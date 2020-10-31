Queensland Election 2020: Scary turnout at Coast booth

Where to vote on election day: Full list of Coast booths

UPDATE 10.30AM:

Scary turnout at Maroochydore booth

With election day and Halloween coinciding this year, party volunteers have some stiff competition for best dressed at polling stations on the Sunshine Coast.

A woman turned heads at the Maroochydore State School polling booth on Saturday morning, when she turned up dressed as a spooky nurse.

Sharon Perryman, a group fitness instructor at World Gym, had spent the morning taking a Halloween-themed fitness class.

After placing her vote, the Sippy Downs resident said none of the local candidates had stood out to her.

Sharon Perryman dressed as a spooky nurse, a sign the October 31 State Election coincides with Halloween.

Isha Wilson felt the same, and said he only turned up to the polling booth so he wasn't fined for not voting.

Other voters were glad to be able to have their say.

Isha Wilson cast his vote for the 2020 State Election at the Maroochydore State School polling booth.

Roslyn Riethmuller said the issues that were important to her this election were the environment, revegetation and concerns about the COVID-19 vaccination.

She said she hopes the vaccination is not mandatory.

"My vote was more or less an easy decision, I want to get away from the oligarchy of the major parties, and instead have more representation from smaller parties."

Roslyn Riethmuller wants more representation from minor parties in the State Government.

Katrina Kimber also voted at the Maroochydore school booth, with daughter Emily, 7.

"I want someone who's confident and someone who's able to make things happen.

"They need to make sure that tourism is supported on the Sunshine Coast, but that it doesn't come to the detriment of this beautiful area."

Katrina and Emily Kimber, 7, at the Maroochydore State School polling booth.

Quiet start to election at Buderim booth:

It was a quiet start to the election at Buderim Mountain State School with few voters lining up to cast their vote on Saturday morning.

Buderim is one of the hottest contested seats on the Sunshine Coast with nine candidates vowing for your votes.

The LNP's Brent Mickelberg has held the seat since 2017 but Steve Dickson, who lost the seat as a One Nation candidate during the last election, is vowing to make a comeback as an independent this year.

Other candidates include Michael Andrews (Ind), Deborah Moseley (Greens), Alison Barry-Jones (Ind), Joyce Hosking (One Nation), Ken Mackenzie (Labor), Daniel Philp (UAP- United Australia Party), and Alina Lee (IMOP- Informed Medical Options Party).

It's a quiet start to the election at the polling booth at Buderim Mountain State School with few people lining up on Saturday morning.

Earlier 5am:

The final day for Sunshine Coast political hopefuls seeking a seat in the next state parliament has arrived.

Record postal and pre-polling numbers were expected in the lead up to Saturday's state election, but Sunshine Coast voters will still be out in droves to cast their vote.

About 1300 booths will open at 8am across the state for one of the most important elections in Queensland's history.

Early polling booths at Home Central Kawana. Brian Brenner (left) and Dennis Barnes. Photo: Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily

Every vote counts so if you aren't one of the many who have already cast their ballots via postal or pre-poll voting, make sure you head to the polls by 6pm to have your say.

The Sunshine Coast Daily will release regular updates throughout election day and as counting starts.

