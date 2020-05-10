QRL applies smelling salts to Noosa local footy

The women Pirates are hopeful of a comeback sooner than later.

YOU CAN almost smell the rubbing liniment of a rugby league pre-match warm-up coming from the Noosa Pirates headquarters at Tewantin.

The Pirates have been upbeat throught the coronavirus shutdown of the local footy comp, but the QRL has been applying liberal does of smelling salts to the greatest game of all to get it the players back on the field training in staged levels and eventually playing.

The full details can be seen here https://www.qrl.com.au/news/2020/05/07/qrl-coronavirus-updates/ but here is an edited version of one of the great liely rugby league comebacks.

Queensland Rugby League Region managers and chairs have met to discuss plans for a possible resumption of community sport in Queensland.

This was following the recent release of the AIS Framework for Rebooting Sport.

It has been confirmed through State Government that this Framework has been endorsed as the road map for a return to community sport in Queensland.

The QRL will continue to work with State Government and the QRL chief medical officer on developing guidelines specific to rugby league that will need to be endorsed by the state’s chief medical officer.

The Pirates are keen to return to the training paddock.

These guidelines and any forthcoming endorsement will allow us to forecast possible return dates, competition structures and the associated costs such as insurance.

The three levels for rebooting sport as detailed in the pramework provide a general guide for the gradual return to full training and competition.

Progression through the levels will require government approval, including the easing of current restrictions around home confinement, movement and social gathering.

As has been the case in all previous decision making, the health and wellbeing of participants and the general safety of the wider community will remain the priority.

The AIS said: “Preparation for resumption includes education of the athletes and other personnel, assessment of the sport environment and agreement on training scheduling to accommodate social distancing. The approach to training should focus on ‘get in, train, get out’, minimising unnecessary contact in change rooms, bathrooms and communal areas. Prior to resumption, sporting organisations should have agreed protocols in place for management of illness in athletes and other personnel”.

It is an exciting prospect that the NRL may soon return to our screens. However, community rugby league in Queensland is still suspended up to June 1 as per our previous memo.

The conditions the NRL has agreed to with the various levels of government are under strict protocols which are outside the operational and financial capacity for community rugby league to administer.

A possible return to community rugby league is still contingent on a review of the current Queensland Health directive, which remains in place until May 19.

It is important to acknowledge the support you as clubs and leagues have provided in complying with the current restrictions is why the infection rate is declining.

To further complement these actions, the Queensland Government has advised that we remain focused on adhering to the current social distance and hygiene advice. This increases our chances of current restrictions being further relaxed and community sport returning in 2020.

The QRL also supports the recent government recommendations that all Queenslanders should download the COVID Safe App to stop the spread of COVID-19 as well ensuring everybody gets the flu shot as soon as possible, which the Premier outlines in this media release.

Noosa Pirates hope to be back in action this year.

The three levels of the community sport comeback:

Level A

Activity that can be conducted by a solo athlete or by pairs where at least 1.5m can always be maintained between participants. No contact between athletes and/or other personnel. Examples for all sports — general fitness aerobic and anaerobic (e.g. running, cycling sprints, hills).

Strength and sport-specific training permitted if no equipment required, or have access to own equipment (e.g. ergometer, weights). Online coaching and resources (e.g. videos, play books).

Level B

As per Level A plus: Indoor/outdoor activity that can be conducted in small groups (not more than 10 athletes and/or other personnel in total) and with adequate spacing (not more than

1 person per 4m2

Some sharing of sporting equipment permitted such as kicking a football, hitting a tennis ball, use of a skipping rope, weights, mats.

Non-contact skills training. Accidental contact may occur but no deliberate body contact drills. No wrestling, holding, tackling or binding.

Commercial gyms, bootcamps, yoga, Pilates, dance classes (e.g. barre, ballet, hip hop, not partnered), cycling ‘spin’classes permitted if other measures (above) are met.

Level C

As per Level B plus: Full sporting activity that can be conducted in groups of any size including full contact (competition, tournaments, matches). Wrestling, holding, tackling and/or binding (e.g. rugby scrums) permitted. For larger team sports, consider maintaining some

small group separation at training. For some athletes full training will be restricted by

commercial operation of facilities.

Progression through the levels will require government approval, including the easing of current restrictions around home confinement, movement and social gathering.