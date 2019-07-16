Quality fish and chips back with re-opening

BACK IN BUSINESS: The new Noosaville Fish Market is opening tomorrow at the recently completed Shops on Hilton complex.

BACK IN BUSINESS: The new Noosaville Fish Market is opening tomorrow at the recently completed Shops on Hilton complex. Alan Lander

THE day has finally arrived.

Wednesday marks the return of Noosaville and Tewantin's favourite fish and chip location, as Noosaville Fish Market once again opens its doors.

The much-loved Noosaville Fish Market cottage-shop outlet, which stood on Hilton Tce for 60years, featuring various versions of "Harry” standing outside, closed last February.

But now it is reappearing in modern surroundings at the new Shops on Hilton complex on the corner of Hilton Tce and Ernest St.

Owner Gary Roser is keeping the opening low-key from 10am tomorrow, making sure everything goes to plan; after all, he had originally hoped to be open again by last Easter, so it's been a while coming.

Mr Roser said the new shop would offer much the same as before - but the new premises also has outdoor seating to cater for even more people than the last, small place.

The 60-year-old former Noosaville Fish Market building in January. Alan Lander

He said all the favourites would still be available including a good range of frozen foods to take away.

Parking will also be a lot easier than at the formerpremises, with nearly 40 parking spaces available, and other shops inthe complex still to be fully tenanted.

Mr Roser and fellow chef Jamie are very particular about what they serve.

"We use local product, prawns direct from the trawler, and make all our produce by hand; it's restaurant-quality,” he told Noosa News.

The shopping complex was recently completed and Ray White leasing agent Louisa Blennerhassett said there was quite a bit of interest in the site, given its easy drive-in design.

"With the parking right out front, it's certainly one of the most convenient places for people to drop in, especially compared to Noosa,” she said.