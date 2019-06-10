Queensland Day honours for Noosa volunteers

Ron West (aged 86) and Majayha Hamblin (aged 16) with their 2019 Noosa Qld Day Awards at the J on June 6.

Ron West (aged 86) and Majayha Hamblin (aged 16) with their 2019 Noosa Qld Day Awards at the J on June 6. contributed

IN AN auditorium filled with "incredible, selfless people”, 42 dedicated Noosa volunteers were called to the stage to receive Noosa Electorate Queensland Day Awards at The J on Thursday night.

WELL DONE: Winners of the 2019 Noosa Electorate Queensland Day Awards with Noosa MP Sandy Bolton. Ian Williams

"To say I'm happy to see you all here is an understatement,” said Noosa MP Sandy Bolton.

"I'm astounded every single day by the work that you do and I get to see it up close and personal.

"Without you we wouldn't have the community that we do.”

Ms Bolton said volunteers didn't do what they did for recognition, but it was certainly well deserved and she was proud to be presenting so many awards this year.

"The work that you do, in so many different areas, is filling the gaps and creating our future,” she said.

"The goodness around us is what sustains us.”

Nominations came from both community and business sectors including environmental associations, sporting clubs and regional events.

"From projects that build much needed facilities, environmental clean up operations and providing recreation and support for both our children and our elders, to raising funds as well providing essential services.

"Where would Noosa be without them?” Ms Bolton said.

2019 recipients

Gabi Dick, Noosa Arts and Crafts

Tony and Zoe Griffin, Noosa Dolphins Rugby Club

Hayden and Jo Thomas, Noosa Dolphins Junior Rugby Union Club

Ann Milland, Story Dogs

Stan Quin, Rotary Club of Noosa

Gwen Gilson, National Fish Stockers of Australia

Rebekah Timms, Air Force Cadets and Noosa Navy Cadets

Eileen Walder, Koala Crusaders

Brian Lawson, Pomona Community House

Tom Macnamara, Cooroy Camphor Laurel

Derek Mason, Tewantin Noosa Parkinson's Support Group

Kerrie Bryant-Adams, Australian Body Art Festival

David Lafferty, Cooroy

Wayne Schrader, The Cooroy Rag

Renae, Susanne and Michelle, The Kitty Kats

Barry Cotterell, Peregian Beach Community Association

John Hilton, Rotary Noosa Daybreak

Carole Dacey, Sunshine Butterflies

Rose Berry, Majestic Theatre

Vince Scheenhouwer, Majestic Theatre

Ron West, Majestic Theatre

Margaret Hudson, Noosaville State School

Don Clark, Majestic Theatre

John Brooks, Majestic Theatre

Stephen Hilditch, Pomona and District Meals on Wheels

Beverly Bullivant, Noosa District Netball Association

Sibylle Reisch, Noosa FM 101.3

Joan Scotcher, Katie Rose Cottage Hospice

Ann Weston, Noosaville State School

Eddie Vaughan, Noosa River clean up

Len Barty, Noosa Sea Scouts

Shaun Walsh, Design for Living Plan for the Lower Mill Site in Cooroy and Great Noosa Trail Walk

Bruce Dawson, Cooroora PCYC Emergency Services Cadet Unit

Nathanael Ford, Pomona War Memorial services

Jeanette Alfredson, Noosa Shire Museum

Trish Kearton, Noosa Shire Museum and Cooran markets

Majayha Hamblin, Noosa Heads Surf Club and Noosa Rugby League

Ian Hardcastle, Noosa Pirates Rugby League Club