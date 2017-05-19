Queensland Day medal for koala crusader

PHOTOGRAPHER and Queensland Koala Crusaders volunteer Bernard Jean has been nominated for a 2017 Noosa Electorate Queensland Day Award.

In nominating Mr Jean, Queensland Koala Crusaders president Meghan Halverson said he had been "an amazing advocate and a voice for the koalas” in the Noosa Shire.

"He frequently walks the paths of Noosa National Park and shares his lovely photos through the Noosa Koala Sightings Facebook page.

"He keeps an eye on the local koalas and seeks expert advice whenever there is a question of health or welfare of our local koalas.

"Having seen many koalas lost to disease in the park, he has pushed for early treatment and care in order to seek better outcomes for our local koalas.”

Ms Halverson said with Bernard's photos, and the nose pattern recognition of each koala, they have been able to identify each koala and are seeking survey results in collaboration with the USC and koalatracker to map the region's health and genetic data for future conservation measures.

"Bernard is tireless in his work and deserves recognition for his passionate concern for koalas and all wildlife,” she said.

The Queensland Day awards are a way to recognise the thousands of volunteers in our community who generously give their time to help others without asking for anything in return.

"If you would like to nominate someone from a registered not-for-profit community organisation visit my website glenelmes.com to find out more," Glen Elmes MP, Member for Noosa said.

Nominations close at 5pm today.

