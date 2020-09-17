Menu
Qld man charged over death threats to Premier, CHO

17th Sep 2020 12:22 PM
Police have charged a Nerang man after he allegedly threatened to kill the Premier and Queensland's chief health officer.

It is understood police executed a search warrant last night at the 43-year-old man's home and charged him with using a carriage service to make threats to kill.

Call to track down health chief's 'death threat' trolls

Premier's vow as health chief reveals toll of death threats

"Detectives executed a search warrant at a Nerang property last night as a result of investigations into alleged threats made against the Queensland Premier and the Chief Health Officer," a police spokesman said.

It comes amid revelations Dr Jeannette Young now has a permanent police escort after receiving threats and "extreme trolling" over decisions made in relation to border control and funeral restrictions.

The man will appear in court on October 7.

chief health officer court crime editors picks premier

