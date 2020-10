QLD election: Where to vote this Saturday

After weeks of campaigning, it’s time for Queenslanders to hit the polls and decide who will lead the sunshine state. Find our list of where to vote.

After weeks of campaigning, it’s time for Queenslanders to hit the polls and decide who will lead the sunshine state. Find our list of where to vote.

After weeks of campaigning, it's time for Queenslanders to hit the polls and decide who will lead the sunshine state. Find our comprehensive list of where to vote in your local area.

ALGESTER

Acacia Ridge

Acacia Ridge State School - Sports Hall - Nyngam Street ACACIA RIDGE

Acacia Ridge South

Watson Road State School - 210 Watson Road ACACIA RIDGE

Algester

Algester State School - Endiandra Street (access via Ridgewood Road) ALGESTER

Algester South

St Stephen's Catholic Primary School - 156 Ridgewood Road ALGESTER

Brisbane CBD

Brisbane City Hall, Sandgate Room - 64 Adelaide Street BRISBANE

Browns Plains

Browns Plains State School - 1-29 Mayfair Drive BROWNS PLAINS

Calamvale

Calamvale Community College - 11 Hamish Street CALAMVALE

Forest Lake East

Forest Lake State High School - High Street FOREST LAKE

Forest Lake South

Grand Avenue State School - Cnr Grand Avenue & Centennial Way FOREST LAKE

Hillcrest

Life & Legacy Church-Unit 13/98 Anzac Ave HILLCREST

Pallara

Pallara State School - 39 Ritchie Road PALLARA

Regents Park

Regents Park State School - 42-60 Emerald Drive REGENTS PARK

Returning Officer Algester - Algester OfficeUnit 2/7 Gardens Dr Willawong

Stretton

Stretton State College (Illaweena Campus) - 226 Illaweena Street STRETTON

Yugumbir

Yugumbir State School - 163-189 Vansittart Road REGENTS PARK

ASPLEY

Aspley Special School Hall - 751 Zillmere Road Aspley

Aspley East

Aspley East State School, Multi Purpose Activity Centre - 31 Helena St Aspley 4034

Aspley West

Aspley State School Hall - Horn Road ASPLEY 4034

Bald Hills

Bald Hills State School Hall - 2156 Gympie Road BALD HILLS 4

Bridgeman Downs

Church of the Resurrection Hall- 30 Ridley Road BRIDGEMAN DOWNS

Bridgeman Downs Early Voting Centre

C3 Church - 1910 Gympie Rd (cnr Millar Road) Bridgeman Downs

Brisbane CBD

Brisbane City Hall, Sandgate Room - 64 Adelaide Street BRISBANE

Chermside West

Craigslea State High School Auditorium- 685 Hamilton Road WEST CHERMSIDE 4035

Geebung

Geebung State School, Activities Hall - 50 Newman Road Geebung 4034

Geebung Early Voting Centre

Geebung Uniting Church - 59 Simla Ave Geebung 4034

McDowall

McDowall State School -1018 Rode Road MCDOWALL 4053

Returning Officer Aspley

Aspley Office - Shop D/1319 Gympie Rd Aspley 4034

Zillmere

Zillmere State School Library-70 Murphy Road ZILLMERE 4034

BANCROFT

Brisbane CBD

Brisbane City Hall, Sandgate Room - 64 Adelaide Street BRISBANE , Sandgate Room - 64 Adelaide Street BRISBANE

Burpengary

Burpengary Community Complex - 111 Station Road BURPENGARY 4505

Burpengary East

The Artisans' Guild - Cnr Old Bay & Maitland Roads BURPENGARY EAST 4505

Deception Bay

Deception Bay State School - King Street DECEPTION BAY 4508

Deception Bay North

Deception Bay Community Hall - Cnr Bayview Terrace & Ewart Street DECEPTION BAY 4508

Deception Bay South

Deception Bay State High School - Government Street DECEPTION BAY 4508

Deception Bay West

Deception Bay North State School - Old Bay Road DECEPTION BAY 4508

Mango Hill

Mango Hill Village Community Centre - Chermside Road MANGO HILL 4509

Moreton Downs

Moreton Downs State School - 101 Parsons Boulevard DECEPTION BAY 4508

North Lakes

North Lakes State College - Senior Campus Sports Hall - 1 The Corso NORTH LAKES 4509

North Lakes Early Voting Centre - Lease J4-8 Burke Cres North Lakes 4509

North Lakes North

Bounty Boulevard State School -195 Bounty Boulevard NORTH LAKES 4509

Returning Officer Bancroft

Bancroft Office -Unit 6/657 Deception Bay Rd Deception Bay 4508

Rothwell

Grace Lutheran College- Mewes Road ROTHWELL 4022

BARRON RIVER

Brisbane CBD

Brisbane City Hall, Sandgate Room - 64 Adelaide Street BRISBANE

Caravonica

Caravonica State School - Lot 3 1115R Kamerunga Road CARAVONICA 4878

Clifton Beach

Clifton Beach Tennis Club, Edward Mann Park - 13 Clifton Beach Road CLIFTON BEACH 4879

Freshwater

Freshwater State School - 10 Corkill Street FRESHWATER 4870

Holloways Beach

Holloways Beach Community Hall - 65 Oleander Street HOLLOWAYS BEACH 4878

Kewarra Beach

Kewarra Beach Community Hall- 41 Poolwood Road KEWARRA BEACH 4879

Kuranda

Kuranda CWA Hall - 20 Thongon Street KURANDA 4881

Machans Beach

Machans Beach State School - 61 Machan Street MACHANS BEACH 4878

Redlynch

Redlynch State College - Jungara Road REDLYNCH 4870

Returning Officer Barron River

Tenancy 1 7 Mount Koolmoon St Smithfield 4878

Smithfield

Smithfield State High School - O'Brien Road SMITHFIELD 4878

Stratford

Stratford Community Hall - 15 Kamerunga Road STRATFORD 4870

Trinity Beach

Trinity Beach State School - Wewak Street TRINITY BEACH 4879

Yorkeys Knob

Yorkeys Knob State School -26-38 Clinton Street YORKEYS KNOB 4878

BONNEY

Arundel

Arundel State School -185 Napper Road ARUNDEL 4214

CentralParkwood Arundel Community Centre - Napper Road Arundel 4214

Arundel East

Arundel Presbyterian Church - 132 Allied Drive Arundel 4214

Biggera Waters

Biggera Waters State School Activities Centre - Coombabah Road BIGGERA WATERS 4216

Brisbane CBD

Brisbane City Hall, Sandgate Room - 64 Adelaide Street BRISBANE

Coombabah South

Coombabah State High School - 550 Pine Ridge Road COOMBABAH 4216

Harley Park

Labrador Senior Citizens Hall - 370 Marine Parade LABRADOR 4215

Labrador

Labrador State School - Imperial Parade LABRADOR 4215

Returning Officer Bonney

Bonney Office - Shop 2, 118 Brisbane Rd Labrador 4215

Southport North

Southport State High School - Brooke Avenue SOUTHPORT 4215

BROADWATER

Biggera Waters

Biggera Waters State School Activities Centre - Coombabah Road BIGGERA WATERS 4216

Brisbane CBD

Brisbane City Hall, Sandgate Room - 64 Adelaide Street BRISBANE

Coombabah

Coombabah State School Activities Centre - 164-172 Oxley Drive COOMBABAH 4216

Coombabah South

Coombabah State High School - 550 Pine Ridge Road COOMBABAH 4216

Helensvale North

Helensvale State High School - 243 Discovery Drive HELENSVALE 4210

Hope Island

Banksia Park Hall - 27 Crescent Avenue HOPE ISLAND 4212

Paradise Lakes

Marj Shipman Community Centre - 91 Hansford Road COOMBABAH 4216

Paradise Point

Paradise Point Community Centre - 31 Community Lane PARADISE POINT 4216

Returning Officer Broadwater

Broadwater Office - Unit 3/24 Technology Dr Arundel 4214

Runaway Bay

Runaway Bay Indoor Stadium (Seahawks Basketball) - Sports Drive RUNAWAY BAY 4216

Runaway Bay Early Voting Centre

Runaway Bay Community Centre - Lae Drive RUNAWAY BAY 4216

BUDERIM

Brisbane CBD

Brisbane City Hall, Sandgate Room - 64 Adelaide Street BRISBANE

Buderim

Buderim Mountain State School Hall8-42 Main Street BUDERIM 4556

Buderim Early Voting Centre

Uniting Church Hall - 2-10 Gloucester Rd Buderim 4556

Buderim East

Gumnuts Childcare Centre - 58-60 Buderim Pines Drive BUDERIM 4556

Buderim Gardens

Headlands Bowls Club - 1 Syd Lingard Dr Buderim 4556

Buderim South

Fusion Alcooringa Centre -176 Ballinger Road BUDERIM 4556

Mountain Creek

Mountain Creek State School -51 Lady Musgrave Drive MOUNTAIN CREEK 4557

Mountain Creek South

Brightwater State School-20 Dianella Drive Mountain Creek 4557

Returning Officer Buderim

Tenancy A2-64 Aerodrome Rd Maroochydore 4558

Sippy Downs

Chancellor College - Primary Campus Scholars Dr Sippy Downs 4556

BULIMBA

Balmoral

Balmoral State High School - 259 Thynne Road MORNINGSIDE 4170

Brisbane CBD

Brisbane City Hall, Sandgate Room - 64 Adelaide Street BRISBANE

Bulimba

St John the Baptist Anglican Church Hall171 Oxford Street BULIMBA 4171

Bulimba Heights

Bulimba State School - 271 Oxford Street BULIMBA 4171

Camp Hill

Camp Hill State School Hall - Ferguson Rd Camp Hill 4152

Cannon Hill

St Oliver Plunkett Church - 21 Beauvardia Street CANNON HILL 4170

Carina

Mayfield State School - 37 Paget Street CARINA 4152

Carindale

Carina State School - 1413 Creek Road (access via Cuthred Street) CARINA 4152

Morningside

Church of the Ascension Morningside - 706 Wynnum Road Morningside 4170

Morningside Early Voting Centre

Morningside Central Shopping Centre, Shop 7/7B - 25 Junction Rd Morningside 4170

Morningside West

Morningside State School - 67 Pashen Street MORNINGSIDE 4171

Murarrie

Murarrie Progress Hall -10 Queensport Road MURARRIE 4172

Norman Park

Norman Park State School - 53 Hipwood Street NORMAN PARK 4170

Norman Park South

Faith Works Uniting Church Hall- Cnr Bennetts Road & McIlwraith Avenue NORMAN PARK 4170

Returning Officer Bulimba

Bulimba Office - Unit 4/11 Breene Pl Morningside 4170

Seven Hills

Seven Hills State School- 152 D'Arcy Road SEVEN HILLS 4170

BUNDABERG

Avoca

Bundaberg Church of Christ - 76 Twyford Street AVOCA 4670

Branyan

Branyan Road State School - 430 Branyan Drive BUNDABERG 4670

Brisbane CBD

Brisbane City Hall, Sandgate Room - 64 Adelaide Street BRISBANE

Bundaberg

Christ Church Bundaberg Hall59 Woongarra Street BUNDABERG CENTRAL 4670

Bundaberg EastBundaberg East State School

33 Scotland Street BUNDABERG EAST 4670

Bundaberg North

Bundaberg North State School Mt Perry Road BUNDABERG NORTH 4670

Bundaberg South

Bundaberg South State School Walla Street BUNDABERG 4670

Bundaberg West

Bundaberg West State School Steffensen Street BUNDABERG WEST 4670

Kalkie

Kalkie State School257 Bargara Road KALKIE 4670

Kepnock

Kepnock State High School43 Kepnock Road BUNDABERG 4670

North Bundaberg

North Progress Hall Cnr Queen & Gavegan Streets BUNDABERG NORTH 4670

Norville

Norville State School9 Dr Mays Road BUNDABERG 4670

Returning Officer Bundaberg

Bundaberg OfficeLot 1, 2 Maryborough St Bundaberg Central 4670

Thabeban

Thabeban State School270 Goodwood Road THABEBAN 4670

Walkervale

Walkervale State School46 Hurst Street BUNDABERG 4670

BUNDAMBA

Augustine Heights

Augusta State School60 Brittains Rd Augustine Heights 4300

Bellbird Park

Bellbird Park State Secondary College2 Alesana Drive Bellbird Park 4300

Brisbane CBD

Brisbane City Hall, Sandgate Room - 64 Adelaide Street BRISBANE

Bundamba

Oasis Church of Christ25 Byrne Street Bundamba 4304

Bundamba Early Voting Centre

Salvation Army Bundamba Corps - Cnr Brisbane Road & Coal Street Bundamba 4304

Bundamba South

Bundamba State School221 Brisbane Road BUNDAMBA 4304

Collingwood Park

Collingwood Park State School Hall12-16 Burrel Street COLLINGWOOD PARK 4301

Collingwood Park South

Woodlinks State School 7 Woodlinks Way Collingwood Park 4301

Flinders View

Cityhope Church 7 Rex Hills Dr Ripley 4306

Goodna

St Francis Xavier Catholic Primary School Hall6 Church Street GOODNA 4300

Redbank

Redbank State School9 Brisbane Road REDBANK 4301

Redbank Early Voting Centre

Kruger Parade Baptist Church2 Henderson St Redbank 4301

Redbank Plains

Redbank Plains State School Hall39 - 53 School Road REDBANK PLAINS 4301

Redbank Plains East

Redbank Plains State High School, Performing Arts Hall136 Willow Road REDBANK PLAINS 4301

Redbank Plains South

Fernbrooke State School8 Regents Drive Redbank Plains 4301

Returning Officer Bundamba

Bundamba Office14 Coal Street Bundamba 4304

Ripley Valley

Ripley Valley State Secondary College, Raptor Dome18 Parkway Ave South Ripley 4306

Riverview

Riverview Community Centre138 Old Ipswich Road RIVERVIEW 4303

Silkstone

Silkstone State School Prospect Street SILKSTONE 4304\

BURDEKIN

Ayr

PCYC Burdekin164 MacMillan Street AYR 4807

Ayr East

East Ayr State School43 Ross Street AYR 4807

Bowen

Bowen PCYC Cnr Queens Road & Hays Street BOWEN 4805

Bowen Early Voting Centre

Bowen PCYC Cnr Queens Road & Hays Street BOWEN 4805

Brandon

Brandon State School2-20 Drysdale Street BRANDON 4808

Brisbane CBD

Brisbane City Hall, Sandgate Room - 64 Adelaide Street BRISBANE

Clare

Clare State School Larkin Street CLAREDALE 4807

Clermont

Clermont State School Francis St Clermont 4721

Clermont Early Voting Centre

Community CentreCnr Karmoo & Daintree Streets Clermont 4721

Collinsville

Collinsville State School Parade Room Hamilton Street COLLINSVILLE 4804

Collinsville Early Voting Centre

Collinsville QGAP64 Sonoma St Collinsville 4804

Cungulla

Cungulla Community Hall15A Frank Randell Drive CUNGULLA 4816

Dysart

Dysart State School4 Garnham Dr Dysart 4745

Giru

Giru CWA Hall9 Carey Street GIRU 4809

Glenden

Glenden State School48 Gillham Terrace GLENDEN 4743

Home Hill

St Colman's School94 - 100 Eleventh Avenue HOME HILL 4806

Jarvisfield

Jarvisfield State School516 Rita Island Road JARVISFIELD 4807

Kalamia

Kalamia State School39 Lillesmere Road AYR 4807

Merinda

Merinda State School Bergl Street MERINDA 4805

Middlemount

Middlemount Community School James Randell Drive MIDDLEMOUNT 4746

Moranbah Central

Moranbah Community Centre Batchelor Parade MORANBAH 4744

Moranbah Early Voting Centre

Moranbah Community Centre Chapel89 Mills Avenue Moranbah 4744

Nebo

Nebo State School34 Oxford Street NEBO 4742

Nome

Nome District Rural Fire Brigade Hall2 Alligator Creek Road NOME 4816

Queens Beach

Queens Beach State School39 Tracey Street QUEENS BEACH 4805

Returning Officer Burdekin

Burdekin Office93 Graham St Ayr 4807

Woodstock

Woodstock State School54 Woodstock Avenue WOODSTOCK 4816

BURLEIGH

Brisbane CBD

Brisbane City Hall, Sandgate Room - 64 Adelaide Street BRISBANE

Burleigh Heads

Burleigh Heads State School1750 Lower Gold Coast Highway BURLEIGH HEADS 4220

Burleigh Heads Early Voting Centre

Fradgley Hall Community Centre Park Avenue Burleigh Heads 4220

Burleigh North

Burleigh Heads RSL Hall8 Sixth Avenue BURLEIGH HEADS 4220

Burleigh Waters

Caningeraba State School Whistler Drive BURLEIGH WATERS 4220

Palm Beach

Palm Beach Share-N-Care31 Tenth Avenue PALM BEACH 4221

Palm Beach North

Palm Beach State School13-19 Nineteenth Avenue (access via Townsend Avenue) PALM BEACH 4221

Palm Beach South

Palm Beach-Currumbin State High School Thrower Drive PALM BEACH 4221

Returning Officer Burleigh

Burleigh OfficeUnit 6/53 Township Dr Burleigh Heads 4220

Varsity Lakes Central

Varsity College Christine Avenue VARSITY LAKES 4227

Varsity Lakes South

Varsity Lakes Community Centre, Jim Harris Park Lyn Muller Lane (off Mattocks Road) VARSITY LAKES 4227

West Burleigh

Burleigh Church of Christ174 West Burleigh Road WEST BURLEIGH 4219

BURNETT

Agnes Water

Agnes Water Community Centre71 Springs Road Agnes Water 4677

Agnes Water Early Voting Centre

Agnes Water QGAP71 Springs Rd Agnes Water 4677

AllowayAlloway State School

4334 Goodwood Road ALLOWAY 4670

Apple Tree Creek

Apple Tree Community Hall29394 Bruce Highway APPLE TREE CREEK 4660

Avoca

Bundaberg Church of Christ76 Twyford Street AVOCA 4670

Avondale

Avondale State School371 Avondale Road AVONDALE 4670

Baffle Creek

Wartburg State School585 Coast Road BAFFLE CREEK 4674

Bargara

Bargara Central Shopping Centre, Shop 16699 Bargara Rd Bargara 4670

Bargara Early Voting Centre

Bargara Central Shopping Centre, Shop 16699 Bargara Rd Bargara 4670

Booyal

Booyal Central State School31620 Bruce Highway BOOYAL 4671

Bororen

Bororen State School1 Kent Street BOROREN 4678

Brisbane CBD

Brisbane City Hall, Sandgate Room - 64 Adelaide Street BRISBANE

Bundaberg

Christ Church Bundaberg Hall59 Woongarra Street BUNDABERG CENTRAL 4670

Burnett Heads

Burnett Heads State School52 Burnett Heads Road BURNETT HEADS 4670

Buxton

Buxton Community Hall49 Powers Street BUXTON 4660

Childers

Isis Cultural Centre49 Churchill St Childers 4660

Childers Early Voting Centre

Isis Cultural Centre49 Churchill St Childers 4660

Cordalba

Cordalba State School1A Cemetery Road CORDALBA 4660

Elliott Heads

Elliott Heads State School143 Breusch Road ELLIOTT HEADS 4670

Gooburrum

Gooburrum State School14 Gooburrum Road GOOBURRUM 4670

Goodwood

Goodwood State School1802 Goodwood Road GOODWOOD 4660

Innes Park

Coral Coast Baptist Church596 Windermere Road INNES PARK NORTH 4670

Miriam Vale

Miriam Vale Community Centre41 Blomfield St Miriam Vale 4677

Moore Park

Moore Park Beach Community Hall1 Club Avenue Moore Park Beach 4670

Oakwood

Oakwood State School125 Oakwood School Road OAKWOOD 4670

Returning Officer Burnett

Burnett OfficeLot 1, 2 Maryborough St Bundaberg Central 4670

Rosedale

Rosedale State School21 James Street ROSEDALE 4674

Sharon

Sharon State School18 Sharon School Road SHARON 4670

South Kolan

Kolan South State School2297 Gin Gin Road SOUTH KOLAN 4670

Woodgate

Woodgate Community Hall Esplanade WOODGATE 4660

Woongarra

Woongarra State School468 Elliott Heads Road BUNDABERG 4670

Yandaran

Yandaran State School School Lane YANDARAN 4673

CAIRNS

Brinsmead

Brinsmead Community Hall85 Loridan Drive BRINSMEAD 4870

Brisbane CBD

Brisbane City Hall, Sandgate Room - 64 Adelaide Street BRISBANE

Cairns City

Cairns State High School Cnr Sheridan & Upward Streets Cairns North 4870

Cairns West

Cairns West State School Mayers Street MANUNDA 4870

Earlville

Our Lady Help of Christians School18 Balaclava Road EARLVILLE 4870

Edge Hill

Edge Hill State School254 Pease Street EDGE HILL 4870

Freshwater

Freshwater State School10 Corkill Street FRESHWATER 4870

Manunda

Trinity Bay State High School26-62 Hoare Street MANUNDA 4870

Mooroobool

Balaclava State School418 Mulgrave Road WESTCOURT CAIRNS 4870

Parramatta Park

Parramatta State School Minnie Street PARRAMATTA PARK 4870

Parramatta Park Early Voting Centre

De Jarlais Function Centre, Cairns Show Grounds109 Mulgrave Rd Parramatta Park 4870

Returning Officer CairnsCairns Office

Unit 2/248 Hartley St Bungalow 4870

Whitfield

Whitfield State School42 McManus Street WHITFIELD 4870

CALLIDE

Banana

Banana State School32 Bramston Street BANANA 4702

Baralaba

Baralaba State School1 Power Street BARALABA 4702

Bell

Bell State School90 Dennis Street BELL 4408

Biggenden

Biggenden State School9 Frederick Street BIGGENDEN 4621

Biloela

Biloela State School48 Rainbow St Biloela 4715

Biloela Early Voting Centre

Banana Shire Chambers62 Valentine Plains Rd Biloela 4715

Brigalow

Brigalow State School24409 Warrego Highway BRIGALOW 4412

Brisbane CBD

Brisbane City Hall, Sandgate Room - 64 Adelaide Street BRISBANE

Bullyard

Bullyard State School2359 Bucca Road BULLYARD 4671

Calliope

Calliope State School Dawson Highway CALLIOPE 4680

Chinchilla

Our Lady Help of Christians Church Hall74 Middle Street CHINCHILLA 4413

Chinchilla Early Voting Centre

Our Lady Help of Christians Church Hall74 Middle Street CHINCHILLA 4413

Chinchilla

NorthChinchilla Masonic Centre Cnr Boyd & Wambo Streets CHINCHILLA 4413

Drillham

Drillham State School13 Jardine Street DRILLHAM 4424

Eidsvold

Eidsvold Community Hall54 Moreton Street EIDSVOLD 4627

Eidsvold Early Voting Centre

Eidsvold QGAP36 Moreton St Eidsvold 4627

Gayndah

Gayndah State School33 Meson Street GAYNDAH 4625

Gin Gin

Gin Gin State School13 May Street GIN GIN 4671

Gin Gin E

arly Voting CentreGin Gin RSL Hall37 Milden St Gin Gin 4671

Jambin

Jambin State School Cnr Burnett Highway & Threeways Road JAMBIN 4702

Jandowae

Jandowae Memorial Hall38 George Street JANDOWAE 4410

Jimbour

Jimbour State School2421 Dalby-Jandowae Road JIMBOUR 4352

Miles

Leichhardt Centre29 Dawson Street MILES 4415

Miles Early Voting Centre

Miles QGAP32 Constance Street MILES 4415

Monto

Monto State School3 Leichhardt Street MONTO 4630

Monto Early Voting Centre

Monto QGAP53 Newton Street MONTO 4630

Mount Perry

Perry Shire Hall66 Heusman Street MOUNT PERRY 4671

Moura

Moura Tennis Club12 Nott Street MOURA 4718

Mulgildie

Mulgildie State School2 Brigalow Street MULGILDIE 4630

Mundubbera

Mundubbera CWA Hall79 Lyons Street Mundubbera 4626

Mundubbera Early Voting Centre

Mundubbera QGAP51 Lyons Street MUNDUBBERA 4626

Returning Officer Callide

Callide Office38 Capper St Gayndah 4625

Taroom

Taroom State School Wolsey Street TAROOM 4420

Taroom Early Voting Centre

Administration Office, Banana Shire Council18 Yaldwyn Street Taroom 4420

Thangool

Thangool State School2 Aerodrome Road THANGOOL 4716

Theodore

Theodore Memorial RSL Hall30 The Blvd Theodore 4719

Ubobo

Ubobo Memorial Hall Cnr Railway Terrace and Cedarvale Road UBOBO 4680

Wallaville

Wallaville State School7 Grey Street WALLAVILLE 4671

Wandoan

Wandoan State School49 North Street WANDOAN 4419

Wandoan Early Voting CentreWandoan QGAP11 Lawton Street WANDOAN 4419

WarraWarra State School Robinson Street WARRA 4411

WowanWowan State School Don Street WOWAN 4702

CALOUNDRA

BaringaBaringa State School30 Baringa Dr Bells Creek 4551

BeerwahBeerwah & District Community Hall25 Peachester Road BEERWAH 4519

Brisbane CBDBrisbane City Hall, Sandgate Room - 64 Adelaide Street BRISBANE

CaloundraCCSA Hall1 Nutley Street CALOUNDRA 4551

Caloundra NorthCaloundra Community Centre58A Queen Street CALOUNDRA 4551

Caloundra WestUnity College47 Lomond Crescent CALOUNDRA WEST 4551

CurrimundiCurrimundi State School17 Buderim Street CALOUNDRA 4551

GlenviewGlenview State School6 Leeding Road GLENVIEW 4551

Golden BeachGolden Beach State School34 Gregory Street GOLDEN BEACH 4551

LandsboroughLandsborough State School41 Gympie Street LANDSBOROUGH 4551

Pelican WatersCaloundra City Private School200 Pelican Waters Boulevard PELICAN WATERS 4551

Returning Officer CaloundraCaloundra Office1 Bulcock St Caloundra 4551

CAPALABA

Alexandra HillS

Alexandra Hills State School12 Princeton Avenue ALEXANDRA HILLS 4161

Alexandra ParK

Alexandra Hills State High School Windemere Road ALEXANDRA HILLS 4161

Birkdale

Birkdale State School74 Agnes Street BIRKDALE 4159

Birkdale South

Birkdale South State School451 Old Cleveland Road BIRKDALE 4159

Brisbane CBDBrisbane City Hall, Sandgate Room - 64 Adelaide Street BRISBANE

Capalaba

Capalaba State College Senior Campus59 School Road CAPALABA 4157

Capalaba West

Capalaba State College Junior Campus150 Mt Cotton Road CAPALABA 4157

Coolnwynpin

Coolnwynpin State School Callaghan Way CAPALABA 4157

Hilliard

Hilliard State School Hall106-110 Hanover Drive ALEXANDRA HILLS 4161

Returning Officer Capalaba

Capalaba Office26 Redland Bay Rd Capalaba 4157

Thorneside

Thorneside Hall200 Mooroondu Rd Thorneside 4158

Vienna Woods

Vienna Woods State School12 Heffernan Road ALEXANDRA HILLS 4161

CHATSWORTH

Bayside

Eastside Community Church568 Wondall Rd Manly West 4179

Belmont

Belmont State School Hall1275 Old Cleveland Road CARINDALE 4152

Belmont East

Gateway Church1374 Old Cleveland Road Carindale 4152

Brisbane CBD

Brisbane City Hall, Sandgate Room - 64 Adelaide Street BRISBANE ,

Camp Hill

Camp Hill State School Hall Ferguson Rd Camp Hill 4152

Carina

Mayfield State School37 Paget Street CARINA 4152

Carina

CentralCarina & Districts Senior Citizens Centre1 Edmond Street CARINA 4152

CarindaleCarina State School1413 Creek Road (access via Cuthred Street) CARINA 4152

Greenmeadows

Living Faith Uniting Church330 Pine Mountain Road Carina Heights 4152

Gumdale

Gumdale State School677 New Cleveland Road (access via Tilley Road) GUMDALE 4154

Returning Officer Chatsworth

Chatsworth Office19 Graystone St Tingalpa 4173

Tingalpa

Tingalpa State School1546 Wynnum Road (access via Tenbar Street) TINGALPA 4173

Tingalpa South

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Hall152 Belmont Road TINGALPA 4173

Whites Hill

Whites Hill State College138 Burn Street CAMP HILL 4152

CLAYFIELD

Ascot

Ascot State School Massey Street ASCOT 4007

Brisbane CBD

Brisbane City Hall, Sandgate Room - 64 Adelaide Street BRISBANE

Clayfield Early Voting CentreClayfield Office2B/10 Vine St Clayfield 4011

Clayfield East

Bar-Jai Community Centre178 Alexandra Road CLAYFIELD 4011

Clayfield West

Clayfield Uniting Church Hall170 Bonney Avenue CLAYFIELD 4011

Gordon Park

St Carthage's Church HallCnr Aberdeen Terrace & Beaconsfield Street GORDON PARK 4031

Hamilton

St Augustine's Anglican Church Hall56 Racecourse Road HAMILTON 4007

Hendra

St John's Anglican Church Hall12 Burilda Street HENDRA 4011

Hendra East

Hendra East State School309 Nudgee Road HENDRA 4011

Kalinga

St Anne's Catholic Church127 Nelson Street Wooloowin 4030

Kedron High

Kedron State High School34 Park Road WOOLOOWIN 4030

Returning Officer Clayfield

Clayfield OfficeUnit 2/5 Navigator Pl Hendra 4011

Stafford

Stafford State School314 Stafford Road STAFFORD 4053

Windsor

Windsor State School Harris Street WINDSOR 4030

Windsor East

Windsor Bowls Club69 Blackmore St Windsor 4030

CONDAMINE

Biddeston

Biddeston State School2425 Toowoomba-Cecil Plains Road BIDDESTON 4401

Bowenville

Bowenville State School2 Irvingdale Road BOWENVILLE 4404

Brisbane CBD

Brisbane City Hall, Sandgate Room - 64 Adelaide Street BRISBANE

Brookstead

Brookstead State School30 Ware Road BROOKSTEAD 4364

Cambooya

Cambooya State School6 Harrow Street CAMBOOYA 4358

Clifton

Clifton State School1 Tooth Street CLIFTON 4361

Crows Nest

Crows Nest State School1 Littleton Street Crows Nest 4355

Crows Nest Early Voting Centre

Crows Nest QGAP16 Charlotte St Crows Nest 4355

Darling Heights

Darling Heights State School45 Wuth Street TOOWOOMBA 4350

Drayton

Drayton State School55 Brisbane St Drayton 4350

Emu Creek

Emu Creek State School14534 New England Highway GREENMOUNT EAST 4359

Geham

Geham State School9625 New England Highway GEHAM 4352

Glenvale

Glenvale State School224 Glenvale Road TOOWOOMBA 4350

Goombungee

Goombungee State School52 Mocatta Street GOOMBUNGEE 4354

Goombungee Early Voting Centre

Goombungee QGAP89 Mocatta Street GOOMBUNGEE 4354

Gowrie

Gowrie State School 22 Old Homebush Road GOWRIE 4352

Haden

Haden State School1520 Haden-Crows Nest Road HADEN 4352

Jondaryan

Jondaryan State School10 Scott Road JONDARYAN 4403

Kingsthorpe

Kingsthorpe State School50 Goombungee Road KINGSTHORPE 4400

Kulpi

Kulpi State School9 Beckman Street KULPI 4352

MeringandanMeringandan State School10 School Rd Meringandan West 4352

Middle Ridge

Middle Ridge State School203 Spring Street TOOWOOMBA 4350

Mount Tyson

Mount Tyson State School Main Street MOUNT TYSON 4356

Nobby

Nobby State School4 Davenport Street NOBBY 4360

Oakey

Oakey State High School1 Campbell Street OAKEY 4401

Oakey Early Voting Centre

Oakey Cultural Centre68 Campbell St Oakey 4401

Perseverance

Perseverance Hall10 Perseverance Hall road PERSEVERANCE 4352

Pilton

Pilton State School24 Pilton Valley Road PILTON 4361

Pittsworth

Pittsworth Function Centre42 Hume Street PITTSWORTH 4356

Quinalow

Quinalow State School7 Progress St Quinalow 4403

Returning Officer Condamine

Condamine Office16 Evans St Pittsworth 4356

Southbrook

Southbrook Central State School1 School Road SOUTHBROOK 4352

Wellcamp

Wellcamp State School Community Hall609 Drayton-Wellcamp Road WELLCAMP 4350

Westbrook

Bunkers Hill State School315 Bunkers Hill School Road WESTBROOK 4350

Wilsonton

Wilsonton State School Hall Denyer Street WILSONTON 4350

Wyreema

Wyreema State School12 High Street WYREEMA 4352

COOK

Aurukun

Wo'uw Ko'alam Community Centre Cnr Tal Tal Street and MacKenzie Drive AURUKUN 4892

Aurukun Early Voting Centre

Wo'uw Ko'alam Community Centre Cnr Tal Tal Street and MacKenzie Drive AURUKUN 4892

Bamaga

NPA State College, Bamaga Junior Campus Anu Cres Bamaga 4876

Biboohra

Biboohra State School2 Petersen Street BIBOOHRA 4880

Brisbane CBD

Brisbane City Hall, Sandgate Room - 64 Adelaide Street BRISBANE

Chillagoe

Chillagoe State School9 Cathedral Street CHILLAGOE 4871

Coen

James Love Building56 Taylor St Coen 4892

Cooktown

PCYC Cooktown3 May St Cooktown 4895

Cooktown Early Voting Centre

PCYC Cooktown3 May Street COOKTOWN 4895

Daintree

Daintree State School3-7 Osborne Street DAINTREE 4873

Diwan

Alexandra Bay State School1630 Cape Tribulation Road DIWAN 4873

Hope Vale

Council Business Precinct1 Muni Street Hope Vale 4895

Horn Island

Horn Island Sports Complex43 Nawie Street Horn Island 4875

Julatten

Julatten State School1141 Euluma Creek Road JULATTEN 4871

Kowanyama

Kowanyama State School345 Kowanyama Street KOWANYAMA 4892

Lockhart River

Lockhart State School Pucheewoo Street LOCKHART RIVER 4892

Mareeba

Mareeba State School3/37 Constance Street MAREEBA 4880

Mareeba West

Mareeba State High School17-37 Jasper Street MAREEBA WEST 4880

Miallo

Miallo State School Miallo Road MIALLO 4873

Mossman

Mossman State School30 - 34 Front Street MOSSMAN 4873

Mossman Early Voting Centre

Mossman Shire Hall6 Mill St Mossman 4873

Mount Molloy

Mount Molloy CWA Hall31 Main Street MOUNT MOLLOY 4871

Napranum

Suzie Madua Conference Hall320 Wa-Tyne Street NAPRANUM 4874

Pormpuraaw

Pormpuraaw Justice Building24 Yalu Street PORMPURAAW 4892

Port Douglas

Port Douglas Community Hall13 - 29 Mowbray Street PORT DOUGLAS 4871

Port Kennedy

Port Kennedy Hall64-66 Douglas Street THURSDAY ISLAND 4875

Returning Officer Cook

Mareeba Memorial Bowls Club41B Anzac Ave Mareeba 4880

Tamwoy Town

Tamwoy Town Hall Olandi St Thursday Island 4875

Thursday Island Early Voting Centre

The Boat Club93 Victoria Parade Thursday Island 4875

Weipa Early Voting Centre

Heritage Shopping Centre6 Commercial Ave Nanum 4874

Weipa North

Storm surge shelter Hibberd Dr Rocky Point 4874

Wonga

Wonga Beach State School48 Snapper Island Drive WONGA BEACH 4873

Wujal Wujal

Wujal Wujal Aboriginal Shire Council - Training Room1 Hartwig Street WUJAL WUJAL 4895

COOMERA

Alberton

St Peter's Lutheran Church Hall187 Alberton Road ALBERTON 4207

Brisbane CBD

Brisbane City Hall, Sandgate Room - 64 Adelaide Street BRISBANE

Cedar Creek

Cedar Creek State School1368 Beaudesert-Beenleigh Road CEDAR CREEK 4207

Coomera

Coomera State School Beattie Road COOMERA 4209

Coomera North

Coomera Rivers State School81 - 87 Finnegan Way COOMERA 4209

Coomera Springs

Coomera Springs State School225 Old Coach Road UPPER COOMERA 4209

Jacobs Well

Jacobs Well Community Centre27 Bay Street JACOBS WELL 4208

Norfolk Village

Norfolk Village State School83 Halfway Drive ORMEAU 4208

Ormeau

Ormeau State School29 Mirambeena Drive PIMPAMA 4209

Ormeau Early Voting Centre

Ormeau Community Centre3 Cuthbert (Cnr Pascoe Road) Drive Ormeau 4208

Ormeau Woods

Ormeau Woods State High School148 Goldmine Road ORMEAU 4208

Pimpama

Pimpama State School9 Hotham Creek Road PIMPAMA 4209

Pimpama East

Pimpama State Primary College Cnr Dixon Drive & Cunningham Drive North PIMPAMA 4209

Returning Officer Coomera

Coomera OfficeUnit 1/1 Waterway Dr Coomera 4209

Upper Coomera

Highland Reserve State School570 Reserve Road UPPER COOMERA 4209

Upper Coomera North

Upper Coomera State College137 Reserve Road UPPER COOMERA 4209

Woongoolba

Woongoolba State School1219 Stapylton-Jacobs Well Road WOONGOOLBA 4207

COOPER

Ashgrove

St Finbarr's Hall Beth Eden Terrace ASHGROVE 4060

Ashgrove West

Ashgrove State School Hall31 Glory Street ASHGROVE 4060

Bardon

St Joseph's Church Hall41 The Drive BARDON 4065

Brisbane CBD

Brisbane City Hall, Sandgate Room - 64 Adelaide Street BRISBANE

Ithaca Creek

Ithaca Creek State School Dacca Street BARDON 4065

Kelvin Grove

Kelvin Grove State College, Junior School Hall L'Estrange Terrace (gates 4 & 5) KELVIN GROVE 4059

Milton

Lavalla Centre58 Fernberg Road PADDINGTON 4064

Newmarket

Newmarket State School15 Banks Street NEWMARKET 4051

Newmarket South

St James' Church Hall58 Enoggera Rd Newmarket 4051

Paddington

Brisbane West Senior Citizens Club132 Latrobe Terrace PADDINGTON 4064

Petrie Terrace

Petrie Terrace State School40 Moreton Street PADDINGTON 4064

Red Hill

Ithaca Community Hall80 Enoggera Terrace RED HILL 4059

Returning Officer Cooper

Cooper OfficeTenancy 1/20 Harry St Ashgrove 4060

The Gap

The Gap State School Cnr Waterworks & Settlement Roads THE GAP 4061

The Gap Early Voting Centre

St Mark's Anglican Church1073 Waterworks Rd The Gap 4061

The Gap East

Payne Road State School171 Payne Road THE GAP 4061

The Gap West

Hilder Road State School Kaloma Road THE GAP 4061

CURRUMBIN

Brisbane CBD

Brisbane City Hall, Sandgate Room - 64 Adelaide Street BRISBANE

Coolangatta

Coolangatta Senior Citizens Centre2 Gerrard Street COOLANGATTA 4225

Currumbin

Currumbin State School6 Philip Street CURRUMBIN 4223

Currumbin Valley

Currumbin Valley State School1223 Currumbin Creek Road CURRUMBIN VALLEY 4223

Currumbin Waters

Elanora Community Centre26 Galleon Way CURRUMBIN WATERS 4223

Elanora

Elanora State School K P McGrath Drive ELANORA 4221

Elanora West

Elanora State High SchoolCnr Avocado Street and Nineteenth Avenue ELANORA 4221

Kirra

Coolangatta State School Stapylton Street KIRRA 4225

Palm Beach South

Palm Beach-Currumbin State High School Thrower Drive PALM BEACH 4221

Returning Officer CurrumbinCurrumbin Office

6/53 Township Dr Burleigh Heads 4220

Tallebudgera

Tallebudgera State School492 Guineas Creek Road TALLEBUDGERA 4228

Tallebudgera Valley

Tallebudgera Valley Community Centre611 Tallebudgera Creek Road TALLEBUDGERA VALLEY 4228

Tugun

Tugun Village Community Centre414 Coolangatta Road TUGUN 4224

Tugun Early Voting Centre

Tugun Village Community Centre414 Coolangatta Rd Tugun 4224

EVERTON

Albany Creek Early Voting Centre

Albany Market Place, Shop 22720 Albany Creek Rd Albany Creek 4035

Albany Creek North

Albany Creek State School696 Albany Creek Road ALBANY CREEK 4035

Albany Creek South

Albany Creek State High School2-14 Albany Forest Drive ALBANY CREEK 4035

Albany Hills

Albany Hills State SchoolCnr Keong & Old Northern Roads ALBANY CREEK 4035

Arana

Hills District PCYC135a Olearia St W Everton Hills 4053

Brisbane CBD

Brisbane City Hall, Sandgate Room - 64 Adelaide Street BRISBANE

Bunya

Hills Community Function Centre, James Drysdale Reserve Jinker Track BUNYA 4055

Eatons Hill

Eatons Hill State School Apex Grove EATONS HILL 4037

Enoggera

Enoggera State School235 South Pine Road ENOGGERA 4051

Everton Hills

Hills Church79 Queens Road EVERTON HILLS 4053

Everton Park North

Everton Park State School15 Deakin Street EVERTON PARK 4053

Gaythorne

Mitchelton & District Senior Citizens Centre30 Tel-El-Kebir Street Mitchelton 4053

Grovely

Grovely State School200 Dawson Parade GROVELY 4054

McDowall

McDowall State School1018 Rode Road MCDOWALL 4053

Oxford Park

Grovely Scout Hall170 Blaker Road OXFORD PARK 4053

Returning Officer Everton

Everton Office2-6 Chinook St Everton Hills 4053

South Pine

South Pine Community Church10 South Pine Road WARNER 4500

Stafford Heights

Stafford Heights State School95 Redwood Street STAFFORD HEIGHTS 4053

Stafford West

Our Lady Queen of Apostles Church Hall70 Appleby Road STAFFORD 4053

FERNY GROVE

Alderley

Alderley Kindergarten & Preschool76 South Pine Road ALDERLEY 4051

Arana

Hills District PCYC135a Olearia St W Everton Hills 4053

Brisbane CBD

Brisbane City Hall, Sandgate Room - 64 Adelaide Street BRISBANE

BunyaHills

Community Function Centre, James Drysdale Reserve Jinker Track BUNYA 4055

Dorrington

Oakleigh State School Buxton Street ASHGROVE 4060

Enoggera South

St John's Anglican Church Hall187 Wardell Street ENOGGERA 4051

Ferny Grove

Ferny Grove State School Hall Finvoy Street FERNY GROVE 4055

Ferny Grove West

St Andrew's Primary School89 Hogarth Road FERNY GROVE 4055

Ferny Hills

Ferny Hills State School Illuta Avenue FERNY HILLS 4055

Ferny Hills North

Patricks Road State School238-256 Patricks Road FERNY HILLS 4055

Gaythorne

Mitchelton & District Senior Citizens Centre30 Tel-El-Kebir Street Mitchelton 4053

Grovely

Grovely State School200 Dawson Parade GROVELY 4054

Keperra

Keperra Baptist Church Hall980 Samford Road KEPERRA 4054

Mitchelton South

Mitchelton State School47 Glen Retreat Road MITCHELTON 4053

Newmarket

Newmarket State School15 Banks Street NEWMARKET 4051

Oxford Park

Grovely Scout Hall170 Blaker Road OXFORD PARK 4053

Returning Officer Ferny GroveFerny Grove Office8 Dallas Parade Keperra 4054

GAVEN

Brisbane CBD

Brisbane City Hall, Sandgate Room - 64 Adelaide Street BRISBANE

Carrara

Emmanuel College17 Birmingham Road CARRARA 4211

Highland Park

William Duncan State School Explorers Way HIGHLAND PARK 4211

Nerang

Nerang Bicentennial Centre Auditorium833 Southport-Nerang Road NERANG 4211

Nerang South

PCYC Nerang33 Cayuga Road NERANG 4211

Nerang West

Nerang State High School1-35 Weedons Road NERANG 4211

Pacific Pines

Pacific Pines Primary School47-67 Santa Isobel Boulevard PACIFIC PINES 4211

Pacific Pines North

Jubilee Primary School34 Manra Way PACIFIC PINES 4211

Returning Officer Gaven

Gaven Office61 Price St Nerang 4211

Studio Village

Gaven State School212 Universal Street OXENFORD 4210

Worongary

Worongary State School2 Delta Cove Drive WORONGARY 4213

GLADSTONE

Ambrose

Ambrose State School39 Gentle Annie Road AMBROSE 4695

Benaraby

Benaraby State School17 O'Connor Road BENARABY 4680

Boyne Island

Boyne Island Community Centre, Mt Larcom RoomCnr Wyndham and Hayes Avenues BOYNE ISLAND 4680

Boyne Island Early Voting Centre

Boyne Island Community Centre - Kroombit RoomCnr Wyndham and Hayes Avenues BOYNE ISLAND 4680

Brisbane CBD

Brisbane City Hall, Sandgate Room - 64 Adelaide Street BRISBANE

Chanel

Chanel College, Marian Centre11 Paterson Street GLADSTONE 4680

Clinton

Clinton State School224 Harvey Road CLINTON 4680

Gladstone Central

Gladstone Central State School74 Auckland Street GLADSTONE 4680

Gladstone South

Gladstone South State School153 Toolooa Street GLADSTONE 4680

Gladstone West

Gladstone West State School Cnr Boles & Breslin Streets GLADSTONE WEST 4680

Kin Kora

Gladstone Uniting Church1 Dixon Drive GLADSTONE 4680

Mount Larcom

Mount Larcom State School Raglan Street MOUNT LARCOM 4695

Returning Officer Gladstone

Gladstone Office19 Toolooa St Gladstone Central 4680

Seaview

St Peter's Anglican Church50 J Hickey Avenue CLINTON 4680

Tannum Sands

Tannum Sands State High School65 Coronation Drive TANNUM SANDS 4680

Yarwun

Yarwun State School35 Butler Street YARWUN 4694

GLASS HOUSE

Beerburrum

Beerburrum School of Arts Hall7 Anzac Avenue BEERBURRUM 4517

Beerwah

Beerwah & District Community Hall25 Peachester Road BEERWAH 4519

Brisbane CBD

Brisbane City Hall, Sandgate Room - 64 Adelaide Street BRISBANE

Conondale

Conondale State School1700 Maleny-Kenilworth Road CONONDALE 4552

Elimbah

Elimbah State School10-20 School Road ELIMBAH 4516

Eudlo

Eudlo Hall19 Rosebed St Eudlo 4554

Glass House Mountains

Glass House Mountains State School Hall58 Coonowrin Road Glass House Mountains 4518

Maleny

Maleny Community Centre23 Maple Street Maleny 4552

Maleny Early Voting Centre

Maleny Community Centre23 Maple Street Maleny 4552

Montville

Montville Village Hall137 Memorial Close Montville 4560

Mooloolah

Mooloolah State School48 King Road MOOLOOLAH VALLEY 4553

Morayfield West

Minimbah State SchoolCnr Walkers Road & Minimbah Drive MORAYFIELD 4506

Mount Mee

Mount Mee Public Hall1352 Mount Mee Road Mount Mee 4521

Palmwoods

Palmwoods State School

111 Palmwoods-Montville Road PALMWOODS 4555

Peachester

Peachester Community Hall960 Peachester Road PEACHESTER 4519

Returning Officer Glass House

Glass House OfficeShop 1/60 Simpson St Beerwah 4519

Upper Caboolture

Upper Caboolture Farmers Assembly Hall704 Caboolture River Road UPPER CABOOLTURE 4510

Wamuran

Wamuran Community Hall1046-1052 D'Aguilar Highway WAMURAN 4512

Witta

Old Witta School Community Centre316 Witta Road WITTA 4552

Woodford

Woodford Memorial Hall109 Archer Street WOODFORD 4514

Woodford Early Voting Centre

Woodford Memorial Hall103 Archer Street Woodford 4514

GREENSLOPES

Brisbane CBD

Brisbane City Hall, Sandgate Room - 64 Adelaide Street BRISBANE

Camp Hill

Camp Hill State School Hall Ferguson Rd Camp Hill 4152

Coorparoo

Coorparoo State School327 Old Cleveland Road COORPAROO 4151

Coorparoo Central

Coorparoo Uniting Church Hall260 Cavendish Rd Coorparoo 4151

Coorparoo Early Voting Centre

St Stephen's Coorparoo Hall343 Cavendish Rd Coorparoo 4151

Coorparoo South

Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Primary School Norfolk St Coorparoo 4151

Coorparoo South

St Stephen's Coorparoo Hall343 Cavendish Rd Coorparoo 4151

Greenslopes

Greenslopes Baptist Church Hall39 Dunellan St Greenslopes 4120

Holland Park

Holland Park State School59 Abbotsleigh Street HOLLAND PARK 4121

Holland Park South

Seville Road State School Cnr Oates Avenue & Roscoe Street HOLLAND PARK 4121

Holland Park West

Marshall Road State School20 Kurts Street HOLLAND PARK WEST 4121

Mount Gravatt

Nursery Road State Special School49 Nursery Road HOLLAND PARK 4121

Norman Park South

Faith Works Uniting Church Hall Cnr Bennetts Road & McIlwraith Avenue NORMAN PARK 4170

Returning Officer Greenslopes

Greenslopes OfficeUnit 2/1470 Logan Rd Mount Gravatt East 4122

West Coorparoo

St James Hall92 Kirkland Avenue COORPAROO 4151

Whites Hill

Whites Hill State College138 Burn Street CAMP HILL 4152

GREGORY

Alpha

Alpha State School11 Milton Street ALPHA 4724

Aramac

Aramac State School69 Porter Street ARAMAC 4726

Aramac Early Voting Centre

Aramac QGAP58 Gordon St Aramac 4726

Barcaldine

Barcaldine State School Gidyea Street Barcaldine 4725

Blackall

Blackall Cultural Centre17 Hawthorn Street Blackall 4472

Blackall Early Voting Centre

Blackall QGAP Shamrock Street BLACKALL 4472

Blackwater

Blackwater State School43 Wey Street BLACKWATER 4717

Blackwater Early Voting Centre

Blackwater Aquatic Centre30 Hunter Street Blackwater 4717

Bluff

Bluff State School32 Main Street BLUFF 4702

Boulia

Boulia State School Templeton Street BOULIA 4829

Brisbane CBD

Brisbane City Hall, Sandgate Room - 64 Adelaide Street BRISBANE

Capella

Capella State High School35-45 Gordon Street CAPELLA 4702

Duaringa

Duaringa State School1 Charlotte Street DUARINGA 4702

Emerald Christian College

Emerald Christian College6373 Gregory Highway Emerald 4720

Emerald North

Emerald North State School Campbell Street EMERALD 4720

Emerald South

Denison State School16 Gray Street EMERALD 4720

Ilfracombe

Ilfracombe State School20 McMaster Drive ILFRACOMBE 4727

Jericho

Jericho State School1 Pasteur Street JERICHO 4728

Longreach

Arts & Crafts Pavilion, Longreach Showgrounds Sandpiper St Longreach 4730

Longreach Early Voting Centre

Arts & Crafts Pavilion, Longreach Showgrounds Sandpiper St Longreach 4730

Returning Officer Gregory

Gregory Office11/160 Egerton St Emerald 4720

Rolleston

Rolleston State School16 Warrijo Street ROLLESTON 4702

Rubyvale

Rubyvale Hall7 Buridge Road RUBYVALE 4702

Sapphire

Sapphire Community Hall Rethammel Road SAPPHIRE 4702

Springsure

Springsure State School55 Eclipse Street SPRINGSURE 4722

TamboTambo State School

16 Mitchell Street TAMBO 4478

Tieri

Tieri State School Bottlebrush Lane TIERI 4709

Winton

Winton Shire Supper Room75 Vindex Street Winton 4735

Woorabinda

HACC Building Munns Drive Woorabinda 4713

GYMPIE

Amamoor

Amamoor Hall35 Busby St Amamoor 4570

Bauple

Bauple State School8 Forestry Road BAUPLE 4650

Brisbane CBD

Brisbane City Hall, Sandgate Room - 64 Adelaide Street BRISBANE

Chatsworth

Chatsworth State School15 Rammutt Road CHATSWORTH 4570

Cooloola

CoveVeterans Community Hall Cnr Nautilus Drive & Santa Maria Court COOLOOLA COVE 4580

Curra

Curra Community Hall10-22 David Dr Curra 4570

Glenwood

Glenwood Community Hall13 Pepper Rd Glenwood 4570

Goomboorian

Goomboorian Memorial Hall5 Ross Road GOOMBOORIAN 4570

Gunalda

Gunalda State School King Street GUNALDA 4570

Gympie City

The Gympie Senior Citizens Centre40 Mellor Street GYMPIE 4570

Gympie East

Gympie East State School219 Cedar Pocket Road GYMPIE 4570

Gympie North

James Nash State High School109 Myall Street GYMPIE 4570

Gympie South

Gympie South State School50 Exhibition Road GYMPIE 4570

Horseshoe Bend

Gympie Church Of Christ Hall10 Tucker Street GYMPIE 4570

Imbil

Mary Valley State College15 Edward Street IMBIL 4570

Jones Hill

Jones Hill State School Heilbronn Road GYMPIE 4570

Kandanga

Kandanga State School84 Main Street KANDANGA 4570

Lower Wonga

Lower Wonga Hall7 Lower Wonga Road LOWER WONGA 4570

Monkland

Monkland State School220 Brisbane Rd Monkland 4570

Mothar Mountain

Mothar Mountain Hall Cnr Old Noosa & Shadbolt Roads MOTHAR MOUNTAIN 4570

Pie Creek

Pie Creek Community Hall Herron Road PIE CREEK 4570

Rainbow Beach

Rainbow Beach State School1 Warooga Road RAINBOW BEACH 4581

Returning Officer Gympie

Gympie Office44 Nash St Gympie 4570

Tin Can Bay

Tin Can Bay P-10 State School2 Snapper Creek Road TIN CAN BAY 4580

Veteran

Veteran Hall594 Sandy Creek Road VETERAN 4570

Widgee

Widgee State School2156 Gympie-Woolooga Road WIDGEE 4570

HERVEY BAY

Brisbane CBD

Brisbane City Hall, Sandgate Room - 64 Adelaide Street BRISBANE

Kawungan

Kawungan State School Grevillea Street KAWUNGAN 4655

Pialba

Pialba Office31 Carlo St Pialba 4655

Pialba North

Hervey Bay State High School58 Beach Road PIALBA 4655

Returning Officer Hervey Bay

Pialba Office31 Carlo St Pialba 4655

River Heads

River Heads Community Hall45 Ariadne Street RIVER HEADS 4655

Torquay

Hervey Bay Girl Guides Hut193 Torquay Terrace Scarness 4655

Urangan

Urangan Point State School Miller Street URANGAN 4655

Urangan West

Sandy Straits State School134 Robert Street URANGAN 4655

Urraween

Fraser Coast Baptist Church171 Urraween Road URRAWEEN 4655

Urraween Early Voting Centre

Tenancy W, Central Plaza 315 Central Avenue Urraween 4655

Yarrilee

Yarrilee State School15 Scrub Hill Road DUNDOWRAN 4655

HILL

Atherton

St Mary the Virgin Anglican Church36 Alice St Atherton 4883

Atherton Early Voting Centre

St Mary the Virgin Anglican Church36 Alice St Atherton 4883

Atherton North

Atherton State High School Maunds Road ATHERTON 4883

Babinda

Babinda RSL Memorial Hall26 School St Babinda 4861

Brisbane CBD

Brisbane City Hall, Sandgate Room - 64 Adelaide Street BRISBANE

Dimbulah

Dimbulah State School48-50 Kennedy Street Dimbulah 4872

East Palmerston

East Palmerston and Nerada Progress Association Hall Palmerston Highway EAST PALMERSTON 4860

El Arish

El Arish State School28 Chauvel Street EL ARISH 4855

Flying Fish Point

QCWA Hall3 Alice St Flying Fish Point 4860

Garradunga

Garradunga Community Hall197 Garradunga Road GARRADUNGA 4860

Goondi

Innisfail Tigers Soccer Club2 Leichhardt Street GOONDI 4860

Goondi Early Voting Centre

Innisfail Tigers Soccer Club Leichhardt St Goondi Bend 4860

Herberton

Herberton Hall Cnr Grace and William Streets Herberton 4887

Innisfail

Innisfail Shire Hall70 Rankin St Innisfail 4860

Innisfail East

Innisfail East State School92 Mourilyan Road INNISFAIL 4860

Kairi

Kairi State School2 McGeehan Street KAIRI 4872

Kurrimine Beach

Kurrimine Beach Hall919 Murdering Point Road KURRIMINE BEACH 4871

Malanda

Malanda State School24 Mary Street MALANDA 4885

Mena Creek

Mena Creek State School10 Mena Creek Road MENA CREEK 4871

Millaa Millaa

Millaa Millaa State School1 Beech Street MILLAA MILLAA 4886

Mirriwinni

Mirriwinni State School3 Whitman Street MIRRIWINNI 4871

Mission Beach

Mission Beach State School21-101 Webb Road WONGALING BEACH 4852

Mount Garnet

QCWA Hall16 Garnet Street MOUNT GARNET 4872

Mourilyan

Mourilyan State School34 Mourilyan Harbour Road MOURILYAN 4858

Mutchilba

Mutchilba State School33 Marsterson Street MUTCHILBA 4872

Ravenshoe

Ravenshoe State School, F Block Hall, Jr School Campus Ascham Street RAVENSHOE 4888

Ravenshoe Early Voting Centre

Ravenshoe QGAP27-29 Grigg Street Ravenshoe 4888

Returning Officer Hill

QCWA5 Plumb St Tully 4854

Silkwood

Silkwood State SchoolCnr Japoon & Walter Lever Estate Roads SILKWOOD 4856

South Johnstone

South Johnstone State School2 East Avenue SOUTH JOHNSTONE 4859

Tolga

Tolga State School35-55 Main Street TOLGA 4882

Tully

Tully Multi Purpose Centre, Tully State High School59337 Bruce Highway TULLY 4854

Walkamin

Walkamin State School40 Wattle Street WALKAMIN 4872

Yungaburra

Yungaburra State School4 Maple Street YUNGABURRA 4872

HINCHINBROOK

Bluewater

Bluewater State School Buckby Street BLUEWATER 4818

Brisbane CBD

Brisbane City Hall, Sandgate Room - 64 Adelaide Street BRISBANE

Burdell

St Clare's Catholic School - Recreation Hall Burdell Drive Burdell 4818

Burdell North

North Shore State School9 Langford Street BURDELL 4818

Cardwell

Cardwell State School43 Victoria Street CARDWELL 4816

Deeragun

St. Anthony's Catholic College, Assisi Campus Joanne Street DEERAGUN 4818

Forrest Beach

Forrest Beach State School40 Pandanus Street ALLINGHAM 4850

Halifax

Halifax State School17 Victoria Terrace HALIFAX 4850

Ingham

Ingham State School28 McIllwraith Street INGHAM 4850

Ingham Showgrounds

Ingham Showgrounds Pavilion Cooper Street INGHAM 4850

Kennedy

Kennedy State School161 Kennedy Creek Road Kennedy 4816

Long Pocket

CWA Hall2346 Ingham-Abergowrie Road LONG POCKET 4850

Lower Tully

Lower Tully State School6 Collins Road LOWER TULLY 4854

Lucinda

Coast Guard

Building19 Patterson Parade LUCINDA 4850

MacknadeMacknade State School79 Farrell Drive MACKNADE 4850

Murray Upper

Murray River Upper State School1 Middle Murray Road Murray Upper 4854

Northern Beaches

Community Recreation Hall Meranti Street DEERAGUN 4818

Returning Officer Hinchinbrook

Tyto Cultural Precinct73 Mcilwraith St Ingham 4850

Rollingstone

Rollingstone State School Fred Williams Drive ROLLINGSTONE 4816

Rupertswood

Rupertswood Community Hall Progress Road RUPERTSWOOD 4817

Shaw

St Benedict's Catholic School890 Dalrymple Rd Shaw 4818

Toobanna

Toobanna State School49049 Bruce Highway TOOBANNA 4850

Trebonne

Trebonne State School11 Stone River Road TREBONNE 4850

Victoria Estate

Victoria Plantation State School244 Forrest Beach Road VICTORIA ESTATE 4850

INALA

Brisbane CBD

Brisbane City Hall, Sandgate Room - 64 Adelaide Street BRISBANE

Carole Park

Carole Park State School260 Waterford Road CAROLE PARK 4300

Durack

Durack State School69 Inala Avenue INALA 4077

Forest Lake

Forest Lake State School

8 Kauri Place FOREST LAKE 4078

Forest Lake East

Forest Lake State High School High Street FOREST LAKE 4078

Forest Lake South

Grand Avenue State School Cnr Grand Avenue & Centennial Way FOREST LAKE 4078

Inala

Inala State SchoolCnr Rosemary Street & Glenala Road DURACK 4077

Inala West

Westside Multi-Cultural Baptist ChurchCnr Biota and Balsa Streets INALA 4077

Oxley South

Oxley State School26 Bannerman Street OXLEY 4075

Returning Officer Inala

Inala OfficeUnit 21/315 Archerfield Rd Richlands 4077

Richlands East

Richlands East State School99 Poinsettia Street INALA 4077

Serviceton South

Serviceton South State School59 Lorikeet Street INALA 4077

IPSWICH

Brisbane CBD

Brisbane City Hall, Sandgate Room - 64 Adelaide Street BRISBANE

Bundamba South

Bundamba State School221 Brisbane Road BUNDAMBA 4304

Churchill

Churchill State School Hall Brisbane Street (off Warwick Road) CHURCHILL 4305

Deebing Heights

Deebing Heights State School81 Rawlings Rd Deebing Heights 4306

East Ipswich

Ipswich East State School18 Jacaranda Street EAST IPSWICH 4305

Flinders View

Cityhope Church 7 Rex Hills Dr Ripley 4306

Ipswich Central

Ipswich Central State School Hall2A Griffith Road IPSWICH 4305

Newtown Ipswich

Glebe Road Community Kindergarten & Pre-School52 Glebe Road NEWTOWN 4305

North Booval

Trinity Uniting Church Hall114 Jacaranda Street NORTH BOOVAL 4304

Raceview

Raceview State School Hall96 Wildey Street RACEVIEW 4305

Raceview West

Whitehill Church of Christ219 Whitehill Road RACEVIEW 4305

Returning Officer Ipswich

WG Hayden Humanities Centre.56 South St Ipswich 4305

Sadliers Crossing

Blair State School Cribb Street SADLIERS CROSSING 4305

Silkstone

Silkstone State School Prospect Street SILKSTONE 4304

West Ipswich

Ipswich West State School Kennedy Street WEST IPSWICH 4305

Yamanto

Amberley District State School Hall37 Deebing Creek Road YAMANTO 4305

IPSWICH WEST

Brassall

Brassall Congregational Church Hall3 Jellicoe Street BRASSALL 4305

Brassall North

Ipswich State High School Hall1 Hunter Street BRASSALL 4305

Brisbane CBD

Brisbane City Hall, Sandgate Room - 64 Adelaide Street BRISBANE

Churchill

Churchill State School Hall Brisbane Street (off Warwick Road) CHURCHILL 4305

Haigslea

Haigslea State School760 Thagoona Haigslea Road HAIGSLEA 4306

Karalee

Karalee State School Hall77 Arthur Summervilles Road KARALEE 4306

Leichhardt

Leichhardt State School Hall72 Samford Road LEICHHARDT 4305

Marburg

Marburg State School Louisa Street MARBURG 4346

North Ipswich

Ipswich North State School Hall Lawrence Street NORTH IPSWICH 4305

One Mile

Immaculate Heart Primary School Chubb Street LEICHHARDT 4305

Pine Mountain

Pine Mountain Hall840 Pine Mountain Road PINE MOUNTAIN 4306

Raymonds Hill

St Joseph's School Hall42 Pine Mountain Road NORTH IPSWICH 4305

Returning Officer Ipswich West

WG Hayden Humanities Centre..56 South St Ipswich 4305

Rosewood

Rosewood State High School46 Lanefield Road ROSEWOOD 4340

Tivoli

Tivoli State School108 Mt Crosby Road TIVOLI 4305

Walloon

Walloon State School528 Karrabin-Rosewood Road WALLOON 4306

Yamanto

Amberley District State School Hall37 Deebing Creek Road YAMANTO 4305

Yamanto Early Voting Centre

Yamanto Shopping Village, Shop 29512-514 Warwick Rd Yamanto 4305

JORDAN

Augustine Heights

Augusta State School60 Brittains Rd Augustine Heights 4300

Brisbane CBD

Brisbane City Hall, Sandgate Room - 64 Adelaide Street BRISBANE

Camira

Camira State School Hall184-202 Old Logan Road CAMIRA 4300

Flagstone

Flagstone State Community College Cnr Homestead & Poinciana Drives FLAGSTONE 4280

Gailes

Karate Hall83 Old Logan Road CAMIRA 4300

Greenbank

Greenbank State School Assembly Hall24 Goodna Road GREENBANK 4124

Greenbank South

Greenbank Community Centre145 Teviot Road GREENBANK 4124

Returning Officer Jordan

Jordan Office140 Mica St Carole Park 4300

Springfield

Woodcrest State College Auditorium38 Nev Smith Drive SPRINGFIELD 4300

Springfield Central

World Knowledge Centre37 Sinnathamby Blvd Springfield Central 4300

Springfield Early Voting Centre

World Knowledge Centre37 Sinnathamby Blvd Springfield Central 4300

Springfield Lakes

Springfield Lakes State School Hall63 Springfield Lakes Boulevard SPRINGFIELD LAKES 4300

KAWANA

Brisbane CBD

Brisbane City Hall, Sandgate Room - 64 Adelaide Street BRISBANE

Buddina

Kawana Community Hall30 Nanyima Street Buddina 4575

Caloundra

CCSA Hall1 Nutley Street CALOUNDRA 4551

Currimundi

Currimundi State School17 Buderim Street CALOUNDRA 4551

Currimundi West

Talara Primary College - Performance Centre24 Talara Street CURRIMUNDI 4551

Kawana Waters

Kawana Waters State College - Innovation Hall119 Sportsmans Parade BOKARINA 4575

Meridan Plains

Meridan State College - Senior Learning Precinct214 Parklands Boulevard MERIDAN PLAINS 4551

Minyama

Minyama Office2 Eden St Minyama 4575

Minyama Early Voting Centre

Minyama Office2 Eden St Minyama 4575

Returning Officer Kawana

Home Central KawanaShop 4B/566 Kawana Way Birtinya 4575

Warana

Life Church6 Kawana Island Boulevard WARANA 4575

KEPPEL

Brisbane CBD

Brisbane City Hall, Sandgate Room - 64 Adelaide Street BRISBANE

Cawarral

Cawarral State School125 Annie Drive CAWARRAL 4702

Emu Park

Emu Park State School - The Hall26 Fountain Street EMU PARK 4710

Farnborough

Farnborough State School Hall8 Hinz Avenue FARNBOROUGH 4703

Frenchville

Frenchville State School - Activities Centre225-237 Frenchville Road FRENCHVILLE 4701

Glenmore

Glenmore State High School261 Farm Street KAWANA 4701

Keppel Sands

Keppel Sands State School1325 Keppel Sands Road KEPPEL SANDS 4702

Lakes Creek

Lakes Creek State School445 Paterson Street LAKES CREEK 4701

Mount Archer

Mount Archer State School242 Thozet Road KOONGAL 4701

Norman Gardens

Rockhampton Baptist Tabernacle650 Norman Road NORTH ROCKHAMPTON 4701

North Rockhampton

North Rockhampton State High School302-308 Berserker Street NORTH ROCKHAMPTON 4701

Parkhurst

DAF Conference Centre25 Yeppoon Road PARKHURST 4702

Returning Officer Keppel

PCYC Hall170 Matthew Flinders Dr Cooee Bay 4703

Taranganba

Taranganba S

tate School Hall61-81 Taranganba Rd Yeppoon 4703

The Caves

The Caves State School Cnr Barmoya & Rossmoya Roads THE CAVES 4702

Yeppoon

Yeppoon State High School - Evacuation Centre Rawlings Street YEPPOON 4703

Yeppoon North

St Brendan's College139 Adelaide Park Road YEPPOON 4703

KURWONGBAH

Bray Park

Bray Park State School5 Hopetoun Street BRAY PARK 4500

Bray Park West

Bray Park State High School27-37 Lavarack Road BRAY PARK 4500

Brisbane CBD

Brisbane City Hall, Sandgate Room - 64 Adelaide Street BRISBANE

Burpengary

Burpengary Community Complex111 Station Road BURPENGARY 4505

Burpengary Early Voting Centre

Burpengary Office7/5 N Shore Dr Burpengary 4505

Burpengary South

Burpengary State Secondary College196 Pitt Road BURPENGARY 4505

Burpengary West

Burpengary State School35 Station Road BURPENGARY 4505

Kurwongbah

Kurwongbah State School2-16 Eacham Street PETRIE 4502

Lawnton

Lawnton State School44-60 Todds Road LAWNTON 4501

Narangba

Narangba State School Knights Road NARANGBA 4504

Narangba Valley

Narangba Sporting Complex164-168 Harris Avenue Narangba 4504

Narangba West

Narangba Valley State School59-85 Creekside Drive NARANGBA 4504

Petrie

Petrie School of Arts Community Centre1018 Anzac Avenue PETRIE 4502

Returning Officer Kurwongbah

Kurwongbah Office290 Bruce Hwy Eastern Service Rd Burpengary East 4505

Warner

Genesis Christian College10 Youngs Crossing Road BRAY PARK 4500

LOCKYER

Blenheim

Blenheim State School81 Blenheim Road BLENHEIM 4341

Brisbane CBD

Brisbane City Hall, Sandgate Room - 64 Adelaide Street BRISBANE

Fernvale

Fernvale State School1605 Brisbane Valley Highway FERNVALE 4306

Fernvale Early Voting Centre

Fernvale Futures Centre1483 Brisbane Valley Highway Fernvale 4306

Flagstone Creek

Flagstone Creek State School56 Flagstone School Road FLAGSTONE CREEK 4344

Forest Hill

Forest Hill State School15 Church Street FOREST HILL 4342

Gatton

Gatton State School26 William Street GATTON 4343

Gatton South

Lockyer District High School Assembly Hall100 William Street GATTON 4343

Glamorgan Vale

Glamorgan Vale State School750 Glamorgan Vale Road GLAMORGAN VALE 4306

Glenore Grove

Glenore Grove Hall11 Brightview Road GLENORE GROVE 4342

Grantham

Grantham State School15 Victor Street GRANTHAM 4347

Hatton Vale

Hatton Vale State School27-35 Hannant Road HATTON VALE 4341

Helidon

Helidon State School16 School Street HELIDON 4344

Kentville

Kentville State School4 Turpin Road KENTVILLE 4341

Laidley

Laidley District State School232 Patrick Street LAIDLEY 4341

Lake Clarendon

Lake Clarendon State School35 Lake Clarendon Road LAKE CLARENDON 4343

Lowood

Lowood State High School Hall Prospect Street LOWOOD 4311

Minden

Minden State School1032 Lowood-Minden Road MINDEN 4311

Mount Sylvia

Mount Sylvia State School6 Left Hand Branch Road MOUNT SYLVIA 4343

Murphys Creek

Murphys Creek Community Centre18 Jessie Lane MURPHYS CREEK 4352

Plainland

Faith Lutheran College5 Faith Avenue PLAINLAND 4341

Returning Officer Lockyer

Gatton RSL.48 Crescent St Gatton 4343

Stockyard Creek

Stockyard Creek Hall111 Stockyard Creek Road STOCKYARD 4344

Tarampa

Tarampa State School18 Manthey Road TARAMPA 4311

Thornton

Thornton State School4 Thornton School Road THORNTON 4341

Upper Tenthill

Tenthill Baptist Church Hall979 Tenthill Creek Road UPPER TENTHILL 4343

Withcott

Withcott State School26 Biggs Road WITHCOTT 4352

LOGAN

Boronia Heights

Boronia Heights State School194 Middle Road BORONIA HEIGHTS 4124

Brisbane CBD

Brisbane City Hall, Sandgate Room - 64 Adelaide Street BRISBANE

Greenbank South

Greenbank Community Centre145 Teviot Road GREENBANK 4124

Jimboomba

Jimboomba State School Mt Lindesay Highway JIMBOOMBA 4280

Jimboomba Early Voting Centre

Jimboomba Rotary Hall Cnr Johanna & Honara Streets Jimboomba 4280

Jimboomba East

Emmaus College48 East Street JIMBOOMBA 4280

Logan Reserve

Logan Reserve State School369 School Road LOGAN RESERVE 4133

Logan Village

Logan OfficeUnits 4 & 5/36 Centenary Pl Logan Village 4207

Park Ridge

Park Ridge State High School14-30 Lancewood Street PARK RIDGE 4125

Regents Park

Regents Park State School42-60 Emerald Drive REGENTS PARK 4118

Returning Officer Logan

Logan OfficeUnits 4 & 5/36 Centenary Pl Logan Village 4207

Yarrabilba

Yarrabilba State School1-35 Darnell Street Yarrabilba 4207

LYTTON

Bayside

Eastside Community Church568 Wondall Rd Manly West 4179

Brisbane CBD

Brisbane City Hall, Sandgate Room - 64 Adelaide Street BRISBANE

Hemmant

Hemmant Scout Hall cnr Doughboy Parade & Boonoo Street HEMMANT 4174

Lindum

Wynnum Baptist Church287 Kianawah Road WYNNUM WEST 4178

Lota

Lota State School26 Richard St Lota 4179

Manly

Manly State School63 Ernest Street MANLY 4179

Manly West

Manly West State School226 Manly Road Manly West 4179

Preston Road

Wynnum-Manly Alliance Church Hall60 Preston Road MANLY WEST 4179

Returning Officer Lytton

Lytton OfficeUnit 2/70 Edith St Wynnum 4178

Tingalpa

Tingalpa State School1546 Wynnum Road (access via Tenbar Street) TINGALPA 4173

Wondall Heights

Wondall Heights State School260 Wondall Road MANLY WEST 4179

Wynnum

Wynnum State School81 Boxgrove Avenue WYNNUM 4178

Wynnum Central

St Peter's Anglican Church Hall86 Bride Street WYNNUM 4178

Wynnum South

Guardian Angels Catholic Church198 Bay Terrace Wynnum 4178

Wynnum West

Wynnum West State School2036 Wynnum Road WYNNUM WEST 4178

MACALISTER

Beenleigh

Beenleigh State School22 James Street BEENLEIGH 4207

Beenleigh Central

Beenleigh State High School40 Alamein Street BEENLEIGH 4207

Brisbane CBD

Brisbane City Hall, Sandgate Room - 64 Adelaide Street BRISBANE

Carbrook

Carbrook State School Cnr Kruger & Beenleigh-Redland Bay Roads CARBROOK 4130

Cornubia

Chisholm Catholic College204 California Creek Road CORNUBIA 4130

Eagleby

Eagleby State School Cnr Herses & Fryar Roads EAGLEBY 4207

Eagleby South

Eagleby South State School Cnr River Hills & Fryar Roads EAGLEBY 4207

Edens Landing

Edens Landing State School Jamie Nicolson Avenue EDENS LANDING 4207

Mount Warren Park

Mount Warren Park State School125 Mt Warren Boulevard MT WARREN PARK 4207

Returning Officer Macalister

Macalister OfficeUnit 1/1-3 Enterprise Dr Beenleigh 4207

Shailer Park

Shailer Park State School19 Bulwarna St Shailer Park 4128

Waterford

Canterbury College Art CentreCnr Old Logan Village Road & Easterley Street WATERFORD 4133

WindarooWindaroo State School

300 Mt Warren Boulevard MOUNT WARREN PARK 4207

Windaroo Valley

Windaroo Valley State High School240 Beaudesert-Beenleigh Road BAHRS SCRUB 4207

MACKAY

Andergrove

Andergrove State School Fernleigh Avenue ANDERGROVE 4740

Andergrove Early Voting Centre

Andergrove Neighbourhood Centre258 Bedford Rd Andergrove 4740

Andergrove South

Pioneer State High School221 Bedford Road ANDERGROVE 4740

Beaconsfield

Beaconsfield State School1 Nadina Street BEACONSFIELD 4740

Brisbane CBD

Brisbane City Hall, Sandgate Room - 64 Adelaide Street BRISBANE

Glenella

Glenella State School Hall35 - 55 Hill End Road GLENELLA 4740

Mackay

Jubilee Community Centre (JCC)73 Gordon St Mackay 4740

Mackay South

Mercy College Cnr Juliet & Penn Streets SOUTH MACKAY 4740

Mackay West

Mackay West State School, Library Performing Arts Centre20 Pinder Street WEST MACKAY 4740

Mount Pleasant

Northview State School54 Pioneer Street Mount Pleasant 4740

Mount Pleasant East

Fitzgerald State School54 Norris Road NORTH MACKAY 4740

North Mackay

Mackay North State High School Valley Street NORTH MACKAY 4740

Returning Officer Mackay

500 Pavillion (Lower Level), Mackay Showgrounds24 Milton St Mackay 4740

Slade Point

Slade Point Community Centre4 Wren Street SLADE POINT 4740

Victoria Park

Victoria Park State School Cnr Goldsmith & Shakespeare Streets EAST MACKAY 4740

MAIWAR

Auchenflower

Queensland Scout Centre32 Dixon Street AUCHENFLOWER 4066

Bardon

St Joseph's Church Hall41 The Drive BARDON 4065

Brisbane CBD

Brisbane City Hall, Sandgate Room - 64 Adelaide Street BRISBANE

Fig Tree Pocket

Fig Tree Pocket State School72 Cubberla Street FIG TREE POCKET 4069

Indooroopilly

Indooroopilly Uniting Church Hall Cnr Station and Musgrave Roads INDOOROOPILLY 4068

Indooroopilly East

St Andrew's Anglican Church Hall Indooroopilly Cnr Lambert Road & Fairley Street INDOOROOPILLY 4068

Indooroopilly West

Indooroopilly State School Cnr Russell Terrace & Moggill Road INDOOROOPILLY 4068

Ironside

Ironside State School2 Hawken Drive ST LUCIA 4067

Milton

Lavalla Centre58 Fernberg Road PADDINGTON 4064

Rainworth

Rainworth State School185 Boundary Road Bardon 4065

Returning Officer MaiwarMaiwar OfficeUnit 4/34 Coonan St Indooroopilly 4068

St Lucia

Toowong Community Meeting Hall56 Josling St Toowong 4066

Taringa

Taringa Baptist Church36 Morrow Street TARINGA 4068

Toowong

Toowong Uniting Church Hall80 Sherwood Road TOOWONG 4066

Toowong West

Academy SMT78 Bywong Street TOOWONG 4066

MANSFIELD

Belmont

Belmont State School Hall1275 Old Cleveland Road CARINDALE 4152

Brisbane CBD

Brisbane City Hall, Sandgate Room - 64 Adelaide Street BRISBANE

Greenmeadows

Living Faith Uniting Church330 Pine Mountain Road Carina Heights 4152

Mackenzie

Mackenzie State School26 Vivaldi Place MACKENZIE 4156

Mansfield

Mansfield State School174 Ham Road MANSFIELD 4122

Mansfield North

Citipointe Christian College Hall322 Wecker Road Carindale 4152

Mount Gravatt

Nursery Road State Special School49 Nursery Road HOLLAND PARK 4121

Mount Gravatt East

Mount Gravatt East State School Cnr Newnham & Wecker Roads MANSFIELD 4122

Mount Gravatt West

Mount Gravatt Showground Lower Memorial Hall1644 Logan Road MOUNT GRAVATT 4122

Returning Officer Mansfield

Mansfield OfficeUnit 19/140 Wecker Rd Mansfield 4122

Rochedale

Rochedale State School694 Rochedale Road ROCHEDALE 4123

Rochedale South

St Peter's Catholic Primary School955 Rochedale Road ROCHEDALE 4123

Upper Mount Gravatt

Upper Mount Gravatt State School1899 Logan Road UPPER MOUNT GRAVATT 4122

Wishart

Mansfield Christian Reformed Church Cnr Wishart & Ham Rds Wishart 4122

MAROOCHYDORE

Brisbane CBD

Brisbane City Hall, Sandgate Room - 64 Adelaide Street BRISBANE

Coolum Beach

Coolum State School School Road COOLUM BEACH 4573

Coolum Beach North

Coolum Beach Uniting Church Hall22-26 Elizabeth Street COOLUM BEACH 4573

Cotton Tree

Maroochy Neighbourhood Centre2 Fifth Avenue MAROOCHYDORE 4558

Maroochydore

Maroochydore State High School160 Maroochydore Road MAROOCHYDORE 4558

Maroochydore East

Millwell Road Community Centre11 Millwell Road East MAROOCHYDORE 4558

Mooloolaba

Mooloolaba State School15 Meta Street MOOLOOLABA 4557

Mudjimba

Mudjimba Community Hall41 Cottonwood Street MUDJIMBA 4564

Pacific Paradise

Pacific Paradise State School14-24 Menzies Drive PACIFIC PARADISE 4564

Pacific Paradise Early Voting Centre

Pacific Paradise Bowls Club 13 Menzies Dr Pacific Paradise 4564

Returning Officer Maroochydore

Maroochydore OfficeTenancy A2/64-70 Aerodrome Rd Maroochydore 4558

MARYBOROUGH

Bell Hilltop

Aldridge State High School68 Boys Avenue MARYBOROUGH 4650

Boonooroo

Boonooroo Community Hall117 Eckert Rd Boonooroo 4650

Brisbane CBD

Brisbane City Hall, Sandgate Room - 64 Adelaide Street BRISBANE

Brooweena

Brooweena State School Lahey Street BROOWEENA 4620

Burrum Heads

Burrum Heads Community Hall 45 Howard Street BURRUM HEADS 4659

Granville

Granville State School Cambridge St Granville 4650

Howard

Burrum District Community Centre56 Steley Street HOWARD 4659

Maryborough

St Paul's Memorial Hall Cnr Adelaide & Ellena Streets MARYBOROUGH 4650

Maryborough West

Maryborough West State School Ariadne Street MARYBOROUGH WEST 4650

Mungar

Mungar State School1143 Mungar Road MUNGAR 4650

Returning Officer Maryborough

Maryborough Office72 Ellena St Maryborough 4650

Sunbury

Sunbury State School545 Alice Street MARYBOROUGH 4650

Tiaro

Tiaro District Community Centre9 Forgan Terrace Tiaro 4650

Tinana

Tinana State School239 Gympie Road TINANA 4650

Toogoom

Toogoom Community Hall140 Toogoom Road TOOGOOM 4655

Torbanlea

Torbanlea Community Hall27 Robertson Street TORBANLEA 4662

Urraween

Fraser Coast Baptist Church171 Urraween Road URRAWEEN 4655

Yarrilee

Yarrilee State School15 Scrub Hill Road DUNDOWRAN 4655

McCONNEL

Brisbane CBD

Brisbane City Hall, Sandgate Room - 64 Adelaide Street BRISBANE

Brisbane CBD Early Voting

Brisbane City Hall, Sandgate Room - 64 Adelaide Street BRISBANE . Sandgate Room Ann Street BRISBANE

Fortitude Valley

Trinity Church Hall9 Church Street Fortitude Valley 4006

Kelvin Grove

Kelvin Grove State College, Junior School Hall L'Estrange Terrace (gates 4 & 5) KELVIN GROVE 4059

Merthyr

Merthyr Road Uniting Church Hall52 Merthyr Road NEW FARM 4005

New Farm

New Farm State School Cnr James & Heal Streets NEW FARM 4005

New Farm South

Holy Spirit School Hall36 Villiers Street NEW FARM 4005

Newmarket South

St James' Church Hall58 Enoggera Rd Newmarket 4051

Petrie Terrace

Petrie Terrace State School40 Moreton Street PADDINGTON 4064

Returning Officer McConnel

McConnel Office52 McLachlan St Fortitude Valley 4006

Spring Hill

Brisbane Central State School Rogers Street SPRING HILL

MERMAID BEACH

Brisbane CBD

Brisbane City Hall, Sandgate Room - 64 Adelaide Street BRISBANE

Broadbeach

Broadbeach State School1-19 Alexandra Avenue BROADBEACH 4218

Burleigh Heads

Burleigh Heads State School1750 Lower Gold Coast Highway BURLEIGH HEADS 4220

Burleigh North

Burleigh Heads RSL Hall8 Sixth Avenue BURLEIGH HEADS 4220

Burleigh Waters

Caningeraba State School Whistler Drive BURLEIGH WATERS 4220

Mermaid Beach

Mermaid Beach Community Centre2439 Gold Coast Highway MERMAID BEACH 4218

Merrimac East

Merrimac State High School3-31 Dunlop Court MERMAID WATERS 4218

Miami East

Miami State High School Gold Coast Highway MIAMI EAST 4220

Miami West

Miami State School18-36 Oceanic Drive MERMAID WATERS 4218

Returning Officer Mermaid Beach

Mermaid Beach Office2584 Gold Coast Hwy (Corner Seaview Avenue) Mermaid Beach 4218

Robina

Robina State School1-13 Killarney Avenue (access via Glen Eagles Drive) ROBINA 4226

Robina Town

Robina State High School1 Investigator Drive ROBINA 4226

Varsity Lakes

Varsity College Middle & Senior Campus Digital Learning Centre, Assembly Drive VARSITY LAKES 4227

Varsity Lakes Central

Varsity College Christine Avenue VARSITY LAKES 4227

Varsity Lakes Early Voting Centre

Varsity Lakes OfficeSuite A, Lot A, 191 Varsity Parade Varsity Lakes 4227

MILLER

Annerley

Junction Park State School Hall50 Waldheim Street ANNERLEY 4103

Annerley Junction

Annerley Church of Christ Hall459 Annerley Road ANNERLEY 4103

Annerley South

Our Lady's Catholic College15 Chester Road ANNERLEY 4103

Brisbane CBD

Brisbane City Hall, Sandgate Room - 64 Adelaide Street BRISBANE

Chelmer

Milpera State High School2 Parker Street CHELMER 4068

Clifton Hill

St George Ethiopian Orthodox Church15 Eric Crescent ANNERLEY 4103

Corinda

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School28 Clewley Street CORINDA 4075

Ekibin

St Luke's Anglican Church Hall193 Ekibin Rd E Ekibin 4121

Ekibin Early Voting Centre

St Luke's Anglican Church Hall193 Ekibin Rd E Ekibin 4121

Fairfield

Christian Family Church Hall Cnr Cross & Sunbeam Streets FAIRFIELD 4103

Graceville

Graceville State School23 Acacia Avenue GRACEVILLE 4075

Graceville West

Graceville Presbyterian Church12 Bank Road Graceville 4075

Moorooka

Moorooka State School274 Beaudesert Road MOOROOKA 4105

Moorvale

Clifton Hill Scout Group Hall118 Vendale Street MOOROOKA 4105

Returning Officer Miller

Miller OfficeUnit 1/36 Curzon St Tennyson 4105

Sherwood

St Matthew's Anglican Church Hall Cnr Oxley & Sherwood Roads SHERWOOD 4075

Tarragindi

Southside Uniting Church - Tarragindi Centre24 Pope Street TARRAGINDI 4121

Wellers Hill

Wellers Hill State School190 Toohey Road TARRAGINDI 4121

Yeronga

Yeronga State School122 Park Road YERONGA 4104

Yeronga West

St Sebastian's Catholic Primary School141 Kadumba Street YERONGA 4104

MIRANI

Alligator Creek

Alligator Creek State School50 Grasstree Road ALLIGATOR CREEK 4740

Alton Downs

Alton Downs Hall1569 Ridgelands Road ALTON DOWNS 4702

Bajool

Bajool State School Toonda Street BAJOOL 4699

Bakers Creek

Dundula State School1 Main Street BAKERS CREEK 4740

Baree

Baree School of Arts18 Creek St Baree 4714

Bouldercombe

Bouldercombe State School52599 Burnett Highway BOULDERCOMBE 4702

Brisbane CBD

Brisbane City Hall, Sandgate Room - 64 Adelaide Street BRISBANE

Carmila

Carmila State School6A Carmila West Road CARMILA 4739

Chelona

Chelona State School Dunrock Road CHELONA 4740

Eton

Eton State School10 Prospect Street ETON 4741

Eungella

Eungella State School36 Eungella Dam Road EUNGELLA 4757

Finch Hatton

Finch Hatton State School86 Mackay Eungella Road FINCH HATTON 4756

Gargett

Gargett State School Tom Lynch Street GARGETT 4741

Homebush

Homebush State School1181 Homebush Road HOMEBUSH 4740

Koumala

Koumala State School10 Bull Street KOUMALA 4738

Marian

Marian State School137 Anzac Avenue MARIAN 4753

Mirani

Mirani State School12 Maud Street MIRANI 4754

Mirani Early Voting Centre

Mirani QGAP20 Victoria Street MIRANI 4754

Mount Morgan

Mount Morgan Central State School, Back Gatecnr Gordon and Central Streets Mount Morgan 4714

Ooralea

CQUniversity Mackay Ooralea, Building 5151 Boundary Road OORALEA 4740

Parkhurst

DAF Conference Centre25 Yeppoon Road PARKHURST 4702

Returning Officer Mirani

Mount Morgan School of Arts33 Morgan St Mount Morgan 4714

Ridgelands

Ridgelands State School43 Dalma Ridgelands Road RIDGELANDS 4702

Sarina

St Luke's Anglican Church Hall56-60 Broad Street SARINA 4737

Sarina Early Voting Centre

CWA Hall2 Brewers Rd Sarina 4737

Shinfield

Swayneville State School952 Marlborough-Sarina Road SHINFIELD 4737

Stanwell

Stanwell State School10 Teakle Street STANWELL 4702

The Caves

The Caves State School Cnr Barmoya & Rossmoya Roads THE CAVES 4702

Walkerston

Walkerston State School Dutton Street WALKERSTON 4751

Westwood

Westwood State School108 Herbert Street WESTWOOD 4702

MOGGILL

Bellbowrie

Bellbowrie Community Church3077 Moggill Road BELLBOWRIE 4070

Brisbane CBD

Brisbane City Hall, Sandgate Room - 64 Adelaide Street BRISBANE

Brookfield

Brookfield State School18 Boscombe Road BROOKFIELD 4069

Chapel Hill

Chapel Hill State School20 Ironbark Road CHAPEL HILL 4069

Chapel Hill South

Chapel Hill Uniting Church Cnr Moggill & Chapel Hill Roads CHAPEL HILL 4069

Indooroopilly West

Indooroopilly State School Cnr Russell Terrace & Moggill Road INDOOROOPILLY 4068

Kenmore

Kenmore State School2052 Moggill Road KENMORE 4069

Kenmore SouthKenmore South State School16 Kersley Road KENMORE 4069

Moggill

Moggill State School3417 Moggill Road MOGGILL 4070

Mount Crosby

Mount Crosby State School541-561 Mount Crosby Road MOUNT CROSBY 4306

Pullenvale

Pullenvale State School120 Grandview Road PULLENVALE 4069

Returning Officer Moggill

Bellbowrie Shopping PlazaShops 1B & 1GB/37 Birkin Rd Bellbowrie 4070

Upper Brookfield

Upper Brookfield State School496 Upper Brookfield Road UPPER BROOKFIELD 4069

MORAYFIELD

Brisbane CBD

Brisbane City Hall, Sandgate Room - 64 Adelaide Street BRISBANE

Burpengary Meadows

Burpengary Meadows State School153-187 Rowley Road BURPENGARY 4505

Caboolture

Caboolture Memorial Hall65 King Street CABOOLTURE 4510

Caboolture East

Caboolture State High School1-57 Lee Street CABOOLTURE 4510

Caboolture South

Caboolture Special School50 - 80 Torrens Road CABOOLTURE SOUTH 4506

Caboolture West

Tullawong State High School22-70 Del Rosso Road CABOOLTURE 4510

Morayfield

Morayfield State High School, K Block70 Visentin Road MORAYFIELD 4506

Morayfield East

Morayfield East State School107 Graham Road MORAYFIELD 4506

Morayfield West

Minimbah State SchoolCnr Walkers Road & Minimbah Drive MORAYFIELD 4506

Returning Officer MorayfieldMorayfield OfficeUnit 4/42 Beerburrum Rd Caboolture 4510

MOUNT OMMANEY

Brisbane CBD

Brisbane City Hall, Sandgate Room - 64 Adelaide Street BRISBANE

CorindaSt Joseph's Catholic Primary School28 Clewley Street CORINDA 4075

Corinda South

Corinda State School330 Cliveden Avenue CORINDA 4075

Darra

Darra State School, Community Hall Scotts Road DARRA 4076

Jamboree Heights

Jamboree Heights State School35 Beanland Street JAMBOREE HEIGHTS 4074

Jindalee

Jindalee State School114 Burrendah Road JINDALEE 4074

Jindalee South

Twelve Apostles Catholic Church Hall111 Yallambee Road JINDALEE 4074

Middle Park

Middle Park State School27 MacFarlane Street MIDDLE PARK 4074

Oxley

Oxley Senior Citizens Hall86 Oxley Station Road OXLEY 4075

Oxley Early Voting Centre

Oxley Senior Citizens Hall86 Oxley Station Road OXLEY 4075

Oxley South

Oxley State School26 Bannerman Street OXLEY 4075

Returning Officer Mount Ommaney

Mount Ommaney OfficeUnit 3/80 Sumners Rd Sumner 4074

Seventeen Mile Rocks

iSee Church308 Seventeen Mile Rocks Road SEVENTEEN MILE ROCKS 4073

Sherwood

St Matthew's Anglican Church Hall Cnr Oxley & Sherwood Roads SHERWOOD 4075

Sinnamon

Jindalee Girl Guides Hall44 Goggs Road JINDALEE 4074

MUDGEERABA

Bonogin

St Benedict's Catholic Church2A Wallaby Drive MUDGEERABA 4213

Brisbane CBD

Brisbane City Hall, Sandgate Room - 64 Adelaide Street BRISBANE

Gilston

Gilston State School588 Worongary Road GILSTON 4211

Merrimac

Merrimac State School2 Boowaggan Road MERRIMAC 4226

Mudgeeraba

Mudgeeraba Special School4 School Street MUDGEERABA 4213

Nerang West

Nerang State High School1-35 Weedons Road NERANG 4211

Reedy Creek

King's Church

68 Gemvale Road REEDY CREEK 4228

Reedy Creek

SouthReedy Creek Baptist Church10 Gemvale Road REEDY CREEK 4228

Returning Officer Mudgeeraba

Mudgeeraba OfficeShops 1, 7 & 8/1 Jura Parade Merrimac 4226

Robina

Robina State School1-13 Killarney Avenue (access via Glen Eagles Drive) ROBINA 4226

Robina Early Voting Centre

Robina Super Centre, Shop 16B86 Robina Town Centre Dr Robina 4226

Robina Town

Robina State High School1 Investigator Drive ROBINA 4226

Springbrook

Springbrook State School2327 Springbrook Road SPRINGBROOK 4213

Tallai

Mudgeeraba State School32-48 Old Coach Road MUDGEERABA 4213

Worongary South

Mudgeeraba Showground 115 Mudgeeraba Road WORONGARY 4213

MULGRAVE

Aloomba

Aloomba State School Nielsen Street ALOOMBA 4871

Bayview Heights

St Mary's Catholic College58-63 Anderson Road WOREE 4868

Bentley Park

St Therese's School135 Robert Road BENTLEY PARK 4868

Brisbane CBD

Brisbane City Hall, Sandgate Room - 64 Adelaide Street BRISBANE

Edmonton

PCYC Edmonton10-20 Walker Rd Edmonton 4869

Gordonvale

Gordonvale State School Hall28 George Street GORDONVALE 4865

McDonnell Creek

McDonnell Creek State School69273 Bruce Highway FISHERY FALLS 4871

Returning Officer MulgraveMulgrave Office33 Hargreaves St Edmonton 4869

White Rock

White Rock State School114 Progress Road WHITE ROCK 4868

Woree

Woree State High School42-80 Windarra Street WOREE 4868

Yarrabah

Yarrabah State School Gribble St Yarrabah 4871

MUNDINGBURRA

Aitkenvale

Aitkenvale State School67-85 Wotton Street AITKENVALE 4814

Annandale

Annandale State School Cnr Oleander Street & Yolanda Drive ANNANDALE 4814

Annandale East

Annandale Community Centre, Annandale Shopping Centre73 MacArthur Dr Annandale 4814

Brisbane CBD

Brisbane City Hall, Sandgate Room - 64 Adelaide Street BRISBANE

Cranbrook

Cranbrook State School20 Alice Street CRANBROOK 4814

Currajong

Currajong State School140 Palmerston Street CURRAJONG 4812

Heatley

Heatley State School Cnr Mill Drive & Fullham Road HEATLEY 4814

Mundingburra

Mundingburra State School77 Ross River Road MUNDINGBURRA 4812

Oonoonba

Oonoonba State School83 Fairfield Waters Drive OONOONBA 4811

Pimlico

Pimlico State High School, Performing Arts Complex55-77 Fulham Road PIMLICO 4812

Returning Officer Mundingburra

Mundingburra Office1 Woodman Ct West End 4810

Riverside

Riverside Gardens Community Centre55 Riverside Blvd Douglas 4814

University

James Cook University James Cook University Drive DOUGLAS 4814

Vincent

Vincent State School280 Palmerston Street VINCENT 4814

Vincent Early Voting Centre

Vincent Market Place - Unit 15A/AB249 Fulham Rd Vincent 4814

Wulguru

Wulguru State School Edison Street WULGURU 4811

MURRUMBA

Brisbane CBD

Brisbane City Hall, Sandgate Room - 64 Adelaide Street BRISBANE

Dakabin

Dakabin State High School255-267 Marsden Road DAKABIN 4503

Griffin

Griffin State School19 Wesley Road Griffin 4503

Kallangur

Kallangur State School139 School Road KALLANGUR 4503

Kallangur East

Kallangur Community Hall1480 Anzac Avenue KALLANGUR 4503

Kallangur West

Kruger Hall, Penson Park24 Ann Street KALLANGUR 4503

Kippa-Ring West

Hercules Road State School Hercules Road KIPPA-RING 4021

Mango Hill South

Mango Hill State School39 Bonnet Parade MANGO HILL 4509

Murrumba Downs

Undurba State School49 Ogg Road MURRUMBA DOWNS 4503

Murrumba Downs NorthLiving Faith Lutheran Primary School50 Brays Road Murrumba Downs 4503

North Lakes

North Lakes State College - Senior Campus Sports Hall1 The Corso NORTH LAKES 4509

Returning Officer Murrumba

Murrumba OfficeUnit 2/1 Russell St Kallangur 4503

Rothwell

Grace Lutheran College Mewes Road ROTHWELL 4022

Rothwell Early Voting Centre

Unit 116-22 Bremner Rd Rothwell 4022

NANANGO

Blackbutt

Blackbutt State School25 Crofton Street BLACKBUTT 4306

Blackbutt Early Voting Centre

Blackbutt QGAP69 Hart St Blackbutt 4306

Brisbane CBD

Brisbane City Hall, Sandgate Room - 64 Adelaide Street BRISBANE

Brooklands

Brooklands Rural Fire Brigade Lord Street Brooklands 4615

Cherbourg

Cherbourg Town Hall22 Barambah Avenue CHERBOURG 4605

Cloyna

Cloyna State School8 William Webber Road CLOYNA 4605

Coolabunia

Coolabunia State School Cnr D'Aguilar Highway and Mary Street COOLABUNIA 4610

Coominya

Coominya State School7 Cornhill Street COOMINYA 4311

Cooyar

Cooyar State School16 Gracey Street COOYAR 4402

Durong

Durong Community Hall8940 Chinchilla Wondai Road DURONG SOUTH 4610

Esk

Esk State School49 East Street ESK 4312

Fernvale

Fernvale State School1605 Brisbane Valley Highway FERNVALE 4306

Goomeri

Goomeri State School Munro Street Goomeri 4601

Inverlaw

Inverlaw Farmers Hall1136 Kingaroy Burrandowan Rd Inverlaw 4610

Kilcoy

Kilcoy Memorial Hall Kennedy Street KILCOY 4515

Kilkivan

Kilkivan State School6 Council Street KILKIVAN 4600

Kilkivan

Early Voting CentreKilkivan QGAP26 Bligh Street KILKIVAN 4600

Kingaroy

Kingaroy State High School Toomey Street Kingaroy 4610

Kingaroy Early Voting Centre

Kingaroy Showground31 Youngman St Kingaroy 4610

Kingaroy East

St John's Lutheran School84 Ivy Street KINGAROY 4610

Kumbia

Kumbia State School22 Bell Street KUMBIA 4610

Maidenwell

Maidenwell Hall Pool Street MAIDENWELL 4615

Mondure

Mondure Public Hall12 McConnell Way MONDURE 4611

Moore

Moore Soldiers Memorial Hall9 Main Street MOORE 4314

Mount Kilcoy

Mount Kilcoy State School251 Jenkinsons Road MOUNT KILCOY 4515

Mount Tarampa

Mount Tarampa State School9 Profkes Road MOUNT TARAMPA 4311

Murgon

PCYC South Burnett40-42 Macalister Street MURGON 4605

Nanango

Nanango State School39 Drayton Street NANANGO 4615

Proston

Proston State School94 Rodney Street PROSTON 4613

Returning Officer Nanango

Nanango Showground129 Drayton St Nanango 4615

Taabinga

Taabinga State School 2 Rae Street KINGAROY 4610

Tansey

Tansey Bowls Club21 Tansey Hall Road TANSEY 4601

Toogoolawah

Toogoolawah State School Gardner Street TOOGOOLAWAH 4313

Wheatlands

Wheatlands State School422 Byee Road WHEATLANDS 4606

Wondai

Wondai Memorial Hall Cnr Mackenzie & Scott Streets WONDAI 4606

Wooroolin

Wooroolin State School34 Frederick Street WOOROOLIN 4608

Yarraman

Yarraman State School17 John Street YARRAMAN 4614

NICKLIN

Brisbane CBD

Brisbane City Hall, Sandgate Room - 64 Adelaide Street BRISBANE

Burnside

Burnside State School51 Blaxland Road Burnside 4560

Cooroy

Noosa District State High School2 Tulip Street COOROY 4563

Eudlo

Eudlo Hall19 Rosebed St Eudlo 4554

Federal

Federal State School40 Middle Creek Road FEDERAL 4568

Kenilworth

Kenilworth Community Hall Elizabeth Street KENILWORTH 4574

Kureelpa

Kureelpa Public Hall2 - 4 Jewett Road KUREELPA 4560

Mapleton

Mapleton State School24 Flaxton Drive MAPLETON 4560

Nambour

Hungerford Hall, Nambour State College7 Carrol Street NAMBOUR 4560

Nambour West

Nambour Heights Bowls Club54 Isabella Avenue NAMBOUR 4560

Palmwoods

Palmwoods State School111 Palmwoods-Montville Road PALMWOODS 4555

Returning Officer Nicklin

Nicklin Office81-87 Currie St Nambour 4560

Woombye

Woombye State School95 Pine Grove Road WOOMBYE 4559

Yandina

Yandina School of Arts Hall11 Farrell Street YANDINA 4561

NINDERRY

Bli Bli

Bli Bli State School12-38 School Road BLI BLI 4560

Brisbane CBD

Brisbane City Hall, Sandgate Room - 64 Adelaide Street BRISBANE

Buderim North

Lakeshore Community Church of Christ Hall1 Lakeshore Avenue BUDERIM 4556

Coolum Beach

Coolum State School School Road COOLUM BEACH 4573

Coolum Beach North

Coolum Beach Uniting Church Hall22-26 Elizabeth Street COOLUM BEACH 4573

Coolum Early Voting Centre

Coolum Peregian RSL Sub Branch1906 David Low Way Coolum Beach 4573

Diddillibah

Diddillibah Community Hall658 Diddillibah Road DIDDILLIBAH 4558

Eumundi

Eumundi State School22 Caplick Way EUMUNDI 4562

Forest Glen

Sunshine Coast Grammar School372 Mons Road FOREST GLEN 4556

Kuluin

Kuluin State School41-67 Tallow Wood Drive KULUIN 4558

Noosaville West

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church115 Eumundi Rd Noosaville 4566

Peregian Springs

Peregian Springs State School191 The Avenue PEREGIAN SPRINGS 4573

Returning Officer Ninderry

Ninderry Office81 Currie St Nambour 4560

Yandina

Yandina School of Arts Hall11 Farrell Street YANDINA 4561

NOOSA

Boreen Point

Lake Cootharaba Sailing Club24 Boreen Parade BOREEN POINT 4565

Brisbane CBD

Brisbane City Hall, Sandgate Room - 64 Adelaide Street BRISBANE

Cooran

Cooran State School31 James Street COORAN 4569

Cooroy

Noosa District State High School2 Tulip Street COOROY 4563

Kin Kin

Kin Kin State School26 - 32 Main Street KIN KIN 4571

Noosa Junction

Sunshine Beach State School Bicentennial Drive SUNSHINE BEACH 4567

Noosaville

Noosa Baptist Church1 Lake Weyba Dr Noosaville 4566

Noosaville WestGood Shepherd Lutheran Church115 Eumundi Rd Noosaville 4566

Peregian Beach

Peregian Beach Community Kindergarten13 Rufous Street PEREGIAN BEACH 4573

Pomona

Pomona Memorial School of Arts Hall6 Reserve Street Pomona 4568

Pomona Early Voting Centre

Pomona Uniting Church Hall27 Factory St Pomona 4568

Returning Officer Noosa

Noosa OfficeUnits 4 & 5/6 Swanbourne Way Noosaville 4566

Tewantin

Tewantin State School Goodwin Street TEWANTIN 4565

Tinbeerwah

Tinbeerwah Hall863 Sunrise Road TINBEERWAH 4563

NUDGEE

Banyo

St Oswald's Anglican Church Hall9 Froude Street BANYO 4014

Banyo East

Earnshaw State CollegeCnr Earnshaw and Tufnell Roads NUDGEE 4014

Boondall

Boondall State School Sandgate Road (access via Roscommon Road) Boondall 4034

Boondall Early Voting Centre

Church of Christ Hall Cnr Carlyle Rd & Queenstown Ave Boondall 4034

Brisbane CBD

Brisbane City Hall, Sandgate Room - 64 Adelaide Street BRISBANE

Chermside East

Centrepoint Church Hall Cnr Pfingst & Hamilton Roads CHERMSIDE 4032

Northgate Central

Northgate State School128 Amelia Street NORTHGATE 4012

Nudgee

Nudgee School of Arts61 Hayden St Nudgee 4014

Nundah

Nundah State School41 Bage Street NUNDAH 4012

Nundah East

St Paul's Lutheran Church Hall Cnr Buckland Road & Atthow Parade NUNDAH 4012

Nundah North

St Francis of Assisi Anglican Church HallCnr Cameron & Cavendish Streets NUNDAH 4012

Nundah West

Holy Spirit Anglican Church Hall Cnr Imbros & Olive Streets NUNDAH 4012

Returning Officer NudgeeNudgee OfficeUnit 7/37 Northlink Pl Virginia 4014

Taigum

Taigum State School Hall266 Handford Road TAIGUM 4018

Virginia

Virginia State School Cnr Sandgate Road & Jefferis Street VIRGINIA 4014

Wavell

St Paschal's Catholic Church Hall30 Warraba Avenue Wavell Heights 4012

Zillmere North

Zillmere Community Centre54 Handford Road ZILLMERE 4034

OODGEROO

Amity Point

Amity Point Community Hall18 Ballow St Amity Point 4183

Bay View Thornlands

Bayview State School77 Ziegenfusz Road THORNLANDS 4164

Birkdale

Birkdale State School74 Agnes Street BIRKDALE 4159

Birkdale South

Birkdale South State School451 Old Cleveland Road BIRKDALE 4159

Brisbane CBD

Brisbane City Hall, Sandgate Room - 64 Adelaide Street BRISBANE

Cleveland

Cleveland District State High School Russell Street CLEVELAND 4163

Cleveland Central

Cleveland State School85-103 Queen Street CLEVELAND 4163

Dunwich

Dunwich State School37 Bingle Road DUNWICH 4183

Ormiston

Ormiston State School82-110 Gordon Street ORMISTON 4160

Point Lookout

Point Lookout Community Hall E Coast Rd Point Lookout 4183

Returning Officer Oodgeroo

Cleveland Baptist Church.248 Bloomfield St Cleveland 4163

Thornlands

Thornlands State School South Street THORNLANDS 4164

Wellington Point

Trinity Uniting Church47 Marlborough Road WELLINGTON POINT 4160

Wellington Point West

Wellington Point State High School Anson Road WELLINGTON POINT 4160

PINE RIVERS

Bray Park

Bray Park State School5 Hopetoun Street BRAY PARK 4500

Bray Park West

Bray Park State High School27-37 Lavarack Road BRAY PARK 4500

Brisbane CBD

Brisbane City Hall, Sandgate Room - 64 Adelaide Street BRISBANE

Cashmere

Papilio Early Learning Centre2 Sarow Drive Cashmere 4500

Closeburn

Cedar Creek Public Hall2 Andrew Road CLOSEBURN 4520

Dayboro

Dayboro State School58 Mckenzie Street DAYBORO 4521

Dayboro Early Voting Centre

Dayboro Scouts Hall Don Kerr Memorial Dr Dayboro 4521

Eatons Hill

Eatons Hill State School Apex Grove EATONS HILL 4037

Mount Nebo

Mount Nebo State School1918 Mt Nebo Road MOUNT NEBO 4520

Returning Officer Pine Rivers

Pine Rivers OfficeUnit 1/709 Gympie Rd Lawnton 4501

Samford

The Shed Samford44 Mount Glorious Road Samford Village 4520

Samford Early Voting Centre

The Shed Samford44 Mount Glorious Road Samford Village 4520

Samford Village

Samford Community Centre41 School Road Samford 4520

South Pine

South Pine Community Church10 South Pine Road WARNER 4500

Strathpine

Pine Rivers State High School (Auditorium) Gympie Road STRATHPINE 4500

Strathpine West

Strathpine West State School16-20 Garbala Drive STRATHPINE 4500

Warner

Genesis Christian College10 Youngs Crossing Road BRAY PARK 4500

PUMICESTONE

Banksia Beach

Banksia Beach State School133 Sunderland Drive BANKSIA BEACH 4507

Beachmere

Beachmere State School James Road Beachmere 4510

Bellara

Bribie Island Volunteer Marine Rescue4 Marine Parade BELLARA 4507

Bongaree

Bribie Island Orchid Society156A First Avenue Bongaree 4507

Bribie Island Early Voting Centre

Bribie Island Orchid Society156A First Avenue Bongaree 4507

Brisbane CBD

Brisbane City Hall, Sandgate Room - 64 Adelaide Street BRISBANE

Caboolture

Caboolture Memorial Hall65 King Street CABOOLTURE 4510

Caboolture East

Caboolture State High School1-57 Lee Street CABOOLTURE 4510

Caboolture North

Pumicestone State School75 Cottrill Road Caboolture 4510

Donnybrook

Donnybrook Community Hall Cnr Alice & Edith Streets DONNYBROOK 4510

Elimbah

Elimbah State School10-20 School Road ELIMBAH 4516

Ningi

Ningi Community Hall1320 Bribie Island Road NINGI 4511

Returning Officer Pumicestone

Pumicestone Office16 Piper St Caboolture 4510

Sandstone Point

Sandstone Point Community Centre202 Bestmann Rd E Sandstone Point 4511

Toorbul

Toorbul Community Hall158 Esplanade TOORBUL 4510

Woorim

The Surf Club Bribie Island2 First Avenue WOORIM 4507

REDCLIFFE

Brisbane CBD

Brisbane City Hall, Sandgate Room - 64 Adelaide Street BRISBANE

Clontarf

Clontarf Beach State School Hall91 Elizabeth Avenue CLONTARF 4019

Clontarf Beach

Clontarf Beach State High School Cnr Elizabeth Avenue and King Street CLONTARF 4019

Frawley

Australian Trade College North Brisbane294 Scarborough Road SCARBOROUGH 4020

Kippa-Ring

Kippa-Ring State School Hall Korsch Street KIPPA-RING 4021

Kippa-Ring West

Hercules Road State School Hercules Road KIPPA-RING 4021

Margate

Humpybong State School Hall Ernest Street MARGATE 4019

Margate Early Voting Centre

Margate Office1/32 Baynes St Margate 4019

Redcliffe South

Redcliffe Senior Citizens Centre401 Oxley Avenue REDCLIFFE 4020

Redcliffe TAFE

Redcliffe TAFE64-68 Klingner Road REDCLIFFE 4020

Returning Officer Redcliffe

Recliffe Office444 Oxley Ave Redcliffe 4020

Scarborough

Scarborough State School Garsden Street SCARBOROUGH 4020

Scarborough North

Alice Bartlett Hall72 Seaville Avenue SCARBOROUGH 4020

Woody Point

Holy Cross Catholic Parish Hall Cnr Collins Street & Victoria Avenue WOODY POINT 4019

Woody Point South

Woody Point Memorial Hall Cnr Oxley Avenue & Hornibrook Esplanade WOODY POINT 4019

REDLANDS

Bay View Thornlands

Bayview State School77 Ziegenfusz Road THORNLANDS 4164

Brisbane CBD

Brisbane City Hall, Sandgate Room - 64 Adelaide Street BRISBANE

Coochiemudlo Island

Coochiemudlo Island Community Hall346 Victoria Parade S Coochiemudlo Island 4184

Lamb Island

Lamb Island Community Hall125-133 Lucas Drive LAMB ISLAND 4184

Macleay Island

Macleay Island Community Centre Hall32 High Central Rd MacLeay Island 4184

Redland Bay

Redland Bay Community Hall7-9 Weinam Street REDLAND BAY 4165

Returning Officer Redlands

Victoria Point Shopping Centre, Shop E352-34 Bunker Rd Victoria Point 4165

Russell Island

Russell Island Recreation Hall1 Alison Crescent RUSSELL ISLAND 4184

Thornlands

Thornlands State School South Street THORNLANDS 4164

Victoria Point

Victoria Point State School Colburn Avenue VICTORIA POINT 4165

Victoria Point Central

Victoria Point Community Hall Cnr Colburn Avenue and Link Road Victoria Point 4165

Victoria Point Early Voting Centre

Victoria Point Shopping Centre, Shops E25-262-34 Bunker Rd Victoria Point 4165

ROCKHAMPTON

Allenstown

Allenstown State School Assembly Hall Caroline Street ALLENSTOWN 4700

Allenstown North

The Cathedral College189 William Street ROCKHAMPTON 4700

Berserker

Berserker Street State School128-140 Berserker Street BERSERKER 4701

Brisbane CBD

Brisbane City Hall, Sandgate Room - 64 Adelaide Street BRISBANE

Emmaus

Emmaus College Hall362 Yaamba Road NORMAN GARDENS 4701

Frenchville

Frenchville State School - Activities Centre225-237 Frenchville Road FRENCHVILLE 4701

Glenmore

Glenmore State High School261 Farm Street KAWANA 4701

Gracemere

Gracemere Community Centre6-9 Barry Street GRACEMERE 4702

Gracemere Early Voting Centre

Gracemere Community Centre6-9 Barry Street GRACEMERE 4702

Gracemere South

Waraburra State School55 Johnson Road GRACEMERE 4702

Lakes Creek

Lakes Creek State School445 Paterson Street LAKES CREEK 4701

Mount Archer

Mount Archer State School242 Thozet Road KOONGAL 4701

North Rockhampton

North Rockhampton State High School302-308 Berserker Street NORTH ROCKHAMPTON 4701

Park Avenue

Park Avenue State School5-13 Main Street PARK AVENUE 4701

Returning Officer Rockhampton

Rockhampton Showgrounds - James Lawrence Pavilion New Exhibition Rd Wandal 4700

Rockhampton Range

St Peter's Catholic Primary School170 Upper Dawson Road The Range 4700

Rockhampton South

Rockhampton State High School1 Campbell Street WANDAL 4700

West Rockhampton

Crescent Lagoon State School99-109 North Street Ext WEST ROCKHAMPTON 4700

SANDGATE

Bald Hills

Bald Hills State School Hall2156 Gympie Road BALD HILLS 4036

Boondall

Boondall State School Sandgate Road (access via Roscommon Road) Boondall 4034

Bracken Ridge

Bracken Ridge Uniting Church7 Pellinore Road BRACKEN RIDGE 4017

Bracken Ridge East

Bracken Ridge State School Denham Street BRACKEN RIDGE 4017

Bracken Ridge West

Norris Road State School Hall Pritchard Place BRACKEN RIDGE 4017

Brighton

Brighton State School Sports Hall2 North Road BRIGHTON 4017

Brighton South

Nashville State School Hall Douglas Street NASHVILLE 4017

Brisbane CBD

Brisbane City Hall, Sandgate Room - 64 Adelaide Street BRISBANE

Deagon

Sandgate District State High School Hall41 Braun Street DEAGON 4017

Fitzgibbon

Fitzgibbon Community Centre545 Roghan Road FITZGIBBON 4018

Returning Officer Sandgate

Sandgate Office101 Brighton Rd Sandgate 4017

Sandgate

Sandgate State School Hall Keogh Street SANDGATE 4017

Shorncliffe

Shorncliffe State School After School Care Centrecnr Signal Row & Yundah Street SHORNCLIFFE 4017

Taigum

Taigum State School Hall266 Handford Road TAIGUM 4018

SCENIC RIM

Aratula

Aratula State School41 Elizabeth Street ARATULA 4309

Beaudesert

St Mary's Catholic Primary School1 Bromelton Street BEAUDESERT 4285

Beaudesert East

Beaudesert State School15-17 Tina Street (access via Eaglesfield Street) Beaudesert 4285

Beechmont

Beechmont State School1922 Beechmont Road BEECHMONT 4211

Boonah

Heritage Room, Boonah Cultural Centre3 High Street Boonah 4310

Boonah Early Voting Centre

Heritage Room, Boonah Cultural Centre3 High Street Boonah 4310

Brisbane CBD

Brisbane City Hall, Sandgate Room - 64 Adelaide Street BRISBANE

Canungra

Canungra State School5-9 Christie Street Canungra 4275

Grandchester

Grandchester State School35 School Road GRANDCHESTER 4340

Harrisville

Harrisville State School17 Hall Street HARRISVILLE 4307

Hillview

Hillview Memorial Hall20 Widgee Creek Rd Hillview 4285

Jimboomba

Jimboomba State School Mt Lindesay Highway JIMBOOMBA 4280

Jimboomba East

Emmaus College48 East Street JIMBOOMBA 4280

Kalbar

Kalbar State School48 George Street KALBAR 4309

Kerry

Kerry Memorial Hall1488 Kerry Road KERRY 4285

Kooralbyn

Kooralbyn Community Centre79 Ogilvie Place Kooralbyn 4285

Mount Alford

Mount Alford State School942 Reckumpilla Street MOUNT ALFORD 4310

Mutdapilly

Mutdapilly State School4 Mutdapilly-Churchbank Weir Road MUTDAPILLY 4307

North Tamborine

Convention Room, Vonda Youngman Cultural Centre2-4 Knoll Road North Tamborine 4272

North Tamborine Early Voting Centre

Convention Room, Vonda Youngman Cultural Centre2-4 Knoll Road North Tamborine 4272

Peak Crossing

Peak Crossing State School1323 Ipswich-Boonah Road PEAK CROSSING 4306

Rathdowney

Rathdowney State School141-155 Mt Lindesay Highway RATHDOWNEY 4287

Returning Officer Scenic Rim

Scenic Rim Office6 William St Beaudesert 4285

Roadvale

Roadvale State School111 Roadvale Road ROADVALE 4310

Rosewood

Rosewood State High School46 Lanefield Road ROSEWOOD 4340

St Bernard

St Bernard State School1-19 School Road MOUNT TAMBORINE 4272

Tamborine

Tamborine Memorial Hall2760 Waterford-Tamborine Road TAMBORINE 4270

Warrill View

Warrill View State School7-19 Ipswich Street WARRILL VIEW 4307

Willowbank

Amberley Girl Guides Hut21 Wellington Rise WILLOWBANK 4306

Woodhill

Woodhill Hall6098 Mt Lindesay Highway WOODHILL 4285

Yarrabilba

Yarrabilba State School1-35 Darnell Street Yarrabilba 4207

SOUTH BRISBANE

Annerley

Junction Park State School Hall50 Waldheim Street ANNERLEY 4103

Annerley Junction

Annerley Church of Christ Hall459 Annerley Road ANNERLEY 4103

Brisbane CBD

Brisbane City Hall, Sandgate Room - 64 Adelaide Street BRISBANE

Buranda West

St John's Annerley Presbyterian Church Hall23-33 King Street ANNERLEY 4103

Dutton Park

Dutton Park State School Hall112 Annerley Road DUTTON PARK 4102

Hill End

St Francis of Assisi Church Hall47 Dornoch Terrace WEST END 4101

Kangaroo Point

Kangaroo Point Uniting Church Hall46 Linton St Kangaroo Point 4169

Mater

Queensland Children's Hospital School (Junior Campus) Stanley Street SOUTH BRISBANE 4101

Returning Officer South Brisbane

South Brisbane Office24 Bank St West End 4101

South Brisbane

Brisbane State High School Cnr Vulture & Ernest Streets (entry via Vulture Street gates) SOUTH BRISBANE 4101

Stones Corner

The Little Kings Movement for the Handicapped Cnr Carl & O'Keefe Streets BURANDA 4102

Vulture Street

St Paul's Anglican Church Hall554 Vulture Street EAST BRISBANE 4169

West End

West End State School24 Vulture Street WEST END 4101

Woolloongabba

Nazareth Lutheran Church Hall12 Hawthorne Street Woolloongabba 4102

Woolloongabba Early Voting Centre

The Little Kings Movement for the HandicappedCnr Carl Street and O'Keefe St Woolloongabba 4102

SOUTHERN DOWNS

Allora

Allora Senior Citizens Building18 Drayton Street ALLORA 4362

Amiens

Amiens State School - Community Discovery Centre1337 Amiens Road AMIENS 4352

Applethorpe

Applethorpe State School25576 New England Highway APPLETHORPE 4378

Ballandean

Ballandean State School7 Bents Road BALLANDEAN 4382

Brisbane CBD

Brisbane City Hall, Sandgate Room - 64 Adelaide Street BRISBANE

Broadwater

Broadwater State School638 Texas Road STANTHORPE 4380

Cecil Plains

Cecil Plains State School41-47 Taylor Street CECIL PLAINS 4407

Dalveen

Dalveen Hall38 Pine Cres Dalveen 4374

Glen Aplin

Glen Aplin State School54 Mount Stirling Road GLEN APLIN 4381

Goomburra

Goomburra Town Hall 17 Inverramsay Road GOOMBURRA 4362

Goondiwindi

St Mary's Parish School14 Brisbane Street GOONDIWINDI 4390

Goondiwindi Early Voting Centre

Goondiwindi OfficeUnit 1, 82 Marshall St Goondiwindi 4390

Goondiwindi West

Goondiwindi Waggamba Community Cultural Centre18 Russell St Goondiwindi 4390

Inglewood

Inglewood Civic Centre18 Elizabeth Street INGLEWOOD 4387

Killarney

Killarney Senior Citizens Hall11 Ailanthus Street KILLARNEY 4373

Leyburn

Leyburn State School34 Peter Street LEYBURN 4352

Maryvale

Maryvale State School81 Taylor Street MARYVALE 4370

Massie

Deuchar Massie Hall12 Warwick Allora Back Road MASSIE 4370

Millmerran

Millmerran State School19 Simmons Street MILLMERRAN 4357

Murrays Bridge

Murray's Bridge State School1378 Warwick-Killarney Road MURRAYS BRIDGE 4370

Pratten

Pratten Hall101 White Street PRATTEN 4370

Returning Officer Southern Downs

Warwick Town Hall 72 Palmerin St Warwick 4370

Stanthorpe

St Paul's Parish Hall2 Corundum Street STANTHORPE 4380

Stanthorpe Early Voting Centre

St Paul's Anglican Church2 Corundum St Stanthorpe 4380

Talwood

Talwood State School17 Recreation Street TALWOOD 4496

Texas

Texas Memorial Hall50 High Street TEXAS 4385

The Summit

The Summit State School34 Taggart's Road THE SUMMIT 4377

Toobeah

Toobeah Kindergarten & Children's Centre Cnr Barwon Highway & Minnel Road TOOBEAH 4498

Wallangarra

Wallangarra State School50 Callandoon Street WALLANGARRA 4383

Warwick

Warwick Indoor Recreation and Aquatic Centre29 Palmerin Street WARWICK 4370

Warwick East

Warwick East State School45 Fitzroy Street WARWICK 4370

Warwick West

Warwick West State School17 George Street WARWICK 4370

Yangan

Yangan School of Arts7-9 King Street YANGAN 4371

Yelarbon

Yelarbon State School17 Eena Street YELARBON 4388

SOUTHPORT

Ashmore

Ashmore State School Currumburra Road ASHMORE 4214

Ashmore West

Trinity Lutheran College - Cotlew Street Campus251 Cotlew Street ASHMORE 4214

Bellevue Park

Bellevue Park State School20-24 Sapium Road ASHMORE 4214

Benowa

Benowa State High School Mediterranean Drive BENOWA 4217

Brisbane CBD

Brisbane City Hall, Sandgate Room - 64 Adelaide Street BRISBANE

Evandale

Gold Coast City Council Chambers135 Bundall Road Bundall 4217

Keebra Park

Keebra Park State High School Anne Street SOUTHPORT 4215

Returning Officer Southport

Southport OfficeUnit 6/51 Johnston St Southport 4215

Southport East

Southport Community Centre6 Lawson Street SOUTHPORT 4215

Southport North

Southport State High School Brooke Avenue SOUTHPORT 4215

Southport West

CrossLife Baptist Church 170 Nerang Street SOUTHPORT 4215

SPRINGWOOD

Brisbane CBD

Brisbane City Hall, Sandgate Room - 64 Adelaide Street BRISBANE

Chatswood Hills

Chatswood Hills State School21-35 Raleigh Street SPRINGWOOD 4127

Daisy Hill

Daisy Hill State School20-50 Daisy Hill Road DAISY HILL 4127

Eight Mile Plains

Eight Mile Plains State School 480 Underwood Road EIGHT MILE PLAINS 4113

Kimberley Park

Kimberley Park State School6 Floret Street SHAILER PARK 4128

Mount Cotton

Mount Cotton State School Sanctuary Drive MOUNT COTTON 4165

Returning Officer Springwood

Springwood Office16 Cronulla Ct Slacks Creek 4127

Rochedale

Rochedale State School694 Rochedale Road ROCHEDALE 4123

Rochedale South

St Peter's Catholic Primary School955 Rochedale Road ROCHEDALE 4123

Shailer Park

Shailer Park State School19 Bulwarna St Shailer Park 4128

Shailer Park Early Voting Centre

KP Centre373 Chatswood Rd Shailer Park 4128

Springwood Central

Springwood Central State School26-34 Dennis Road SPRINGWOOD 4127

Springwood North

Springwood Church of Christ179 Springwood Rd Springwood 4127

STAFFORD

Alderley

Alderley Kindergarten & Preschool76 South Pine Road ALDERLEY 4051

Brisbane CBD

Brisbane City Hall, Sandgate Room - 64 Adelaide Street BRISBANE

Chermside

Wheller on the Park - UHL Memorial Hall930 Gympie Road Chermside 4032

Chermside East

Centrepoint Church Hall Cnr Pfingst & Hamilton Roads CHERMSIDE 4032

Chermside South

Chermside Kedron Community Church Cnr Rode & Gympie Roads KEDRON 4031

Chermside West

Craigslea State High School Auditorium685 Hamilton Road WEST CHERMSIDE 4035

Grange

Wilston Scout Hall72 Sellheim St Grange 4051

Kedron

Kedron State School Leckie Road KEDRON 4031

Kedron West

Little Flower Church Hall Cnr Wayland Street & Turner Road KEDRON 4031

Newmarket

Newmarket State School15 Banks Street NEWMARKET 4051

Returning Officer Stafford

Stafford OfficeUnit 4/77 Araluen St Kedron 4031

Somerset Hills

Somerset Hills State School233 Kitchener Road STAFFORD HEIGHTS 4053

Stafford

Stafford State School314 Stafford Road STAFFORD 4053

Stafford Heights

Stafford Heights State School95 Redwood Street STAFFORD HEIGHTS 4053

Stafford West

Our Lady Queen of Apostles Church Hall70 Appleby Road STAFFORD 4053

Wavell

St Paschal's Catholic Church Hall30 Warraba Avenue Wavell Heights 4012

Wilston

Wilston State School G Block11 Primrose Street THE GRANGE 4051

STRETTON

Brisbane CBD

Brisbane City Hall, Sandgate Room - 64 Adelaide Street BRISBANE

Calamvale

Calamvale Community College11 Hamish Street CALAMVALE 4116

Eight Mile Plains West

Warrigal Road State School314 Warrigal Road EIGHT MILE PLAINS 4113

Kuraby

Kuraby State School1523 Beenleigh Road KURABY 4112

Returning Officer Stretton

Stretton OfficeUnit 3/13 Murdoch Cct Acacia Ridge 4110

Runcorn

Runcorn State School646 Beenleigh Road (access via Ardagie Street) SUNNYBANK 4109

Runcorn East

Runcorn State High School132 Hill Road RUNCORN 4113

Runcorn Heights

Runcorn Heights State School200 Nemies Road RUNCORN HEIGHTS 4113

Stretton

Stretton State College (Illaweena Campus)226 Illaweena Street STRETTON 4116

Sunnybank Hills

Sunnybank Hills State School77 Symons Road SUNNYBANK HILLS 4109

SURFERS PARADISE

Benowa

Benowa State High School Mediterranean Drive BENOWA 4217

Brisbane CBD

Brisbane City Hall, Sandgate Room - 64 Adelaide Street BRISBANE

Broadbeach

Broadbeach State School1-19 Alexandra Avenue BROADBEACH 4218

Broadbeach Waters

Broadbeach Senior Citizens Centre23 T E Peters Drive BROADBEACH WATERS 4218

Evandale

Gold Coast City Council Chambers135 Bundall Road Bundall 4217

Isle of Capri

Surfers Paradise State School42 St Andrews Avenue ISLE OF CAPRI 4217

Main Beach

Main Beach Pavilion MacArthur Parade MAIN BEACH 4217

Merrimac East

Merrimac State High School3-31 Dunlop Court MERMAID WATERS 4218

Returning Officer Surfers Paradise

Surfers Paradise Office Shop 1, 25-27 Upton St Bundall 4217

Robina North

St Vincent's Catholic Primary School22 Fairway Drive CLEAR ISLAND WATERS 4226

Southport East

Southport Community Centre6 Lawson Street SOUTHPORT 4215

Surfers Paradise

RSL BuildingShop 20 9 Beach Road SURFERS PARADISE 4217

Surfers Paradise

Surfers Paradise Boulevard OfficeUnit 2/3298 Surfers Paradise Blvd Surfers Paradise 4217

Surfers Paradise Early Voting

Surfers Paradise Boulevard OfficeUnit 2/3298 Surfers Paradise Blvd Surfers Paradise 4217

THEODORE

Brisbane CBD

Brisbane City Hall, Sandgate Room - 64 Adelaide Street BRISBANE

Coomera

Coomera State School Beattie Road COOMERA 4209

Helensvale

Helensvale State School8 Lindfield Road HELENSVALE 4210

Helensvale North

Helensvale State High School243 Discovery Drive HELENSVALE 4210

Oxenford

Oxenford State School90 Michigan Drive OXENFORD 4210

Oxenford Early Voting Centre

Oxenford OfficeUnit 4/131 Old Pacific Hwy Oxenford 4210

Pacific Pines

Pacific Pines Primary School47-67 Santa Isobel Boulevard PACIFIC PINES 4211

Pacific Pines North

Jubilee Primary School34 Manra Way PACIFIC PINES 4211

Returning Officer Theodore

Theodore OfficeUnit 4/54 Siganto Dr Helensvale 4212

Studio Village

Gaven State School212 Universal Street OXENFORD 4210

Upper Coomera

Highland Reserve State School570 Reserve Road UPPER COOMERA 4209

Upper Coomera North

Upper Coomera State College137 Reserve Road UPPER COOMERA 4209

THURINGOWA

Brisbane CBD

Brisbane City Hall, Sandgate Room - 64 Adelaide Street BRISBANE

Condon

Thuringowa State High School Vickers Road CONDON 4815

Heatley

Heatley State School Cnr Mill Drive & Fullham Road HEATLEY 4814

Kelso

Kelso State School Yvette Street KELSO 4815

Kirwan

Kirwan State School21 Burnda Street KIRWAN 4817

Kirwan Early Voting Centre

Greenwood Park Sporting Complex Thuringowa Dr Kirwan 4817

Kirwan East

Greenwood Park Sporting Complex Thuringowa Drive KIRWAN 4817

Kirwan South

Kirwan State High School Hudson Street KIRWAN 4817

Rasmussen

Rasmussen State School19 Allambie Lane RASMUSSEN 4815

Returning Officer Thuringowa

Thuringowa Office1 Woodman Ct West End 4810

Weir

Weir State School592 Ross River Road KIRWAN 4817

Willows

The Willows State School Cnr Sandstone Drive & Bilberry Street KIRWAN 4817

TOOHEY

Brisbane CBD

Brisbane City Hall, Sandgate Room - 64 Adelaide Street BRISBANE

Coopers Plains

Coopers Plains State School61 Orange Grove Road COOPERS PLAINS 4108

Eight Mile Plains

Eight Mile Plains State School 480 Underwood Road EIGHT MILE PLAINS 4113

Eight Mile Plains West

Warrigal Road State School314 Warrigal Road EIGHT MILE PLAINS 4113

Macgregor

Macgregor State High School29 Blackwattle Street MACGREGOR 4109

Macgregor West

Macgregor State School370 McCullough Street MACGREGOR 4109

Moorooka

Moorooka State School274 Beaudesert Road MOOROOKA 4105

Moorooka West

St Brendan's Church Hall27 Hawtree Street MOOROOKA 4105

Returning Officer Toohey

Toohey OfficeUnit 20, 256 Musgrave Rd Coopers Plains 4108

Robertson

Robertson State School640 Musgrave Road ROBERTSON 4109

Rocklea

Rocklea State School19 Elmes Road ROCKLEA 4106

Runcorn

Runcorn State School646 Beenleigh Road (access via Ardagie Street) SUNNYBANK 4109

Salisbury

Salisbury State School Hall Lillian Avenue SALISBURY 4107

Sunnybank

Sunnybank State High School Boorman Street (access via Gager Street) SUNNYBANK 4109

Upper Mount Gravatt

Upper Mount Gravatt State School1899 Logan Road UPPER MOUNT GRAVATT 4122

TOOWOOMBA NORTH

Brisbane CBD

Brisbane City Hall, Sandgate Room - 64 Adelaide Street BRISBANE

Fairview Heights

Fairview Heights State School75 McDougall Street TOOWOOMBA 4350

Harlaxton

Harlaxton State School110 Ruthven Street TOOWOOMBA 4350

Harlaxton North

Harlaxton Neighbourhood Centre 17D Coonan Street TOOWOOMBA 4350

Highfields

Highfields State School10459 New England Highway HIGHFIELDS 4352

Highfields Early Voting Centre

Highfields Shopping Centre66 Highfields Rd (Old Hardware Store) Highfields 4352

Highfields North

Highfields State Secondary College10 O'Brien Road Highfields 4352

Mount Lofty

Toowoomba State High School - Multi Purpose Centre Stuart Street TOOWOOMBA 4066

Newtown

Newtown State School24 Albert Street TOOWOOMBA 4350

North ToowoombaToowoomba North State School Cnr Taylor & Mort Streets TOOWOOMBA 4350

Returning Officer Toowoomba North

Railway Goods Shed3 Victoria St Toowoomba City 4350

Rockville

Rockville State School3 Holberton Street NORTH TOOWOOMBA 4350

The Range

Toowoomba Anglican School, Millennium Centre3-5 Dudley St East Toowoomba 4350

Toowoomba

St Luke's Anglican Church Hall590 Ruthven Street TOOWOOMBA 4350

Toowoomba Early Voting Centre

Shop 3 & 3A, Hooper Centre Shopping Village187 Hume St Toowoomba City 4350

Toowoomba East

Toowoomba East State School Cnr Arthur & Mary Streets TOOWOOMBA 4350

Toowoomba North

Toowoomba West Special School26 Gladstone St Newtown 4350

Toowoomba West

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church23 Glenvale Road HARRISTOWN 4350

Wilsonton

Wilsonton State School Hall Denyer Street WILSONTON 4350

Wilsonton East

Sacred Heart Primary School263 Tor Street WILSONTON 4350

TOOWOOMBA SOUTH

Brisbane CBD

Brisbane City Hall, Sandgate Room - 64 Adelaide Street BRISBANE

Centenary Heights North

Centenary Heights State High School60 Ramsay Street CENTENARY HEIGHTS 4350

Darling Heights

Darling Heights State School45 Wuth Street TOOWOOMBA 4350

Gabbinbar

Gabbinbar State School189 Stenner Street TOOWOOMBA 4350

Glenvale

Glenvale State School224 Glenvale Road TOOWOOMBA 4350

Glenvale Early Voting CentreGlenvale Office21 Rocla Ct Glenvale 4350

Harristown

Harristown State High School341 - 367 South Street TOOWOOMBA 4350

Harristown East

Our Saviour's Lutheran Church Hall Cnr Alderley & West Streets HARRISTOWN 4350

Middle Ridge

Middle Ridge State School203 Spring Street TOOWOOMBA 4350

Rangeville

Rangeville State School32A High Street TOOWOOMBA 4350

Rangeville Early Voting Centre

High Street Shopping Centre52 High St Rangeville 4350

Rangeville North

St Joseph's College Toowoomba, MacKillop Centre Coronet Street TOOWOOMBA 4350

Returning Officer Toowoomba SouthRailway Goods Shed.3 Victoria St Toowoomba City 4350

Toowoomba West

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church23 Glenvale Road HARRISTOWN 4350

TOWNSVILLE

Arcadia

Magnetic Island Bowls Club18 Marine Parade ARCADIA 4819

Belgian Gardens

Belgian Gardens State School43 Potts Street BELGIAN GARDENS 4810

Brisbane CBD

Brisbane City Hall, Sandgate Room - 64 Adelaide Street BRISBANE

Currajong

Currajong State School140 Palmerston Street CURRAJONG 4812

Cutheringa

St Peter's Anglican Church Hall Cnr Ralston & Leigh Streets WEST END 4810

Garbutt

Garbutt State School76 Chandler Street GARBUTT 4814

Hermit Park

Hermit Park State SchoolCnr Surrey & Sussex Streets HYDE PARK 4812

Hermit Park South

Corcoran Park Netball Association111 Queens Road HERMIT PARK 4812

Kirwan

Kirwan State School21 Burnda Street KIRWAN 4817

Mount Louisa

Brothers Townsville Football Club, High Vista Park488 Bayswater Road MOUNT LOUISA 4814

Mundingburra

Mundingburra State School77 Ross River Road MUNDINGBURRA 4812

Nelly Bay

Magnetic Island State School10-16 Mandalay Avenue NELLY BAY 4819

North Ward

Townsville Central State School4-6 Warburton Street NORTH WARD 4810

Palm Island

Bwgcolman Community School 9 Creek Road PALM ISLAND 4816

Pimlico

Pimlico State Hig

h School, Performing Arts Complex55-77 Fulham Road PIMLICO 4812

Railway EstateRailway Estate State School39 Railway Avenue RAILWAY ESTATE 4810

Returning Officer Townsville

Townsville Office1 Woodman Court West End 4810

South Townsville

Townsville South State School Macrossan Street South Townsville 4810

TRAEGER

Brisbane CBD

Brisbane City Hall, Sandgate Room - 64 Adelaide Street BRISBANE

Camooweal Early Voting Centre

Camooweal QGAP Barkly Hwy Camooweal 4828

Charters Towers

Charters Towers Regional Council Chambers12-14 Mosman Street CHARTERS TOWERS 4820

Charters Towers Central

Charters Towers Central State School39-47 High Street CHARTERS TOWERS 4820

Charters Towers Early Voting Centre

Charters Towers Office15 Hodgkinson St Charters Towers City 4820

Charters Towers East

Goldfields Cricket Club12 York Street CHARTERS TOWERS 4820

Charters Towers North

Richmond Hill State School36-42 Baker Street CHARTERS TOWERS 4820

Cloncurry

Cloncurry Shire Hall Meeting Room38-46 Daintree St Cloncurry 4824

Cloncurry Early Voting Centre

Cloncurry Shire Hall Meeting Room38-46 Daintree St Cloncurry 4824

Croydon

Croydon State School49 Brown Street CROYDON 4871

Doomadgee

Doomadgee PCYC515 Goodeedawa Road DOOMADGEE 4830

Georgetown

Georgetown State School20 High Street GEORGETOWN 4871

Happy Valley

Happy Valley State School25-31 Brilliant Street MOUNT ISA 4825

Healy

Healy State School, Murrijunda Room5-9 Thomson Road MOUNT ISA 4825

Hughenden

Hughenden RSL Hall17 Flinders Street HUGHENDEN 4821

Julia Creek

Julia Creek State School13 Burke Street JULIA CREEK 4823

Kalkadoon

Spinifex State College - Senior Campus145-163 Abel Smith Parade MOUNT ISA 4825

Karumba

Karumba State School5 Yappar Street KARUMBA 4891

Mornington Island

Mornington Island PCYC122 Lardil Street GUNUNA 4871

Mount Isa

Mount Isa Central State School49 Miles Street MOUNT ISA 4825

Normanton

Normanton Shire Hall

99 Landsborough Street NORMANTON 4890

Normanton Early Voting Centre

Normanton Shire Hall.99 Landsborough Street NORMANTON 4890

PentlandPentland State School

Gilmore Street PENTLAND 4816

Ravenswood

Ravenswood State School30-40 Elphinstone St Ravenswood 4816

Returning Officer Traeger

Traeger OfficeSuite 5b/119 Camooweal St Mount Isa 4825

Richmond

Richmond Shire Hall, Supper Room50 Goldring St Richmond 4822

Soldiers Hill

Barkly Highway State School3-17 Bougainville Street SOLDIERS HILL 4825

Sunset

Sunset State School30 Abel Smith Parade MOUNT ISA 4825

WARREGO

Augathella

Augathella State School Cavanagh Street AUGATHELLA 4477

Augathella Early Voting Centre

Augathella QGAP98 Main St Augathella 4477

Bollon

Bollon State School60 Main Street BOLLON 4488

Brisbane CBD

Brisbane City Hall, Sandgate Room - 64 Adelaide Street BRISBANE

Charleville

Charleville Town Hall Wills Street Charleville 4470

Charleville Early Voting Centre

Charleville Town HallCnr Wills & Edward Streets Charleville 4470

Charleville North

Charleville State High School Cnr Partridge & Hunter Streets Charleville 4470

Condamine

Condamine State School Kennedy Street CONDAMINE 4416

Cunnamulla

Paroo Shire Hall 5 Stockyard Street CUNNAMULLA 4490

Cunnamulla Early Voting Centre

Paroo Shire Hall 2 Jane St Cunnamulla 4490

Dalby

Dalby State School, Kavney Hall Jimbour Street DALBY 4405

Dalby Early Voting Centre

Myall Youth and Community Network Centre Cnr Drayton & Nicholson Streets Dalby 4405

Dalby North

Our Lady of the Southern Cross College2 Nicholson Street DALBY 4405

Dalby South

Dalby South State School Cnr Bunya & Hogan Streets DALBY 4405

Dalby West

Church of Christ HallCnr Nicholson & Moreton Streets DALBY 4405

Dirranbandi

Dirranbandi State School55 Jane Street DIRRANBANDI 4486

Dirranbandi Early Voting Centre

Dirranbandi QGAP35-37 Railway Street DIRRANBANDI 4486

Dulacca

Dulacca State School North Road DULACCA 4425

Injune

Injune State School Hutton Street INJUNE 4454

Injune Early Voting Centre

Injune QGAP36 Hutton Street INJUNE 4454

KaimkillenbunKaimkillenbun State School Messenger Street KAIMKILLENBUN 4406

KoganKogan Memorial Hall High St Kogan 4406

MacalisterMacalister QCWA Hall20649 Warrego Highway MACALISTER 4352

MeandarraMeandarra State School Sara Street MEANDARRA 4422

MitchellMitchell Shire Hall2 - 6 Cambridge Street MITCHELL 4465

MoonieMoonie State School11305 Moonie Highway MOONIE 4406

Morven

Morven State School Cnr Warrego Highway & West Street MORVEN 4468

Mungindi

Mungindi Community Pre-school92-100 Barwon Street Mungindi 2406

Quilpie

Quilpie State College Cnr Boonkai & Chulungra Streets QUILPIE 4480

Returning Officer Warrego

Warrego Office36 Quintin St Roma 4455

Roma

RSL Roma Sub-Branch Hall19 Quintin St Roma 4455

Roma South

Roma State College - Junior Campus28 Bowen St Roma 4455

St George

St George State School Hall20 - 40 Grey Street ST GEORGE 4487

St George Early Voting Centre

St George Old Library112 Victoria Street St George 4487

Surat

Surat State School55 Robert Street SURAT 4417

Surat Early Voting Centre

Surat QGAP62 Burrowes Street Surat 4417

Tara

Tara Shire State College22 Binnie Street TARA 4421

Tara Early Voting Centre

Tara QGAP19 Fry Street TARA 4421

Thallon

Thallon State School15 Henry Street THALLON 4497

Thargomindah

Thargomindah State School1 Dowling Street THARGOMINDAH 4492

The Gums

The Gums State School12051 Coomrith Road THE GUMS 4406

Wallumbilla

Wallumbilla State School22 High Street WALLUMBILLA 4428

Yuleba

Yuleba Memorial Hall14 Garden Street YULEBA 4427

WATERFORD

Bethania

Bethania Community Centre88-118 Station Road BETHANIA 4205

Brisbane CBD

Brisbane City Hall, Sandgate Room - 64 Adelaide Street BRISBANE

Daisy Hill

Daisy Hill State School20-50 Daisy Hill Road DAISY HILL 4127

Eight Mile Plains

Eight Mile Plains State School 480 Underwood Road EIGHT MILE PLAINS 4113

Kingston

Kingston State School50 Juers Street KINGSTON 4114

Kuraby

Kuraby State School1523 Beenleigh Road KURABY 4112

Logan Reserve

Logan Reserve State School369 School Road LOGAN RESERVE 4133

Loganholme

Loganholme State School Wandilla Crescent LOGANHOLME 4129

LoganleaLoganlea State High School

16-22 Neridah Street LOGANLEA 4131

Loganlea Early Voting Centre

Loganlea Community Centre28 Timms St Loganlea 4131

Mabel Park

Mabel Park State High School72-116 Paradise Rd Slacks Creek 4127

Marsden

Marsden State High School106-130 Muchow Road WATERFORD WEST 4133

Meadowbrook

Logan Campus Griffith University68 University Drive MEADOWBROOK 4131

Returning Officer Waterford

Waterford Office14-16 Cronulla Ct Slacks Creek 4127

Springwood North

Springwood Church of Christ179 Springwood Rd Springwood 4127

Waterford

Canterbury College Art CentreCnr Old Logan Village Road & Easterley Street WATERFORD 4133

Waterford West

Waterford West State School5-15 John Street WATERFORD WEST 4133

WHITSUNDAY

Airlie Beach

PCYC Whitsunday2489 Shute Harbour Road AIRLIE BEACH 4802

Bloomsbury

Bloomsbury State School8545 Bruce Highway BLOOMSBURY 4799

Brisbane CBD

Brisbane City Hall, Sandgate Room - 64 Adelaide Street BRISBANE

Bucasia

Bucasia State School76 Kemp Street BUCASIA 4750

Calen

Calen District State College38 Mcintyre Street CALEN 4798

Cannonvale Beach

Whitsunday Christian College26 Paluma Road Cannonvale 4802

Coningsby

Coningsby State School1312 Bruce Highway CONINGSBY 4740

Dingo Beach

Dingo Beach Community Centre Dingo Beach Road DINGO BEACH 4800

Eimeo

Mackay Northern Beaches State High School30 Rosewood Dr Rural View 4740

Farleigh

Farleigh State School1 Chidlow Street FARLEIGH 4741

Habana

Habana Community Shed1091 Mackay-Habana Road (Cnr Moohin's Road) HABANA 4740

Hamilton Island

Hamilton Island Resort HAMILTON ISLAND 4803

Kuttabul

Hampden State School2880 Bruce Highway KUTTABUL 4741

Proserpine

Father Tom Guard Hall, St Catherine's Catholic College90 Renwick Road Proserpine 4800

Proserpine Early Voting Centre

Proserpine Whitsunday Freemason Lodge29 Chapman St Proserpine 4800

Returning Officer Whitsunday

Whitsunday Shopping CentreShop 15, 226 Shute Harbour Rd Cannonvale 4802

SeaforthSeaforth Community Hall

3 Prince Charles Avenue SEAFORTH 4741

WOODRIDGE

Berrinba East

Berrinba East State School165 Bardon Road BERRINBA 4117

Brisbane CBD

Brisbane City Hall, Sandgate Room - 64 Adelaide Street BRISBANE

Browns Plains

Browns Plains State School1-29 Mayfair Drive BROWNS PLAINS 4118

BurrowesBurrowes State School

41-69 Third Avenue MARSDEN 4132

Crestmead

Crestmead State School27-61 Augusta Street CRESTMEAD 4132

Crestmead Early Voting Centre

PCYC, Crestmead Community Park Gimlet St Crestmead 4132

Kingston

Kingston State School50 Juers Street KINGSTON 4114

Marsden

Marsden State High School106-130 Muchow Road WATERFORD WEST 4133

Regents Park

Regents Park State School42-60 Emerald Drive REGENTS PARK 4118

Returning Officer Woodridge

Woodridge Office23 Ironstone Rd Berrinba 4117

Woodridge

Woodridge State High School323 Wembley Road WOODRIDGE 4114

Woodridge East

Harris Fields State School Assembly Hall10 - 38 Smith Road WOODRIDGE 4114

Woodridge North

Woodridge North State School3/11 Arthur Street WOODRIDGE 4114

Yugumbir

Yugumbir State School163-189 Vansittart Road REGENTS PARK 4118

Originally published as QLD election: Where to vote this Saturday