Queen of orchids wows visitors to Cooroy show

THE queen of the orchid world was a showy addition to the display at the Noosa District Orchid and Foliage Society's show last Friday and Saturday.

The stunning cattleya orchids are originally from South America and range in colour from white through to dark red.

Hundreds of orchids were on display, with many varieties for sale.

Secretary Linda Falkner said it was a busy two days, with more than 650 people through the doors of the Cooroy CWA Hall.

"It was a very successful show,” she said.