Queensland Election 2020: Coast voters have their say

Staff reporters
31st Oct 2020 6:00 AM
The final day for Sunshine Coast political hopefuls seeking a seat in the next state parliament has arrived.

Record postal and pre-polling numbers were expected in the lead up to Saturday’s state election, but Sunshine Coast voters will still be out in droves to cast their vote.

About 1300 booths will open at 8am across the state for one of the most important elections in Queensland’s history.

Early polling booths at Home Central Kawana. Brian Brenner (left) and Dennis Barnes. Photo: Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily
Early polling booths at Home Central Kawana. Brian Brenner (left) and Dennis Barnes. Photo: Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily

Every vote counts so if you aren’t one of the many who have already cast their ballots via postal or pre-poll voting, make sure you head to the polls by 6pm to have your say.

The Sunshine Coast Daily will release regular updates throughout election day and as counting starts.

Send in your election predictions or polling photos to scdaily@news.com.au or message us on Facebook.

