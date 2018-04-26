Quality, position impresses buyers

YOU cannot beat local knowledge, especially when it comes to property development.

With more than 20 years experience on the Sunshine Coast with major development companies, Steve Cole and son Cameron are meeting with good response to their first development VUE on Bradman apartments on Maroochy River.

Skyepics.com.au

As testament to the design and quality, eight of the 14 luxury two and three-bedroom apartments have already been spoken for.

"Most will be owner-occupied,'' Steve said. "We are trying to emulate the quality unit projects I have been involved with previously with Reed Property Group and RCQ Construction.

"At the same time keeping them affordable.

"We design projects we would want to live in.

"It is a boutique development with arguably the best river views and in a peaceful part of the area.

"Access will be from O'Connor Street that forms the western boundary. And being a corner site alleviates the fear of being built out.

"The positioning in design creates water views from all units. Ground floor apartments also have a large terrace.

"The focus for Cole Projects is on sites people will be happy to live at ... with water views or liveable areas.''

Bradman Ave is a real hot spot as the river-front entry to the Maroochy CBD and Ocean St precinct.

At VUE there will be four types of floor plans and four apartments per floor.

Six apartments are available from $499,000 up to $869,000 for a three-bed, two-bath, double-car, penthouse.

Owner-occupier apartments are the big thing in Maroochydore, Steve said. The purchasers to date are nearly all downsizers, here for the lifestyle. The river, the beach and still close to urban facilities.

Interest since VUE was launched has been local and from Brisbane.

Ray White Maroochydore's Shannon Beavis said the response so far has been quality.

"The number inquiring when compared with those who have committed is extraordinarily high.

"Buyers been seeking out the project. People are looking for boutique living with water views.

"Here, the concentration is on quality.

"The developer owns an apartment in the building.

"The location is prime walking distance to the CBD and Ocean St ... the quiet part of Bradman, the sought-after end.

"It enjoys water views between Picnic Point and Chambers Island. A more unobstructed view.''

VUE apartments will have ducted air-conditioning, Miele appliances including washing machine and dryer, 10kw solar power to service common areas with Tesla battery storage, electric car charging point and keyless entry. All units have ensuites.

Most apartments will have two-car parking in a semi-basement secured garage.

A lift will service all levels and there will be a communal roof terrace to enjoy the river views.

VUE will enjoy a swimming pool and recreation area, and barbecue area as well.

QUITE A VIEW: Shannon Beavis of Ray White Maroochydore with Cameron Cole and Steve Cole of Cole Projects at VUE on Bradman. Erle Levey

MAROOCHYDORE

27 Bradman Ave

Two and three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartments

What: VUE on Bradman: 14 architect-designed boutique apartments in riverfront location

Features: Ducted air-conditioning, Miele appliances, 10kw solar power to service common areas, with Tesla battery storage, electric car charging point and keyless entry. All Most apartments will have two-car parking in secure semi-basement garage

Price: From $499,000 up to $869,000

Agent: Shannon Beavis at Ray White Maroochydore

Contact: 0417 715 646