, 364 in Western Australia, 69 in Tasmania, 80 in the Australian Capital Territory and 15 in the Northern Territory.