Menu
Login
Crime

Qld woman stabbed to death, boy hurt

by Tracey Ferrier
27th Jun 2019 4:19 PM

A young mother has been stabbed to death and a little boy wounded in the remote town of Kowanyama on Queensland's Cape York Peninsula.

A 29-year-old man who had been living with the woman is expected to be charged with her murder - along with other offences - after allegedly stabbing her in her neck and torso.

Officers were called after receiving reports of a domestic incident. Another person at the house at the time was not injured.

Members of the community took the 27-year-old woman to a local clinic but she could not be saved.

It's understood she was the mother of a seven-year-old boy who is being treated in the Cairns Hospital. He was allegedly attacked at a second property in the early hours of Thursday.

He remains in a serious but stable condition.

Detectives and forensic investigators have been flown to the remote coastal town.

QUEENSLAND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

  1. DVConnect Womensline: 1800 811 811
  2. DVConnect Mensline: 1800 600 636
  3. 1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463
child injury editors picks fatality stabbing

Top Stories

    Bigger falls, but rain on way out

    Bigger falls, but rain on way out

    News Good rain, hope to clear for holidays

    Meet Australia's largest bee

    Meet Australia's largest bee

    News Solitary bees don't form a hive

    Rethink for Attunga Heights plan

    Rethink for Attunga Heights plan

    News Noosa Hill plans on hold

    Splash into the Noosa Festival of Water

    Splash into the Noosa Festival of Water

    News Lake Macdonald festival fun