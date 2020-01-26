Menu
QLD coronavirus tests all negative

by Jessica Marszalek
26th Jan 2020 6:58 PM
QUEENSLAND Health says its latest tests on patients suspected of having novel coronavirus have all come back negative.

Tests were conducted on six people on Sunday, but Queensland is still yet to have any confirmed cases of the potentially-deadly illness.

Coronavirus: Australian government considers evacuation for Aussies trapped in China

Nationally, there are four confirmed cases - three in New South Wales and one in Victoria. However, that number could soon rise after another NSW patient tested positive during a preliminary examination. Confirmation about that patient is expected on Monday.

 

The state's chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young said staff were contacting four people in Queensland who were on the same flight as the Victorian patient who tested positive.

Contact tracing was also underway in relation to the NSW patients.

"If these people are unwell, we will assess them for coronavirus," Dr Young said.

Anyone who has developed a fever or respiratory symptoms within 14 days of travel to China (particularly Wuhan), should see their GP immediately.

People are urged to call ahead and advise the clinic of their symptoms so precautions can be taken.

For information on coronavirus, contact 13 HEALTH (13 43 25 84).

coronavirus editors picks queensland

