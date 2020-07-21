Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has confirmed there have been no new cases of coronavirus in Queensland overnight.

But as Victoria and New South Wales continue to battle COVID-19 spikes, Ms Palaszczuk said authorities here are closely monitoring the situation in New South Wales and may close the border to more parts of the state.

"We are getting ready, if we need to declare further hotspots, we will not hesitate to declare further hotspots to keep Queenslanders safe," she said.

Ms Palaszczuk yesterday announced their had been one new cases of coronavirus in Queensland - a crewman from a bulk carrier off the Sunshine Coast.

The man, in his 20s, was escorted ashore by water police and taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

There were another 18 crew aboard the Panamanian-registered ship.

Ms Palaszczuk said authorities were focused on the vessel and that more tests would be conducted today on other crew.

On the matter of the ongoing tussle over a temporary change to the Queensland border, Ms Palaszczuk confirmed she had sent a letter to the NSW Premier.

"This is purely trying to make things reasonable, it's about that continuity between those border communities," she said.

"It's up to the New South Wales Premier, she can either accept or reject it.

"From her comments yesterday it didn't appear that she wanted to accept it."

Three more people have died and 374 new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Victorial as the state moves to mandatory face protection this week.

The next two days will be critical for the state as authorities look at whether lockdowns have had any impact on reversing a concerning second wave.

In New South Wales, two shopping centres have been closed for cleaning after visits from confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Twenty new cases were confirmed in the state yesterday, with concern over a number of clusters.

Originally published as Qld border may close to more NSW hot spots