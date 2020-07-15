Qld Labor MPs silent over New Acland expansion

NO Queensland state Labor MP has come out explicitly in support of the New Acland Coal Mine expansion.

On Monday, The Chronicle emailed most state Labor MPs and ministers and asked simply if they supported the mine expansion.

They were given until close of business yesterday to respond.

Only two MPs had responded by deadline, the rest had not.

Springfield-based state MP Charis Mullen said the State Government supported the resources industry and the jobs it created.

"It is why we have facilitated $20 billion in investment in resources projects supporting 7000 jobs," she said.

Townsville-based MP Coralee O'Rourke made similar comments and said as the matter was still before the court she understood Mines Minister Anthony Lynham would "make a decision … at the appropriate time".

Mines Minister Anthony Lynham last week told The Chronicle the government's position had long been to await the legal outcomes before making a decision, a view that was reiterated by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk instate parliament yesterday.

In the past week three federal Labor politicians, NSW-based MP Joel Fitzgibbon, Ipswich-based MP Shayne Neumann and Queensland Senator Anthony Chisholm, have all expressed their support for the mine expansion and have called on the Queensland Government to approve it.

The mine is currently facing a legal battle in the High Court from environmental activists.

The Chronicle also contacted all the other Queensland-based federal Labor MPs and senators for their thoughts on the project.

Federal shadow treasurer Jim Chalmers said "ideally there'd be an outcome that supports jobs, provides certainty to the community and doesn't compromise the legal and environmental processes under way".

"At the end of the day, the determination of any proposed expansion of this mine is a decision for the Queensland Government," he said.

The New Acland Coal Mine expansion has been tied up in legal battles for years. Picture: Kevin Farmer

Labor's environment spokeswoman Terri Buttler said she would not make comments on specific projects, as "I don't want to prejudice any future decisions I may be called upon to make if Labor forms government", while Lilley MP Anika Wells said her focus was on "the renewable energy opportunities that will improve both our jobs and climate prospects".

Moreton MP Graham Perrett said this was "a matter for the Queensland Government".

Senators Nita Green and Murray Watt and Oxley MP Milton Dick did not respond to requests for comment.

Queensland Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington slammed the State Government's position yesterday.

"The Premier is the only person standing in the way of this project and she is responsible for every job that is lost by blocking it," she said.

Federal Resources Minister Keith Pitt said the Queensland Government had the power to approve the expansion right now.

"The Queensland Government needs to provide certainty to New Hope and the hundreds of men and women whose jobs are stake," he said.

Groom MP John McVeigh said it had been four years since the Federal Government had provided the approvals it needed to provide for the mine expansion.

"I hosted former Federal Minister for the Environment Josh Frydenberg on a visit to Acland in late 2016, just prior to him providing federal approval for the expansion," Dr McVeigh said.

"Here we are more than three years later and local workers are still waiting on the Queensland State Government.

"If nothing else, the State Government should hurry up and provide them with the clarity they need to get on and plan their lives."

Full responses from Labor MPs:

Coralee O'Rourke

The matter of the New Acland coal mine project remains before the courts and it is understood the Minister for Natural Resources, Mines and Energy will make a decision at the appropriate time.

However, the Palaszczuk Government supports the resources industry and the jobs it creates. As the world deals with the economic impacts of the global coronavirus pandemic, Queensland have already started delivering Queensland's plan for economic recovery.

Part of that plan is supporting Queensland jobs in traditional industries like the resources industry. We can do this because of our strong health response. The State Government facilitated $20 billion in investment in resources projects supporting 7000 jobs.

Charis Mullen

The Palaszczuk Government supports the resources industry and the jobs it creates. It is why we have facilitated $20 billion in investment in resources projects supporting 7000 jobs.

The New Acland project remains before the courts. The Minister will make a decision at the appropriate time.

Jim Chalmers

Labor supports the resources industry and the jobs it creates for Australians.

At the end of the day, the determination of any proposed expansion of this mine is a decision for the Queensland Government.

Ideally there'd be an outcome that supports jobs, provides certainty to the community and doesn't compromise the legal and environmental processes underway.

Terri Butler

As the shadow environment minister I do not make comments on specific projects, as I don't want to prejudice any future decisions I may be called upon to make if Labor forms government.

Graham Perrett

Labor supports the resources industry and the jobs it creates for Australians.

This determination of any proposed expansion of this mine is a matter for the Queensland Government, which has a responsibility to apply legal processes.

Anika Wells

The Queensland Government has repeatedly stated that their decision on New Acland will be made once the court process is finalised.

We are each elected to represent the views of our constituents, Lilley residents aren't raising this issue with me but they are regularly voicing their concerns about climate change and its impact on our future.

My focus is on the renewable energy opportunities that will improve both our jobs and climate prospects; and in this regard, the Queensland Government is stepping up to the plate with their commitment to delivering 50 percent renewable energy by 2030 and driving new renewable projects such as the Barcaldine Renewable Energy Hub, Banana Range Wind Farm south-west of Gladstone and Coopers Gap Wind Farm near Kingaroy.