Quarry sells to go residential

The quarry on Lake Macdonald Drive has been sold and the land is zoned rural settlement Alan Lander

THE site of a now-disused quarry is likely to become home to a handful of new or relocating Cooroy residents before long.

The former clay pit quarry at Lake Macdonald Drive, owned by CSR Building Products, went up for sale last year and has now changed hands for rural settlement development.

Hinternoosa Real Estate principal Murray Brown, agent for the sale, said five lots could be created out of it, but the seller had to re-instate the land back to its prior condition before it was quarried, topography excepted.

"They [CSR] have to do it or the deal won't settle,” Mr Brown said.

"There is quite rigorous monitoring done [on former quarrying sites].

"They will top-dress it and give it a cover of grass so water passing will be of same quality as the surrounding area.

"There has never been any toxicity issues there, just sub-soil exposed.”

Mr Brown said he was impressed by what the vendor was doing.

"They are putting in significant topsoil,” he said.

"It's a very expensive job.

"The environment will probably end up being better than the surroundings as the other properties are not monitored [in this way].”

Mr Brown said he was not sure when the lots would come to market.

"The deal is subject to the work being done,” he said.

"It's a lot of work, and that will be weather dependent.”

Noosa Council planning and environment manager Kerri Coyle said the site had been used as "a clay pit in association with the former Cooroy brick works on Lake Macdonald Drive”.

"It's understood that the site had been for sale for some time,” Ms Coyle said.

"Council had received a number of enquiries from prospective purchasers.

"Council has not received advice yet from the titles office as to who has purchased the site and no development application has been lodged over the site.

"While the site is adjacent to the urban footprint, the site is not connected to services and is currently zoned Rural Settlement - intended for larger lifestyle lots.

"Any development of the site will also need to consider the site's waterways, vegetation, access and address the large pit left from the clay mining activities.”

The property borders both rural settlement and the Cooroy town plan limits.