Queensland clubs on 'brink of disaster'

VITAL community clubs employing over 22,000 people are on the "brink of disaster" and need urgent assistance from state and local governments, according to the sector's peak body.

Clubs Queensland chief executive Doug Flockhart said yesterday that organisations across the state were in the "fight of their lives" and urged the State Government other councils to follow Brisbane City Council to offer rent abatements.

It comes as clubs across the state suffer the effects of the new social distancing rules for non-essential gatherings.

"The trading conditions announced today by the Federal Government to contain COVID-19 are going to push already strapped clubs to the brink of disaster," Mr Flockhart said.

Mr Flockhart said many clubs would try to trade through the crisis but needed action s.

"We are calling on our local and State government, wherever possible, to partner with our industry to keep community clubs open and our 22,000 employees in jobs," he said.

"Rent abatements will help us to get through these uncertain times."

