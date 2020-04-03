Virus cases jump by 39 to 873, as ‘peak’ time revealed

QUEENSLAND's coronavirus caseload has jumped by an additional 39 cases overnight, bringing the total number of local infections to 873.

Speaking on ABC Radio this morning, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said how bad the crisis gets in Queensland would depend on community transmission.

"At the moment we don't have community transmission in Queensland," she said.

"We can't get rid of the virus, we need to contain it as much as possible.

"That's why we're doing all of the planning."

Ms Palaszczuk said that "we're not even on the curve yet".

"We (Queensland) haven't even started to climb the curve," she said.

"The evidence is telling me we are about two or three weeks behind NSW and the peak could be in July, August, September.

"As I said there is extensive modelling, there is extensive preparation happening."

Queensland Health has been preparing for the virus to ramp up from the end of this month, heading into May.

But the Premier said "one positive" was that Queensland "hopefully" wouldn't experience a massive flu season because of the social distancing measures which are in place to help combat COVID-19.

DRIVERS BEING TURNED BACK AT THE BORDER

Cars have lined up on the Queensland border at Coolangatta after new restrictions came into effect. Picture: 9 News/Jess Millward

The Premier confirmed 16 people had been turned around at the border since 6am, following stronger border closures overnight.

Footage from Channel Nine's Today Show shows cars lined up at one of the road blocks this morning.

Further border restrictions came into effect this morning, with eight roads blocked by water barriers on the Gold Coast causing northbound traffic delays.

Border control signage on the Queensland - New South Wales border. Picture: AAP Image/Dave Hunt

Queensland Police have set up checkpoints at Griffith St and Stuart St, the

Gold Coast Hwy and Coolangatta Rd in Coolangatta for further border control.

Chief Superintendent Mark Wheeler said unless travellers were Queensland residents or had an exemption, they would be refused entry.

Originally published as QLD COVID-19 cases jump by 39 to 873, as 'peak' time revealed