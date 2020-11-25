Quarry trucks ‘drive residents from their homes’

Andy Coates and Nicola Cleaver of Amrita Park Meadery are concerned about the amount of truck traffic rumbling past their cellar door.

Noosa hinterland residents impacted by hundreds of Kin Kin quarry truck movements are at breaking point with some considering moving out of the area.

Dozens of disgruntled locals were planning on a peaceful protest outside a meeting scheduled for today.

The meeting was going to involve residents, Noosa Council, quarry operator Cordwells Resources, Noosa MP Sandy Bolton, police and Transport and Main Roads representatives.

But the meeting has been postponed until December 16 due to the unavailability of some stakeholders.

Shocking footage shows reckless driving

Changes to cut truck impacts on roads

Sarah Keating of Save Noosa Hinterland says many locals surveyed are suffering greatly as a result of quarry truck traffic.

Save Noosa Hinterland representative Sarah Keating said results of her group’s recent survey to gauge the mental impacts of the increased quarry traffic on residents living along the haul route were disturbing.

“The overwhelming response was that people are on the brink, they are suffering hugely,” Ms Keating said.

“There’s massive talk about selling up, they can’t stand it, people have moved out of their homes and they’re staying in caravans on people’s properties.

“We believe the council and the state need to do something and do something now before something happens.”

Michele Burr lives on a dead end lane off the main haul route but said she was still troubled by the relentless thundering presence of the trucks.

“It’s just been constant now for nine months, every day’s like thunder through your head,” Ms Burr said.

Protesters make their wishes clear.

“It’s doing my head in.

“I’ve now got medication bills of $200 a bottle.

“I’m considering selling real quick because this value (of her property) is going to drop.”

Nicola Cleaver and partner Andy Coates moved into the area four years ago from Cairns to start up the Amrita Park Meadery, which offers a Saturday cellar door opening for mead tastings.

“Our property is probably closest to the road along Pomona Kin Kin d, but we’re 30m from the trucks,” Ms Cleaver said.

“It’s like you’re on edge, you’re just waiting for them.

“The worst time was when we were up at the letter box doing some gardening, it was (trucks) every four to six minutes going either one way or the other.”

Ms Cleaver said they spent thousands of dollars on the gardens so people could picnic outside and have a mead tasting and a cheese box in the rural surrounds.

“That’s pretty much impossible now,” she said.

“There’s a lady who lives up the road and every time I see her she just bursts into tears.

“She’s absolutely beside herself.

“It is distressing.

“You sort of almost seesaw, ‘should we sell up now, should we stay, can we put up with it’?”

Lorraine Bollard lives in the old church building near one of the single lane bridges on the Pomona Kin Kin Rd.

“Everyone who lives on this road is just devastated,” Ms Bollard said.

“It’s put a hole in the whole atmosphere of where we live, I can’t explain how bad it is.

“There’s no getting away from it.”

Cordwells has been contacted for comment.