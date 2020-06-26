Menu
Qld records first new case of COVID-19 in nine days

26th Jun 2020 9:51 AM
QUEENSLAND has recorded its first new case of coronavirus in nine days, with still only two active cases across the state.

The latest case, which is the first since June 17, relates to a person who has returned from overseas.

 

Since the COVID-19 outbreak started, Queensland has recorded 1067 total cases with one person remaining in hospital.

There have been six deaths and 347,601 tests conducted.

