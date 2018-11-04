Quality and service a given a local menswear store

Allison O'Rourke and Nessa Webster are the friendly faces of Beau Gentry Mens Store.

FOR quality men's fashion you need look no further than Beau Gentry Mens Store.

Showcasing exclusive men's fashion from around the globe, the family owned business has been trading in Noosa for more than 30 years.

Beau Gentry moved to bay village 16 years ago and Owner Phil Dobbs said the store is synonymous with Noosa.

"Many locals will remember the original store in Noosa Junction,” he said.

"We amalgamated with Brent's Menswear at Seahaven Resort and settled in Bay Village.”

Over the years, Beau Gentry has remained constant in quality and has a store in Mooloolaba and Port Douglas, as well as a brother company Captain and Crew.

"Many of the products we offer are quirky and eclectic, while others are conservative and safe. All provide excellent quality fabrics and fit that sets us apart from our competitors,” Mr Dobbs said.

"Beau Gentry Mens Stores edict is to 'move with the times with trends and fit catering for all shapes and sizes'. We pride ourselves in providing a one stop shop for quality menswear.”

The menswear store stock exclusive labels from Europe, America, New Zealand and Australia and office manager Nessa Webster said they have some unique, quality pieces.

"Our labels are exclusive to us and we have clothes to suits all ages,” she said.

"Everything is made with the highest quality fabrics and people love the craftsmanship and quality finish.”

Along with this, the team pride themselves in service.

"We are all about quality and give a personalised service to our customers,” Ms Webster said.

Beau Gentry Mens Store is located in Bay Village or visit their website.