The Queen has reportedly invited Doria Ragland to Christmas with the royal family.
News

Queen’s ‘unusual’ offer to Meghan's mum

by Phoebe Cooke
5th Nov 2018 7:52 AM

MEGHAN Markle's mum could be spending Christmas Day with the royal family after claims the Queen extended the invite to her new in-law.

Just months on from Meghan's wedding to Prince Harry, Doria Ragland has reportedly been asked to Sandringham, Her Majesty's country estate in Norfolk.

Doria supported Meghan through the highs and lows of her wedding. Picture: Steve Parsons/Getty Images
Doria supported Meghan through the highs and lows of her wedding. Picture: Steve Parsons/Getty Images

A senior royal source said the offer was a "very thoughtful gesture" - and an unusual one.

Kate Middleton's family has previously been invited to the Christmas morning church service, but have preferred to celebrate the day at William and Kate's home in Anmer Hall.

Speaking to the Daily Express, the source said: "It's a mark of the Queen's respect for Meghan and an acknowledgment that she doesn't have any other relations in this country - unlike Kate who has the support of a very close family."

Doria's calm, warm demeanour appears to have impressed the Palace, after she was seen chatting to her in-laws at the royal wedding.

 

Doria took her place beside her new extended family in the official wedding portraits. Picture: Alexi Lubomirski/Getty Images
Doria took her place beside her new extended family in the official wedding portraits. Picture: Alexi Lubomirski/Getty Images

 

She is known to be very close to Meghan, 37, and is said to even be planning a return to London to help with her new grandchild in the New Year.

The 62-year-old, who currently lives in Los Angeles, has been described by the Duchess of Sussex as a "free-spirited clinical therapist" who often took her travelling to remote places when she was younger.

Doria said she was thrilled at Meghan's pregnancy, saying she was "very happy about this lovely news and is looking forward to welcoming her first grandchild".

Her relationship with the royals marks a strong contrast to that with Meghan's dad, Thomas Markle.

The 74-year-old former lighting director has courted controversy over multiple interviews he has given over Meghan and the royals.

He was due to walk his daughter down the aisle, but pulled out after revealing he had suffered a heart problem.

In July, he told The Sun On Sunday how he believed his daughter was masking the pressure of being part of 'The Firm'.

He also expressed a fear he could die soon and that it was the longest he and Meghan had gone without speaking.

Buckingham Palace told The Sun Online they were unable to comment on private matters concerning the royal family.

 

This story originally appeared in The Sun and is republished here with permission.

The new Duchess of Sussex and the Queen have clearly hit it off. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
The new Duchess of Sussex and the Queen have clearly hit it off. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

