The incident happened at Deception Bay north of Brisbane. (File picture)
Crime

Hunt for driver who rammed cop car

18th Aug 2018 9:47 AM

A SEARCH is under way after a car rammed a police vehicle multiple times near Brisbane, injuring officers.

When police pulled over a white station wagon seen driving erratically at Deception Bay, north of Brisbane, last night, the driver reversed at speed into the stationary patrol car four times before driving off, police say.

The officers received minor injuries and the patrol car was extensively damaged.

The station wagon was later stopped with a tyre deflation device but the occupants escaped on foot and are still on the run.

