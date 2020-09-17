Qld man charged over death threats to Premier, CHO

Police have charged a Nerang man after he allegedly threatened to kill the Premier and Queensland's chief health officer.

It is understood police executed a search warrant last night at the 43-year-old man's home and charged him with using a carriage service to make threats to kill.

"Detectives executed a search warrant at a Nerang property last night as a result of investigations into alleged threats made against the Queensland Premier and the Chief Health Officer," a police spokesman said.

It comes amid revelations Dr Jeannette Young now has a permanent police escort after receiving threats and "extreme trolling" over decisions made in relation to border control and funeral restrictions.

The man will appear in court on October 7.