STUNNING DISPLAY: Rodney Marr with a cattleya orchid. contributed
Queen of orchids wows visitors to Cooroy show

19th May 2019 10:00 AM

THE queen of the orchid world was a showy addition to the display at the Noosa District Orchid and Foliage Society's show last Friday and Saturday.

The stunning cattleya orchids are originally from South America and range in colour from white through to dark red.

Hundreds of orchids were on display, with many varieties for sale.

Secretary Linda Falkner said it was a busy two days, with more than 650 people through the doors of the Cooroy CWA Hall.

"It was a very successful show,” she said.

