QR to answer Pomona's crossing questions

Pesestrian crossing the railway line in Pomona is to be closed down.

QUEENSLAND Rail will host a community consultation session on Saturday for residents concerned for the future of the Pomona railway foot crossing.

QR representatives will answer questions from the public at Lawson Shed, Pomona Community House, 1 Memorial Ave, Pomona from 11am-3pm.

A notice released by QR said the session will discuss potential outcomes and options to improve public safety at pedestrian rail crossing.

"These options include an upgrade of the existing crossing or possible new footpath and road crossing connections to Reserve St and Subway Ave," the statement reads.

"We are committed to understanding and considering your views."

The campaign Don't Divide Pomona has been gaining traction since news broke in June of the proposal to close the crossing.

130 people united in June at a protest rally in town to fight the decision to close the crossing that has served the community since 1911.