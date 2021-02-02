Menu
You might want to warn guests … or maybe not
Offbeat

QLD home for sale with a croc in the pool

by Samantha Healy
2nd Feb 2021 7:26 AM | Updated: 8:14 AM

While most people would rather not see a saltie in their swimming pool, the owners of this Queensland house embraced the cranky icon of the tropical north.

Listed earlier this week, 43 Brookfield Terrace at Idalia, which was built in 2012, includes a heated swimming pool complete with swim jets and a glass mosaic crocodile feature.

The crocodile mosaic
The crocodile mosaic

You can even play Crocodile Rock on the outdoor surround sound system, or watch Crocodile Dundee on the outside television.

The outdoor entertaining area
The outdoor entertaining area

Or you can shoot some hoops like Townsville's former NBL team, the Crocodiles, from the pool.

Keyes & Co agent Damien Keyes, who is marketing the property, said the residence "packs so many features into it that trying to put it into words even has me tangled up".

According to the listing on realestate.com.au, the house was the first one in Townsville to achieve a 10-star energy rating, and comes complete with upgraded insulation and solar.

The house has heaps of features
The house has heaps of features

It sits on a 400 sqm block and boasts a family-friendly layout with a kids activity zone, a customised home theatre with a flatscreen TV, sound system and speakers, high ceilings, an open plan kitchen, family and dining room with built-in bench seating, Crimsafe security and airconditioning throughout and a garage, also with airconditioning, that could be used as a gym.

Putt putt anyone?
Putt putt anyone?

Outside there is an entertaining area overlooking the pool, customised golf putting surfaces in the front and side yard and fully irrigated tropical gardens.

Unaffected by Townsville's 2019 floods, the house also has five bedrooms, including one that has been soundproofed and is perfect for the family musician, and two bathrooms.

It is listed for $569,000.

Inside the house
Inside the house

 

 

 

 

