Warnings in Far North as two missing

TWO people remain missing in Far North Queensland. It comes as the region prepares for a massive dump of rain and a possible cyclone.

Ebony King vanished after wading into flooded waters.

Another 120mm-180mm of rain is set to fall across much of the Far North today, with a warning issued for damaging winds and heavy rainfall. Wind gusts are expected to reach up to 90km/h.

The warning is for people in the Cape York Peninsula and part of the North Tropical Coast and Tablelands regions. Flood warnings also remain for several rivers and catchments.

The search continues for two people missing in the Far North.

Friends were last night praying for a mother-of-two swept away by raging floodwaters in north Queensland.

Ebony King, 34, disappeared after wading into the swollen Wallaby Creek near a causeway at Rossville between Cape Tribulation and Cooktown about 6pm on Thursday.

Police and SES volunteers are searching for her.

"I hope you're just sitting on a bank somewhere waiting to get found", one friend posted on Facebook yesterday.

The second person missing is a man who went into a canal off Dillon St in Cairns and hadn't been seen since.

Police and SES were yesterday conducting water and land searches.

Senior Sergeant Duane Amos said it was unknown at this stage if the man had left the water and police were not notified until some time after the incident.

It comes as weather chiefs are keeping watch on a monsoonal trough and tropical low over north Queensland and the Coral Sea, with a high chance of it developing into a cyclone tomorrow.

Flooding at Peets Bridge, Goldsborough. Picture: Cairns Regional Council

A cyclone could form around the peninsula if the tropical low strengthens, but it is not certain to do so and its direction is not yet certain.

Long-term weather records have been smashed by overnight rainfall, with some parts of the Far North receiving more than a metre of water so far this month.

The Bureau of Meteorology has reported 1.5m of rainfall since the start of December at Daintree Village - eclipsing a previous December record of 900mm set in 1973.

Cairns Airport has received its highest ever rainfall for the soggy month, with 754.4mm filling the rain gauge, as has Cooktown with 675.6mm.

The bureau has also recorded 888mm of rainfall at Kuranda Railway Station, and 750mm at Innisfail wharf, the highest monthly amounts ever for both locations.

John Howard, of Kewarra Beach, used a break in the weather to do some fishing off the flooded Kamerunga pedestrian bridge over the Barron River last week. Picture: Brendan Radke

Bureau duty forecaster Lachlan Stoney said they were still expecting the heavy rainfall to continue today, with a severe weather warning issued for a large area across Cape York Peninsula, extending northwest of Cairns. The warning is for damaging winds and heavy rainfall.

"It's all associated with the tropical low that's formed in the area," he said.

"The tropical low is in the Lockhart River, and all the rain that is being received in the Cairns area is connected to that system."

He said the current weather showed the big wet had truly arrived in the Far North.

Meanwhile, boil water notices have been issued for some residents on the Cassowary Coast, Tablelands and the Millstream and Atherton regions.

While the northern tropics region has endured a big wet, other parts of the state have had their driest December on record.

While Cairns has recorded its highest rainfall since 1975, Cardwell its wettest December to date and Innisfail breaking its 1950 monthly rain record, Normanton in northern Queensland has recorded no rain for the month and Mt Isa has had its driest December since 1934.

Brisbane has also had its driest December since 1957.

The outlook for New Year's Eve is sunny conditions in the southeast, partly cloud for most of central and north Queensland and rain for Cairns northwards.