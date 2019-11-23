Menu
Environment

Queensland fire emergency revoked

by Isabella Magee
23rd Nov 2019 9:55 AM

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services have lifted a statewide Fire Emergency Declaration.

Maegan Brown took this shot of bushfire-ravaged Queensland on a flight back from Melbourne. Picture: @maegan_kb
Maegan Brown took this shot of bushfire-ravaged Queensland on a flight back from Melbourne. Picture: @maegan_kb

As of Saturday morning, the declaration had been lifted across all areas in Queensland, although local fire bans have been re-introduced to many areas.

"This decision is not made lightly but it is vital we continue to work together and do everything we can to protect Queensland communities during this ongoing bushfire season," Acting Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Commissioner Mike Wassing said in a statement.

"Under a local fire ban all open fires are prohibited and all Permits to Light Fire previously issued are cancelled," he said.

"Residents should make themselves aware of what restrictions are in place for their area by speaking with their local fire wardens and visiting the Rural Fire Service website."

Mr Wassing said while "significant" bushfires were still burning in parts of the state, conditions had eased.

"Now is not the time to be complacent - conditions are still dry and there isn't significant rainfall expected in Queensland in the immediate future," he said.

