Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Pop up hospital
Pop up hospital
Health

Doctor to head Christmas Island coronavirus medical response

by Janelle Miles
3rd Feb 2020 11:37 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A QUEENSLAND anaesthetist will head up the Christmas Island medical response for Australians being repatriated from Wuhan, the epicentre of a new virus, which has killed more than 300 people.

The Morrison Government is standing up a quarantine facility on Christmas Island, where Australians evacuated from Wuhan will be isolated for 14 days before being allowed back on the mainland.

Sunshine Coast anaesthetist Dan Holmes (centre), the leader of an Australian Medical Assistance Team on Christmas Island to monitor Australians being repatriated from Wuhan, the epicentre of a novel coronavirus. Photo: Colin Murty, The Australian.
Sunshine Coast anaesthetist Dan Holmes (centre), the leader of an Australian Medical Assistance Team on Christmas Island to monitor Australians being repatriated from Wuhan, the epicentre of a novel coronavirus. Photo: Colin Murty, The Australian.

Sunshine Coast University Hospital anaesthetist and director of trauma Dr Dan Holmes will head up the specialist Australian Medical Assistance Team (AUSMAT) on Christmas Island.

The Courier-Mail understands Dr Holmes is already on Christmas Island waiting for what's expected to be hundreds of Australians arriving from Wuhan.

A date for the repatriation mission has not been announced, but it's expected to be later this week.

Queensland Health Minister Steven Miles described Dr Holmes as "one of our great responders when it comes to delivering medical care where it's needed most".

His most recent mission was leading an AUSMAT team into Samoa, to assist with the Pacific Island nation's measles epidemic, which killed more than 80 people, mostly young children.

"We can be proud of the work this man does," Mr Miles said.

The AUSMAT team includes doctors, nurses and allied health staff. They were briefed in Darwin before flying to Christmas Island, in the Indian Ocean, about 1400km north-west of the Australian mainland.

"This is a Commonwealth strategy to deal with the coronavirus and the repatriation of Australians who have been caught up in the crisis," Mr Miles said.

"At a local level, Queensland Health is more than happy to provide expert support in the form of Dr Holmes."

The evacuated Australians will be monitored by Dr Holmes' team and treated if they develop symptoms of the novel coronavirus.

More Stories

Show More
christmas island cronoavirus health medical response

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Five things to this week

        Five things to this week

        News From cricket to art and searching for frogs, see what’s happening in the Noosa region this week.

        OPINION: Why the $1000 mobile phone fine is upsetting

        premium_icon OPINION: Why the $1000 mobile phone fine is upsetting

        News ‘It’s gotten to the point where an exorbitant fine is required to force us to think...

        GALLERY/RESULTS: All the action from Noosa Summer Swim

        premium_icon GALLERY/RESULTS: All the action from Noosa Summer Swim

        News Noosa’s Main Beach hosted the World Swim Series event on the weekend and the...

        Businesswoman’s daughter in alleged one-punch attack

        premium_icon Businesswoman’s daughter in alleged one-punch attack

        Crime The accused allegedly punched a woman to the side of the head