Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Qantas hopes to have 60 per cent of its schedule back by Christmas
Qantas hopes to have 60 per cent of its schedule back by Christmas
News

Qantas reveals plans to ramp up domestic flights

by Angelica Snowden
17th Nov 2020 3:47 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Qantas domestic flights could be operating at more than half of their previous schedule by Christmas, the airline's CEO Alan Joyce says.

But the increase in flight routes is dependent on borders opening, Mr Joyce said on Monday morning just before a COVID cluster in South Australia led to several states including Queensland moving to close borders to Adelaide.

"What we're still thinking is that by Christmas we will get to over 60 per cent of our schedule operating," Mr Joyce said on ABC Breakfast radio.

"Which I think is important for economic and social reasons…to get people back together for Christmas," he said.

Monday marks the 100 year anniversary of Qantas.

Community Newsletter SignUp
Qantas CEO Alan Joyce says there is “huge demand” for domestic travel, after the company sold 40,000 seats on flights between Sydney and Melbourne ahead of the November 23 border lifting. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Flavio Brancaleone
Qantas CEO Alan Joyce says there is “huge demand” for domestic travel, after the company sold 40,000 seats on flights between Sydney and Melbourne ahead of the November 23 border lifting. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Flavio Brancaleone

Mr Joyce said there was "huge demand" for domestic travel, after the company sold 40,000 seats on flights between Sydney and Melbourne ahead of the November 23 border lifting.

"Before COVID we were at 45 flights a day," he said.

"Now we're looking for 15…people want to see family and friends and want to take that break after being cooped up for so long.

"So we have optimism that the travel will be there, domestically."

Mr Joyce said he hoped to take advantage of the opportunities for domestic tourism too.

"Eleven million Australians went overseas every year and they are likely to want to have in the next year a holiday at home," he said.

"That could be a big boom for domestic travel and then we are optimistic that with a vaccine, that we can start seeing international coming back and maybe even before the vaccine is fully rolled out, we could see bubbles to various markets like New Zealand, like Japan, like Korea, like Taiwan, which we'd be very interested in operating."

 

 

Originally published as Qantas reveals plans to ramp up domestic flights

More Stories

airline flying qantas travel

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coast commando on mission to save planet

        Premium Content Coast commando on mission to save planet

        News He’s a formidable former counter terrorism special forces commando by the name of Ant, but he’s not into setting prime time torture tests for Aussie celebrities.

        Noosa Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content Noosa Magistrates Court appearances today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Noosa Magistrates Court

        Report reveals Noosa Council’s biggest earners

        Premium Content Report reveals Noosa Council’s biggest earners

        News Former councillor Frank Pardon, who was jailed last year for indecently assaulting...

        Best uni degrees to get you a job

        Premium Content Best uni degrees to get you a job

        Education Top university degrees most likely to score full-time graduate jobs