Queensland Day honours for Noosa volunteers
IN AN auditorium filled with "incredible, selfless people”, 42 dedicated Noosa volunteers were called to the stage to receive Noosa Electorate Queensland Day Awards at The J on Thursday night.
"To say I'm happy to see you all here is an understatement,” said Noosa MP Sandy Bolton.
"I'm astounded every single day by the work that you do and I get to see it up close and personal.
"Without you we wouldn't have the community that we do.”
Ms Bolton said volunteers didn't do what they did for recognition, but it was certainly well deserved and she was proud to be presenting so many awards this year.
"The work that you do, in so many different areas, is filling the gaps and creating our future,” she said.
"The goodness around us is what sustains us.”
Nominations came from both community and business sectors including environmental associations, sporting clubs and regional events.
"From projects that build much needed facilities, environmental clean up operations and providing recreation and support for both our children and our elders, to raising funds as well providing essential services.
"Where would Noosa be without them?” Ms Bolton said.
2019 recipients
Gabi Dick, Noosa Arts and Crafts
Tony and Zoe Griffin, Noosa Dolphins Rugby Club
Hayden and Jo Thomas, Noosa Dolphins Junior Rugby Union Club
Ann Milland, Story Dogs
Stan Quin, Rotary Club of Noosa
Gwen Gilson, National Fish Stockers of Australia
Rebekah Timms, Air Force Cadets and Noosa Navy Cadets
Eileen Walder, Koala Crusaders
Brian Lawson, Pomona Community House
Tom Macnamara, Cooroy Camphor Laurel
Derek Mason, Tewantin Noosa Parkinson's Support Group
Kerrie Bryant-Adams, Australian Body Art Festival
David Lafferty, Cooroy
Wayne Schrader, The Cooroy Rag
Renae, Susanne and Michelle, The Kitty Kats
Barry Cotterell, Peregian Beach Community Association
John Hilton, Rotary Noosa Daybreak
Carole Dacey, Sunshine Butterflies
Rose Berry, Majestic Theatre
Vince Scheenhouwer, Majestic Theatre
Ron West, Majestic Theatre
Margaret Hudson, Noosaville State School
Don Clark, Majestic Theatre
John Brooks, Majestic Theatre
Stephen Hilditch, Pomona and District Meals on Wheels
Beverly Bullivant, Noosa District Netball Association
Sibylle Reisch, Noosa FM 101.3
Joan Scotcher, Katie Rose Cottage Hospice
Ann Weston, Noosaville State School
Eddie Vaughan, Noosa River clean up
Len Barty, Noosa Sea Scouts
Shaun Walsh, Design for Living Plan for the Lower Mill Site in Cooroy and Great Noosa Trail Walk
Bruce Dawson, Cooroora PCYC Emergency Services Cadet Unit
Nathanael Ford, Pomona War Memorial services
Jeanette Alfredson, Noosa Shire Museum
Trish Kearton, Noosa Shire Museum and Cooran markets
Majayha Hamblin, Noosa Heads Surf Club and Noosa Rugby League
Ian Hardcastle, Noosa Pirates Rugby League Club