Quality diet for a hundred not out

Centenarian Mervyn Taylor, centre, with immediate family Bev Yorston, Eddie Taylor Michelle Kerr and De Quayle.

Centenarian Mervyn Taylor, centre, with immediate family Bev Yorston, Eddie Taylor Michelle Kerr and De Quayle. Alan Lander

TEWANTIN'S Mervyn Taylor never thought he'd reach 100 years old.

He's in good shape to receive the Queen's telegram, but he actually looks a lot younger.

"Exercise and good food,” was Merv's answer to the perennial media question of longevity secrets.

Merv puts much of his good health down to the "wonderful” work of the Veterans Affairs department.

"There's a lady there who's an expert in physio; she's given me over and hour's work of exercise - it stops me from getting too fat,” he quipped.

"I do the exercises every day as soon as I get out of bed.”

Merv also maintains a good diet, eating four times a day - lightly.

"Small, light, soft food,” he said.

He's still active in his "beautiful” garden, if a tad slower of late.

Born in Sydney in 1919, Merv married during World War II, spending the next 76 years with his wife, "a lovely person” who sadly passed away last year.

"We never argued once. We had a few disagreements; I went down to the workshop, stayed there a while,” he said.

Moving north to Tewantin was "the best thing I've done; it's the most beautiful place in the world”.

Merv hopes to live a few more years yet, ”and hope I die like my wife - just nodded her head and was gone”.