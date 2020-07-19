QLD’S SPORTS HUB: Coast to host even more elite teams

Sunshine Coast Lightning players Laura Langman, Cara Koenen and Laura Scherian on Mooloolaba Beach excited to welcome visiting teams.

The Sunshine Coast is quickly becoming known as Queensland’s elite sporting hub as it is set to welcome stars from yet another sporting code.

In an announcement on Sunday, July 19 all non-Queensland Suncorp Super Netball (SSN) teams will relocate to the south east of Queensland for part or all of the season.

Last year’s SSN runners up Sunshine Coast Lightning were grateful the 2020 season would no longer be jeopardised with the Queensland Government throwing its support behind the competition set to start on August 1.

The commitment will see most matches, including the entire finals series, being played across Nissan Arena in Brisbane, the University of the Sunshine Coast Stadium and regional Queensland.

Lightning chief executive Danielle Smith said she was grateful the season would go ahead without a reduction in games.

“It is fantastic the SSN has been able to secure the full 60 match competition,” she said.

“Obviously, we couldn’t have done it without the support of the Queensland Government.

“We are very thankful.”

DELIGHTED: Lightning chief executive Danielle Smith welcomes the news netball is moving to Queensland.

NRL’s Melbourne Storm and the AFL’s St Kilda Saints are already calling the Coast home for the indefinite future.

This has allowed the Sunshine Coast Lightning team to pass on valuable feedback to the SSN about what had worked with the other codes.

“I have been able to share some of the Storm’s experiences with the League and the League has been in contact with those codes,” Ms Smith said.

It has not been confirmed yet which teams would be setting up on the Coast, but regardless of who the visiting teams were, the Lightning club was looking forward to rolling out the welcome mat.

“It will be tough for those teams,” she said.

“We are definitely in a more comfortable position than some of the other clubs.

“We’ll do everything we can to make it as comfortable as possible for them.”

Round One of the SNN will commence on August 1, however season fixtures are yet to be announced.